Selena Gomez made a comment in a TikTok video explaining why she was "always skinny" when dating Justin Bieber

Elizabeth Fequiere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9OK2_0k7WE6xY00
Photo byme

Selena responded to the TikTok video in public just a few weeks after describing her breakup with Justin as "the finest thing that ever happened" to her.

After responding to a TikTok regarding her weight while dating Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez astonished her followers.

Beginning in 2011, Selena and Justin experienced a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship for seven years. In November 2017, they made one final effort to make things work, but in the following March, they permanently parted ways.

Justin and Hailey Bieber began dating just three months later, and by September 2018, they were officially wed.

In her 2019 hit song "Lose You to Love Me," which describes the experience of a breakup leading to self-love, Selena detailed her sentiments regarding the breakup.

In her recently released documentary, My Mind and Me, Selena explained how she came to write the song. "I text Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said, 'I think I'm ready to just say I'm unhappy,'" Selena stated. We spent 45 minutes writing the tune. The quickest song I've ever composed.

It's not just about a broken love, she continued. "I'm learning to choose life and myself, and I'm also hopeful that others may find grace and serenity in that." The song is about realizing that you have lost every aspect of who you are and must start anew to find yourself.

Selena admitted that the former relationship, the majority of which took place in the public view, still "haunted" her.

Everything was very open, she remarked. "I had the impression that someone was trying to hold onto a bad relationship. I eventually overcame it and stopped being terrified. It felt like I had to experience the worst heartache imaginable before forgetting everything at the drop of a hat; it was quite perplexing.

Selena continued by describing their separation as "the finest thing that ever happened" to her.

In the end, she claimed, "I just think that needed to happen and that was the finest thing that ever happened to me."

And now Selena has added to the conversation once again by responding in public to a TikTok about her weight when she was dating Justin.

With the title, "The reason why Selena is always slim when she dates Justin," the offending video was posted by user @donttellmymomma.f. It showed a number of vintage paparazzi images of Selena.

The video then showed a copy of a previous Instagram comment Selena had made claiming Justin preferred to date "models." Selena appeared to assert: "He's rather models," in response to someone who remarked beneath one of her older posts that Justin had "seriously messed up. I'm simply too typical.

In the caption of the TikTok, the user allegedly quoted Selena as saying, "He rather models. My sad infant.

Many fans responded to Selena's purported prior accusation by swiftly expressing their sympathy for her as the video quickly gained popularity.

One person wrote, "So sad. Another repeated, "OMG this devastated me."

But when Selena herself joined the discussion and posted a single sad-face emoji under the TikTok, folks were truly startled.

The action immediately prompted a polarized reaction among supporters. Many online users were even more upset for Selena as a result, but others charged that she was "stirring the pot" by bringing up the ex-relationship in a negative light once more.

"It's so unnecessary for people to criticize Selena for reacting to a tiktok criticizing her weight... She has endured body shaming for approximately ten years, but more recently due to her lupus medicine... She has every right to make comments about her physique and herself, one user tweeted.

It's really "we support all women and their hardships" until it's Selena Gomez, another person remarked. "I don't understand how a woman can be body shamed from the media down to the person she was in love with and yet still be the bad guy for speaking up about it."

"Selena had had years of body shaming from a loved one, and now it's HER fault for talking about it? ARE YOU SERIOUS? Simply state your hatred of women, said another.

Others brought up Hailey Bieber's most recent Call Her Daddy podcast episode, arguing that despite the online drama from fans who have frequently pitted the two against one another over the years, both women have a right to express their opinions about their various relationships with Justin, whether they are favorable or not.

Hailey may record an entire podcast about Selena and Justin's relationship in 2022, and Justin can declare his undying love for her in 2019, but Selena Gomez is unable to share her thoughts about her body throughout her previous relationships? one widely read tweet.

Furthermore, after being seen together for the first time earlier this year, Selena and Hailey dispelled any claims that they were at odds.

Selena and Hailey posed for the now-viral photo at the Academy Museum Gala in October while appearing wonderfully cordial, putting any rumors of a rift to rest.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# selena gomez# justin bieber# music# entertainment# pop culture

Comments / 11

Published by

Covering the latest in pop culture news and reviewing all of the best restaurants in America.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from Elizabeth Fequiere

After backlash for claiming that Jennifer Lawrence was the first woman to star in an action film, she has spoken out

"I most definitely did not mean to say that. I am aware that other women have starred in action movies before. Jennifer Lawrence has come forth to defend her remarks regarding action films with female leads.

Read full story
3 comments

Jenna Ortega's Unique Lip Color Used on the hit Netflix show 'Wednesday'

Some people might be perplexed as to why Wednesday, the brand-new Netflix original series from Tim Burton, debuted closer to Thanksgiving than Halloween. The Addams have long been a frightening, weird, and sarcastic look at a family unit, making them perfect for All Hallows' Eve costume ideas.

