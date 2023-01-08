Photo by me

The Golden Globes will return to television with Jerrod Carmichael hosting, following accusations of racism, sexism, and unethical behavior.

On January 10, NBC will once again broadcast the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which will be hosted by the Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Helen Hoehne expressed her delight at having Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards in a statement. His comedic skills have delighted and charmed audiences while also offering moments that are crucial in the times we live in.

Following an explosive Los Angeles Times investigation that found the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no Black members and allegedly engaged in corrupt financial practices, NBC had declined to air the awards in 2022. Major performers and film studios announced they would boycott the awards as a result of the February 2021 report, which triggered discussions about racism and sexism inside the organization. The organization had long been condemned for snubbing Black-led projects and performances.

In response to the criticism, the HFPA claims to have made structural reforms. It outlines "five pillars of change: accountability, membership, inclusivity, good governance/ethics, and transparency." Hoehne, an HFPA member since 2004, took over as the group's president in September 2021, a month after its board of directors adopted a number of changes and new policies.

In September, Carmichael received an Emmy for his HBO special Rothaniel. He starred in the 2014 film Neighbors, and from 2015 to 2017, he served as the host of the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show.

According to Hoehne, "Jerrod is the specific kind of talent this show requires for to launch the awards season."

A request for comment from BuzzFeed News was not immediately answered by a Carmichael official.

The last time a Black person co-hosted the Golden Globes was in 2007, when Shaun Robinson and Alex Cambert did so.

The HFPA will present the 2023 award nominees on NBC's Today show on Monday morning. George and Mayan Lopez, a father and daughter team, will perform.