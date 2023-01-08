Selena Gomez made a comment in a TikTok video explaining why she was "always skinny" when dating Justin Bieber

Photo by me

Selena responded to the TikTok video in public just a few weeks after describing her breakup with Justin as "the finest thing that ever happened" to her.

After responding to a TikTok regarding her weight while dating Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez astonished her followers.

Beginning in 2011, Selena and Justin experienced a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship for seven years. In November 2017, they made one final effort to make things work, but in the following March, they permanently parted ways.

Justin and Hailey Bieber began dating just three months later, and by September 2018, they were officially wed.

In her 2019 hit song "Lose You to Love Me," which describes the experience of a breakup leading to self-love, Selena detailed her sentiments regarding the breakup.

In her recently released documentary, My Mind and Me, Selena explained how she came to write the song. "I text Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said, 'I think I'm ready to just say I'm unhappy,'" Selena stated. We spent 45 minutes writing the tune. The quickest song I've ever composed.

It's not just about a broken love, she continued. "I'm learning to choose life and myself, and I'm also hopeful that others may find grace and serenity in that." The song is about realizing that you have lost every aspect of who you are and must start anew to find yourself.

Selena admitted that the former relationship, the majority of which took place in the public view, still "haunted" her.

Everything was very open, she remarked. "I had the impression that someone was trying to hold onto a bad relationship. I eventually overcame it and stopped being terrified. It felt like I had to experience the worst heartache imaginable before forgetting everything at the drop of a hat; it was quite perplexing.

Selena continued by describing their separation as "the finest thing that ever happened" to her.

In the end, she claimed, "I just think that needed to happen and that was the finest thing that ever happened to me."

And now Selena has added to the conversation once again by responding in public to a TikTok about her weight when she was dating Justin.

With the title, "The reason why Selena is always slim when she dates Justin," the offending video was posted by user @donttellmymomma.f. It showed a number of vintage paparazzi images of Selena.

The video then showed a copy of a previous Instagram comment Selena had made claiming Justin preferred to date "models." Selena appeared to assert: "He's rather models," in response to someone who remarked beneath one of her older posts that Justin had "seriously messed up. I'm simply too typical.

In the caption of the TikTok, the user allegedly quoted Selena as saying, "He rather models. My sad infant.

Many fans responded to Selena's purported prior accusation by swiftly expressing their sympathy for her as the video quickly gained popularity.

One person wrote, "So sad. Another repeated, "OMG this devastated me."

But when Selena herself joined the discussion and posted a single sad-face emoji under the TikTok, folks were truly startled.

The action immediately prompted a polarized reaction among supporters. Many online users were even more upset for Selena as a result, but others charged that she was "stirring the pot" by bringing up the ex-relationship in a negative light once more.

"It's so unnecessary for people to criticize Selena for reacting to a tiktok criticizing her weight... She has endured body shaming for approximately ten years, but more recently due to her lupus medicine... She has every right to make comments about her physique and herself, one user tweeted.

It's really "we support all women and their hardships" until it's Selena Gomez, another person remarked. "I don't understand how a woman can be body shamed from the media down to the person she was in love with and yet still be the bad guy for speaking up about it."

"Selena had had years of body shaming from a loved one, and now it's HER fault for talking about it? ARE YOU SERIOUS? Simply state your hatred of women, said another.

Others brought up Hailey Bieber's most recent Call Her Daddy podcast episode, arguing that despite the online drama from fans who have frequently pitted the two against one another over the years, both women have a right to express their opinions about their various relationships with Justin, whether they are favorable or not.

Hailey may record an entire podcast about Selena and Justin's relationship in 2022, and Justin can declare his undying love for her in 2019, but Selena Gomez is unable to share her thoughts about her body throughout her previous relationships? one widely read tweet.

Furthermore, after being seen together for the first time earlier this year, Selena and Hailey dispelled any claims that they were at odds.

Selena and Hailey posed for the now-viral photo at the Academy Museum Gala in October while appearing wonderfully cordial, putting any rumors of a rift to rest.