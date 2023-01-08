Jenna Ortega was Concerned about her love triangle on the hit Netflix show 'Wednesday'

Photo by me

Warning: Season 1 of Wednesday spoilers ahead. By the end of Season 1, the matter of Wednesday's romantic life on her new Netflix sitcom might be rather moot. Both Tyler and Xavier were interested in the titular teen detective, but now that Tyler has been identified as a Hyde, the monster responsible for the local killings, he is in custody. Meanwhile, Xavier has given Wednesday a phone so that she can text him, though she isn't exactly letting her guard down just yet.

The developing love triangle may persist as a problem for Wednesday's future, but there are many reasons to hope for a Wednesday Season 2 (look at those viewership numbers). However, Jenna Ortega, who plays her, hopes not.

In an interview with Etalk, Ortega initially stated that she "had to accept" the conflict between the two boys on Wednesday before abruptly altering her position. She responded, "Well, no, honestly, I'm going to fight this love triangle thing so hard. "Because I'm just being guarded. Because Wednesday wouldn't ever be involved in a love triangle, in my opinion. And when I discussed this with the writers, they assured me, "Don't worry. It won't happen like that, it won't happen like that.

According to Ortega, it's "essential" for any apparent relationship dynamics to be motivated just by fun or pleasure rather than intense curiosity or being in any way "boy-crazy." Sincerily, I don't think Wednesday is thinking about boys at all.

In addition, Ortega told MTV News that she has "always been against the love triangle idea," but she still believes that Wednesday and Xavier will have a good dynamic going forward. There might be a chance for a truly nice platonic relationship, she thought. "Because I don't think it's presented enough: men and women in true, almost sibling-like relationships that are safe, platonic but don't develop romantically."

Of course, that does appear to fit with what we already know about the character. Among the finest sayings about this from Wednesday? She expressed her dissatisfaction with relationship cues by saying, "It's not my fault I can't decipher your emotional Morse code." At the school dance, she is also concerned about becoming "a typical illustration of feminine objectification for the male gaze."

Ortega opposes the love triangle, but she appears open to Wednesday and Enid as a potential alternative. She lauded the couple's "beautiful little romance" in the MTV interview. Stacy from PRIDE, too At a recent press conference, Ortega, according to Yvonne, was into the ship. In a perfect world, we would have been something, she said, Yvonne recalled. "A tiny, winkling creature."

Emma Myers, who plays Enid, seems to concur when this was explained to her. Myers referred to the well-known Vine, which is occasionally used in a shipping context, and remarked, "I always respond, 'And they were roommates.