As the singer serves a 30-year prison sentence for sexual assault, a bootleg version of an unreleased R. Kelly album was uploaded before being swiftly taken down from streaming services.

Kelly's lawyer said that the publication was illegal and that the singer was "having intellectual property stolen from him."

Despite the fact that R. Kelly is now incarcerated for 30 years, a 13-track set by the R&B artist was made available on Friday before being taken down from Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms.

According to Sony Music representatives, who control the majority of Kelly's library, the CD is a bootleg or unauthorised release, according to Variety.

Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, told the publication that the distribution had not been approved and claimed that Kelly "is having intellectual property stolen from him."

BuzzFeed News contacted representatives for Sony Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and Kelly, but they did not react right away.

R. Kelly was convicted last year in New York on a number of crimes relating to sexual misconduct and racketeering. In a subsequent Chicago trial, the Grammy-winning singer was found guilty of creating materials that promoted child sexual exploitation as well as other sex offenses.

"Last Man Standing," "Where's Love When You Need It," "I Got It," "Freaky Sensation," and "Good Old Days" were among the songs on the album. I Admit It is the same name as a 19-minute song the singer dropped in 2019. He rejected all of the accusations of sexual misbehavior made against him in the song, despite the connotation.

Following the Jan. 3, 2019, premiere of Lifetime's Emmy-nominated docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, interest in the allegations against Kelly increased. Soon after, the artist was dropped by Sony and RCA Records.