Read full story

Jenna Ortega was Concerned about her love triangle on the hit Netflix show 'Wednesday'

Warning: Season 1 of Wednesday spoilers ahead. By the end of Season 1, the matter of Wednesday's romantic life on her new Netflix sitcom might be rather moot. Both Tyler and Xavier were interested in the titular teen detective, but now that Tyler has been identified as a Hyde, the monster responsible for the local killings, he is in custody. Meanwhile, Xavier has given Wednesday a phone so that she can text him, though she isn't exactly letting her guard down just yet.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

The Golden Globes will return to television with Jerrod Carmichael hosting

The Golden Globes will return to television with Jerrod Carmichael hosting, following accusations of racism, sexism, and unethical behavior. On January 10, NBC will once again broadcast the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which will be hosted by the Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Read full story
2 comments

A bootleg version of an unreleased R. Kelly album was uploaded

As the singer serves a 30-year prison sentence for sexual assault, a bootleg version of an unreleased R. Kelly album was uploaded before being swiftly taken down from streaming services.

Read full story

Taylor Swift has written a full-length movie and will now take the helm of it

Taylor Swift has written a screenplay, and she will now work with a significant Hollywood studio to helm it. The singer-songwriter intends to make her feature film directorial debut with an original script, according to an announcement made by Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind films like the Academy Award-winning Nomadland and The Shape of Water.

Read full story

The secret weapon of Hollywood's weight loss is a prescription

BEFORE ASKING YOUR DOCTOR FOR THIS AMAZING DRUGS, YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS. However, people like Elon Musk, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and others have undergone some spectacular weight loss transformations in the previous year. Most Hollywood stars are on rigorous diets and aggressive training regimens. What is their trick? It might be a brand-new diabetes medication that has gained popularity online and in Hollywood.

Read full story
38 comments
New York City, NY

Elizabeth Finch, a former "Grey's Anatomy" writer, acknowledged that she fabricated a cancer diagnosis

Elisabeth Finch, a former "Grey's Anatomy" writer, acknowledged that she fabricated a cancer diagnosis in order to gain attention and called it the "worst mistake" of her life.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Kanye West's honorary degree was revoked by a Chicago arts college

Kanye West's honorary degree was revoked by a Chicago arts college, which also condemned his "anti-Black, anti-Semitic, and racist" remarks. The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has revoked Kanye West's honorary doctorate and denounced the musician's recent antisemitic and racist remarks.

Read full story

Having been released from a Russian prison colony is Brittney Griner

"She's secure. She's in the air. She is traveling home "announced Vice President Joe Biden." According to President Joe Biden, Brittney Griner was freed from a Russian prison on Thursday and is now traveling to the United States.

Read full story
8 comments

Prior to shooting "Hunger Games," Jennifer Lawrence claimed that her weight was "the major conversation."

Prior to The Hunger Games production, Jennifer Lawrence recalls that discussions about her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen frequently focused on her body. Lawrence admitted to fellow actor Viola Davis that not all the attention was on her talent, despite the fact that her inclusion in the movie is what propelled her to global recognition and stardom. In fact, the most attention was paid to how Lawrence's body would change for the role by those who were making the movie.

Read full story
9 comments

Prince Harry questioned why Meghan Markle needed to be protected

Prince Harry questioned why Meghan Markle needed to be protected, saying that the royal family saw Meghan Markle's media harassment as a "rite of passage." "Why should your girlfriend be treated any differently when my wife had to go through that?"

Read full story

Recalling dealing with addiction "while the other five didn't," Matthew Perry revealed why he hasn't watched "Friends"

After publishing his open memoir a month ago, Matthew Perry has continued to discuss how his drug and alcohol abuse significantly affected the period he spent filming Friends. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew, who played the beloved NBC sitcom character Chandler Bing, spoke candidly about his addiction.

Read full story
1 comments

Advocates worry that the Depp-Heard verdict would have a chilling effect on #MeToo

In December 2017, a number of women, including Drew Dixon, accused hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of rape. She had remained silent for more than 20 years. Dixon claimed that the secret felt like a menacing cloud hovering over her. But by the end of 2017, she noticed a change in the atmosphere.

Read full story
1 comments

After criticizing her sons for failing to show her "unconditional love", Britney Spears said she would "die" for them

Months after criticizing her sons for failing to show her "unconditional love and support" and claiming they won't receive anything from her once they turn 18, Britney Spears said she would "die" for them.

Read full story
82 comments

The Cause of Life of Kylie's Show's Demise with Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner moved out from Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the past and launched her own reality series, Life of Kylie. For the owner of Kylie Cosmetics, who had eclipsed even Kim K-levels of popularity to become one of the most talked-about figures in the world, it appeared to be a promising business initiative. However, the show didn't go on as long as some had anticipated. After just one season on E!, it came to an end in September 2017. Let's talk about why.

Read full story
2 comments

Mindy Kaling is under fire from fans for allegedly "lying" about "cancel culture" concerning The Office

Mindy Kaling is under fire from fans for allegedly "lying" about "Cancel Culture" after she said that "The Office" couldn't be produced today because it would be deemed too offensive.

Read full story
5 comments

Suing Musk's Twitter, women claim they were fired unfairly

Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, alleging that the surprise mass layoffs last month disproportionately impacted female employees.

Read full story

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Demonstrate That Instagram is the Best Dating App

You can find love on Instagram if a real-life prince can. The recently released Netflix film "Harry & Meghan" takes an in-depth look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's very private relationship, yet the only thing anybody can talk about is what happened on Instagram.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy