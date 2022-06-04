Sunday market at local brewery

Sideways Farm and Brewery in Etowah will be the location of a Sunday market tomorrow, June 5th.

The farm is a local treasure that offers pick your own flowers July-October grown with sustainable methods and without chemicals. Each seed is lovingly touched and watered so you can create a beautiful NC bouquet.

The brewery is known for its handcrafted small-batch artisan ales using local ingredients including wildflower honey. They offer unfiltered, unpasteurized, naturally carbonated farmhouse ales, traditional lagers, and hard Jun kombucha.

Soda will be provided at the market by Waynesville Soda Jerks Craft Soda. Wine will also be available.

The event is 12 pm to 3 pm and includes local vendors:

31 Summers Jewelry

Ashley Apothecary & Dispensary

Barnhouse Kitchen

Batholution

Bee Masters Farm Honey

Diggity Doughnuts

unmoving Jewelry

Ecusta Creative

Green Go Cleaning Co

Homemade Pasta Noodles

Milkweed Meadows Farm

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Pig in A Basket BBQ

ReVive Yourself

Sonne Studios

The Wild Ginkgo

Urban Peasants

Head on out to this fun food and craft event located at Sideways Farm and Brewery 62 Eade Road in Etowah.

Tips from the event on Sunday will go to Carolina Resource for Eating Disorders.

FAQ:

Well-behaved dogs are welcome as are well-supervised children. Farm animals and livestock may be behind an electric fence and there are bee hives on the property. Children under the age of 18 and animals should be supervised at all times, especially around the growing flower garden and crops used for future beer ingredients. Smoking is prohibited.