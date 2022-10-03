5 Spooky Halloween Events in Tampa on This Fall

You can start enjoying Halloween in a scary manner as early as October 1st. This autumn, choose your Halloween attire, stock up on your favorite Halloween snacks, and attend one of these fantastic Halloween events in Tampa Bay for an unforgettable experience.

1. Howl-O-Scream At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Weekends September 9 – October 31; $41.99/person and up (prices vary by date)

The annual Halloween show at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is amazing. You may explore new or updated haunted houses, scare zones with distinctive themes, and ride your favorite roller coasters after dark. This is a paid event that is not included with standard park admission.

2. Pirate Water Taxi Tampa Halloween-Themed Haunted Tours

October 7–30, 2022, on certain nights; $25 per person

The Pirate Water Taxi is one of our favorite ways to navigate around downtown Tampa. At Halloween, though, the water taxi receives a frightening makeover! This year, Pirate Water Taxi will provide Haunted River Tours on certain nights. During these excursions, terrifying ghost stories and tales of haunted Tampa locations will be shared.

3. ZooTampa Creatures Of The Night

Friday and Saturday nights in October; $29.95/person (non-members)

Looking for something less frightening that the whole family can enjoy? Creatures of the Night is a family-friendly Halloween event held at ZooTampa. For a complete date night, couples may also enjoy themed beverages and snacks.

4. Haunted Happy Hour At The Bilheimer

Dates: 6 and 7 October 2022, from 6pm to 12am, Cost: $15 per person for people over 16 years old.

Since the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre was built a century ago, there are many ghost tales and first-hand descriptions of weird occurrences there. Your guide will lead you inside the theater so that you may view it as only the ghosts can. Alcoholic beverages, such as specialty cocktails, are offered before and after the tour to scare off any remaining ghosts.

Every half-hour, tours begin. Each ticket includes one beer, wine, soda, or frightening specialty drink.

People should arrive 30 minutes before the performance and get drink tickets at the box office. Tickets may be purchased at the Ruth Eckerd Hall Raymond James Central Ticket Office or online before the event.

5. Tampa Theatre Ghost Tours

October 16 – 31; $15/person

Gather a few close friends or relatives for a private ghost tour of the Tampa Theatre. This is your opportunity to view one of Tampa's most haunted locations in a fresh light. During the 90-minute tour, your guide will show you all three levels of the ancient cinema palace and regale you with spooky tales to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Have you been to any of these events? Would you recommend it?