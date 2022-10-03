4 Restaurants with Healthy Menus in Tampa

If you want a quick and nutritious breakfast or lunch, there are several eateries, delis, and cafés to pick from. Dinner does not have to be bland in order to be healthy, and there are many fantastic restaurants in Tampa that specialize in providing nutritious cuisine that tastes great.

Here are four restaurants in Tampa offering healthy menus:

1. First Watch

Breakfast at First Watch is a pleasure. It differs from other breakfast establishments in the neighborhood in that it concentrates on offering good, light, and nutritious food. Fresh ingredients and homemade baked items and batters are essential. We have no deep fryers available. This restaurant is well-known for its First Watch potatoes and variety of omelets and waffles. Along with breakfast, lunch is also provided throughout the day. There are seven places in the vicinity, therefore there is likely one nearby.

2. Doc B's Fresh Kitchen

Doc B's Fresh Kitchen is located in the Tampa mall International Plaza on Bay Street. This makes it an excellent spot to dine after shopping or before heading out for the evening. On the menu, there are many healthful, well-balanced lunch and supper choices, including sandwiches, salads, the renowned "Wok Out" bowls, and steak and seafood entrees. Doc B's is happy to utilize only the finest ingredients, since this is their area of expertise. In addition, there is an extensive range of cocktails, wines, and craft brews. The ambiance is contemporary and relaxed, with a terrace and fire pit outdoors and spacious dining and bar rooms within.

3. Bamboozle Cafe

In the heart of downtown Tampa, the Bamboozle Cafe provides both Asian Fusion and traditional Vietnamese cuisine. All of the components, from their crisp Bamboozle rolls to their substantial Pho Boats, are fresh and healthful, and the meal is presented with great care. Additionally, vegan and vegetarian choices are readily available. The Bamboozle Tea Lounge provides smaller servings of the restaurant's most popular dishes as well as tea, Vietnamese coffee, fresh juices, and smoothies for those who do not want a full dinner. A second shop has opened in the area of Channelside.

4. So Fresh Salads

SoFresh is a quick, nutritious, and fresh option for consumers on the move. Many of their bowls, wraps, and salads include nutritious components that will satisfy your hunger and provide you with energy for the day. Included in the purchase is a foundation of rice, quinoa, greens, or zoodles, which are thin strips of marinated zucchini sliced like spaghetti and priced similarly to rice. Then, you choose your sides from an extensive selection of cold and hot veggies. Finish with a protein such as steak, shrimp, salmon, or Ahi tuna. The meals are topped with a variety of flavorful sauces created in-house.

Where else would you recommend?