4 New Businesses to Support in Tampa in 2022

If you want to experience something unique in Tampa Bay, you need to look no further.

Our city is expanding, and we recognize that it might be challenging to keep up. Instead, we compiled a list of all the newly launched businesses and restaurants in the Tampa Bay region.

Prepare to see 4 of the newest and finest offerings of our city.

Clean Your Dirty Face

Are you too busy to take care of your skin and pamper yourself? Think again. Clean Your Dirty Face is a newly launched spa in Carrollwood.

They provide effective facials that are suitable for your skin type. Each facial requires thirty minutes! Relax as a professional esthetician steams, deep cleans, exfoliate, masks, tones, and moisturizes your skin using high-quality, non-toxic skincare products.

We believe you should take the pumpkin skin with you! It thoroughly exfoliated our skin and left it feeling exceptionally soft.

Whole Hearted Hair

Need a new stylist for your locks? Then you should visit Whole Hearted Hair, a brand-new salon in town that is entirely eco-friendly and sustainable. The proprietor is a certified green circle stylist. Thus all items will be recycled or repurposed.

For instance, animal shelters will utilize hair trimmings to stuff dog beds.

In addition, metal foils were used to manufacture automobile and bicycle components.

This salon specializes in vegan hair care, all sorts of curly hair, length with volume, manageability with anti-frizz keratin treatments, pixie and razor cutting, healthy blonding, and style courses.

KRATE

In Wesley Chapel's Grove, there is a new outdoor hotspot that you must see. KRATE is home to various entertainment options and 55 stores, offices, restaurants, and bars.

This unique location was constructed using ninety repurposed and locally manufactured cargo containers. Awesome, right? This may become your family's new favorite hangout spot with an outdoor stage and an area for children to play.

Pee Pa's Craft Brewery

This will become your new favorite spot to hang out with friends or family, have a good time, and drink excellent beer.

If you join their Mug Club, you'll get a 10% discount on all of their beer and other merchandise.

What other businesses should we be aware of launching in Tampa recently?