The secret weapon of Hollywood's weight loss is a prescription

BEFORE ASKING YOUR DOCTOR FOR THIS AMAZING DRUGS, YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS.

However, people like Elon Musk, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and others have undergone some spectacular weight loss transformations in the previous year. Most Hollywood stars are on rigorous diets and aggressive training regimens. What is their trick? It might be a brand-new diabetes medication that has gained popularity online and in Hollywood.

Wegovy is the so-called "wonder weight loss medicine," and all it takes to use it is to inject it into your body through medical-grade shots. Oh, and about $1,000 or more every month.

According to the NY Post, tech mogul and billionaire Musk has received criticism for his body weight, form, and size. He openly states that he has been utilizing a combination of fasting and Wegovy to accomplish his newly remodelled body.

Wegovy and the comparable medication Ozempic are made from a substance called semaglutide. The FDA granted approval for these medications for long-term weight management in June 2021; they are mostly medications for people with Type 2 diabetes.

According to Elizabeth DeRobertis, MS, RD, CDN, CDE, CPT, the founder of the GPS for Weight Reduction program, "the drugs were first intended to treat diabetes, and subsequently it was proven to have a major weight loss impact."

She explains, "Patients will come to me to develop a weight loss plan, and I track their success. "We will give one of these medications to help with their weight reduction if we notice that they are genuinely struggling to lose weight despite continuously putting in the necessary effort."

She notes that the dosage is administered via weekly injections, beginning at 0.25 mg and then increasing to 0.50 mg, 1.0 mg, and most recently, 2.0 mg.

According to DeRobertis, "These drugs appear to keep both blood sugar and insulin levels relatively steady." "Patients report feeling less hungry, thinking about food less, and experiencing fewer desires for carbohydrates. They eat more quickly since the meal takes longer to digest.

It's not surprising that advertisements for these medicines are omnipresent, especially on TikTok, where influencers have started using them to quickly lose weight (and without the need for intense exercise or watching what they eat).

Although it has never been proved, some have hypothesized that Kim Kardashian employed this technique when she shed 16 pounds in a week to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

Before you dash out to ask your doctor for a prescription, be aware that there are certain side effects, such as feeling a little queasy or having an upset stomach.

Be aware that taking these medications unnecessarily could interrupt the supply flow for patients who most urgently require them because they are only meant for individuals who truly require them.

You can be discouraged from pursuing the weight loss alternative by financial limitations. According to The NY Post, injections can cost up to $1,300 per month, and insurance may not cover the expense.

DeRobertis continues, "Endocrinologists carefully screen patients and only prescribe it for individuals who either have a large amount of weight to lose or who have demonstrated they are putting in the necessary effort in a scientifically sound manner.

There is a backlog in its availability due to the Wegovy success stories, but she points out that there are alternatives accessible for individuals who qualify.

However, if widely accepted and secure enough, it might one day revolutionize society. DeRobertis claims, "I have not seen a drug as effective for weight loss on the market in a long time." And I've worked in this sector for more than 20 years.

The good news is that there are many healthy ways to lose weight if you can't acquire a prescription for medications like Wegovy. For some people, losing weight quickly is a dream goal. Fortunately, some of them are free, allowing you to look your best without having to invest any money. Naturally, before contemplating any drugs or weight loss plans, speak with your doctor.