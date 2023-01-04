On the anniversary of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal being revealed, Khloe Kardashian posted a cryptic message

Elizabeth Fequiere

On the anniversary of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal being revealed, Khloé Kardashian posted a cryptic message about not being able to "make someone love you."

After the "horror" had passed for a year, Khloé seemed to be feeling reflective.

Anyone who has followed the Kardashians over the years is aware of the turbulent nature of Khloé's relationship with on-and-off boyfriend and former fiancé Tristan Thompson.

Khloé and Tristan secretly got engaged in February 2021 after rekindling their romance in 2020 following two public cheating scandals in 2018 and 2019.

A month later, Khloé made their relationship official with an adoring Instagram post on March 13, the day Tristan turned 30.

Nevertheless, we now know that the same night, Tristan slept with Maralee Nichols, whom he had been seeing behind Khloé's back, and became pregnant.

When Maralee filed court proceedings against Tristan seeking child support and pregnancy-related costs on December 3, 2021, the scandal broke. Tristan acknowledged a month-long sexual encounter with Maralee in the docs, but he denied paternity of the kid.

But a few weeks later, Tristan revealed that a paternity test had revealed he was the father. He then publicly apologized to Khloé for the "heartache and shame" he'd brought her.

The traumatic moment Khloé learned Tristan had fathered a kid with Maralee was caught on camera as The Kardashians, the family's reality program, was being filmed.

Khloé stated in the dramatic scenes that she was extremely offended by Tristan's failure to inform her that the news will soon be made public.

She remarked, "An act of courtesy would be to refrain." But okay, you're not even going to warn me before the rest of the world if you do it?

She continued, "I just feel like I'm not really in my own body." "I'm just going through the motions as these things just happen. It's true that after experiencing something a few times, you start to develop an immunity to it."

To further complicate matters, Khloé subsequently admitted that she and Tristan had started their surrogacy journey to grow their family months earlier and that he had deliberately pushed her to continue even though he was aware of Maralee's pregnancy.

Days before the news of Tristan's other kid broke, their surrogate performed an embryo transfer, and Khloé's family theorized that Tristan did this on purpose to "trap" her. In July, their son was born.

It's now been a year since all of that drama occurred, which is truly unbelievable. And although though Tristan hasn't revealed the existence of his third child to the world yet, Maralee posted a homage to him on his first birthday on December 2.

She wrote, "You are the loveliest little boy. "Your grin makes any space more cheerful. You are my greatest gift, my world, and the physical embodiment of my heart."

On December 3 — the exact date of the news of Tristan's paternity controversy breaking — Khloé posted her own cryptic statement about love, so it appears that she was feeling reflective as well.

"Advice of the day: You can't make someone love you by giving them more of what they don't already appreciate," Khloé posted on her Instagram Story.

Khloé posted again the next day with the caption, "Really proud of the way I been rebounding back from anything sent to ruin me."

The posts were made not long after Khloé expressed hope that having their son would enable her to permanently put the "horror" of her interactions with Tristan behind her.

She added in an episode of The Kardashians, "I've been feeling unhappy and sad every single day, and now that my son is here, I get to go on and I get to enjoy. It's almost as if I get to finish that chapter, put this traumatic experience behind me, and go on.

