Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence discussed the challenges of being a female action star, but some people chose to focus on Lawrence's remark that "Hunger Games" was the first action film to include a female lead.

As part of its "Actors on Actors" series, Variety published the nearly 45-minute interview between Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis on Wednesday.

Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence, two of Hollywood's finest performers, questioned whether they could play the female leads in an action movie.

As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, the two Oscar-winning actors discussed their common skepticism about ever landing a leading role in the genre due to their gender. The two bonded over the parallels in how they approach their career, the difficulties of parenthood, and how Hollywood has occasionally contaminated their love for acting, which was captured on camera and shared by the magazine on Wednesday.

It just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies, said Lawrence. "We were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead," she said. "To maintain particular individuals in their current roles."

Additionally, she recalled that a woman had never been the main character in an action film when she was filming The Hunger Games. As a result, there was swift pushback on Twitter and from outlets like Fox News and the New York Post, with individuals pointing out other female action stars who had come before her, like Sigourney Weaver in Alien, Pam Grier in Coffy, and Uma Thurman in Kill Bill.

People pointed out that Lawrence's greater message—about how few women lead action movies compared to men—remains accurate, which in turn provoked a backlash of its own.

Davis, on the other hand, spoke of her initial skepticism that the business would ever approve The Woman King, in which she portrays a general who instructs and commands an all-female regiment of warriors in the 19th-century African kingdom of Dahomey. She claimed that she never saw being a Black actor as a barrier to her career but added that she had never seen a starring role for someone with her appearance in a movie like the one she is currently in.

"Which studio will invest money in it? How are they going to persuade them that Black women can run a major box office worldwide? stated Davis. "I started preparing for Woman King when I was 56 years old and continued for eight months. That's not going to happen, I continued, "since you can't see it."

Because of the youthful audience for the four Hunger Games movies, Lawrence noted that she felt a "amazing obligation" towards them. There had been a discussion about how much weight she would need to shed for the part, and she expressed concern that younger girls could feel like they couldn't dress up as Katniss if they weren't a specific size.

Lawrence continued, "And I can't let that seep into my thinking either. "When the Hunger Games were released, I found it difficult to observe life because everyone was looking at me. I could feel the strain on my craft. And I was unable to solve it.

Lawrence claimed that in response to that sensation, she began to take jobs that, despite their difficulty, "called" to her. For example, in the upcoming movie Causeway, she portrays a US soldier who is gradually adjusting to life at home after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan.

Despite their disparities in age and looks, Davis claimed that she and Lawrence share the same qualities as actors. Beyond Lawrence's acting prowess on a technical level, Davis claimed she is drawn to Lawrence because of the life he delivers to each character.

Which is the profundity of the human experience, down to the smallest detail, the joy and tragedy, the paradox and contradiction, at every moment. And that's what an actress is expected to do, according to Davis. And I believe that's the reason why audiences are moved by your performances.

Lawrence jokingly said, "I don't feel worthy to be in the same room with you, but please go on." "Your work in Fences altered my life," the author said.

Davis noted that the goal of all acting is to make audiences feel less alone.

She claimed that because we are so cut off from ourselves in the world today, we are unable to connect with others.