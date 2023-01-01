After Jenna Ortega disclosed something behind-the-scenes, the production of "Wednesday" was dubbed "very irresponsible"

Elizabeth Fequiere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRYSy_0jzzTdLy00
Photo byme

After Jenna Ortega disclosed a contentious behind-the-scenes fact, the production of "Wednesday" was dubbed "very irresponsible" and "disrespectful."

Additionally, Jenna's experience is being used as an illustration of "grind culture."

You're undoubtedly already familiar with Wednesday, the newest Netflix blockbuster, if you've been online at all recently.

The titular Wednesday Addams, played by 20-year-old Jenna Ortega, is the focus of the eight-episode Addams Family spinoff.

And there is one particular clip that had fans enthralled with Wednesday's skills during her school dance and sent social media into a frenzy.

In Episode 4, the girl astounds her date Tyler with a show-stopping dance to the Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" while maintaining a deadpan expression.

Soon, the dance was being recreated in TikTok videos, though many users have come up with their own version using Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary."

In a prior interview, Jenna said that she had not anticipated the popularity of the scene, and she even mentioned feeling "insecure" about it because she had put the motions together herself.

In a behind-the-scenes film, she admitted, "I genuinely felt pretty insecure about this." I created that choreography on my own, and I believe it is quite clear that I am neither a dancer nor a choreographer.

In a recent interview with NME, Jenna also discussed her experience filming the dance, revealing that she genuinely had COVID-19 at the time.

After Jenna admitted that she was permitted to film while awaiting the results of her tests after having woken up with signs of the virus, many were shocked.

Because it was my first day using COVID, Jenna said, "It's crazy because it was awful to film."

She explained her symptoms, saying, "I woke up with the body aches. It's strange, I never feel sick, and when I do, it's not particularly awful. My esophagus felt like it had been scratched by a small goblin that had been let loose in my throat after being hit by a car.

Because we were awaiting the results, they were giving me medicine in between takes, Jenna explained. "We didn't have time to redo it, despite my request. I believe I could have handled it a little bit better."

In response, Netflix said: "Strict COVID standards were followed, and once the positive test was confirmed, production withdrew Jenna from the set." Jenna's story was validated by Netflix.

However, Jenna's employer, MGM, and the show's creator, Tim Burton, have come under fire for letting her work while feeling so ill.

In addition to the fact that she ought to have had more time to rest, Jenna's presence on set put everyone else at risk because COVID-19 is a highly contagious illness.

It is vital to highlight that MGM was the production studio engaged in the making of Wednesday, hence all COVID-19 set protocols were handled by MGM. Some people incorrectly blamed Netflix because this is where the episode aired.

Speaking on the incident in a Reddit site, one user said: "It wasn't even a one-on-one shooting; there were many people participating in the entire dance club scene. I don't blame Jenna because she let them know right away, but I believe it was quite irresponsible of the producers to carry on with the shoot—especially given that there were people present.

Another person echoed this sentiment, saying: "It's such a failure on the part of those in control and such disrespect to anyone on set who is high risk or lives with someone who is."

Another person commented: "This is reckless behavior for a large-scale production. Until the test has a result, everyone who exhibits even the slightest symptom should be kept off the set. She certainly communicated positivity to the staff, background actors, and other cast members on the set by being so upbeat. If I were a guest on this show, I'd be so angry!

It was also universally agreed that Jenna was not to fault for the incident, with one user summarizing: "Netflix, the producers, and Burton would be liable, not Jenna as the employee."

However, some objected to Jenna's telling of the tale, saying that it was an example of "grind culture."

"I don't hold Jenna responsible for working while Covid+ since, as others have said, I doubt she has the authority or influence to challenge Netflix or Burton. One person said, "I'm kind of raising an eyebrow at how she's recounting this tale like it's a wonderful narrative of how tough/dedicated she is, and not framing it as how screwed up the situation was.

Yes, social media loves to promote this culture of grinding. It is highly poisonous. It's not a flex to work yourself to death," another person said.

Jenna previously disclosed that in order to polish her dance moves, she examined vintage film of goths dancing in clubs in the 1980s and studied Lisa Loring, who portrayed Wednesday in the 1960s TV series.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pop culture# celebrity# gossip# wednesday# tv

Comments / 137

Published by

Covering the latest in pop culture news and reviewing all of the best restaurants in America.

New York, NY
1612 followers

More from Elizabeth Fequiere

Columbus, OH

Why Don't Parents Want Critical Race Theory?

Critical race theory (CRT) is a school of thought that examines the ways in which race and racism intersect with other forms of oppression, such as class, gender, and sexuality. CRT emerged in the 1970s as a response to traditional civil rights approaches, which focused on individual discrimination and tended to ignore broader systemic issues.

Read full story
2 comments

What is Informed Consent in Dating?

Informed consent is the process of agreeing to do something or to allow something to be done, after being fully informed about the potential risks, benefits, and alternatives. Informed consent is an important principle in many areas, including healthcare, research, and personal relationships.

Read full story
1 comments

Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence Discussed the Challenges of Being a Female Action Star

Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence discussed the challenges of being a female action star, but some people chose to focus on Lawrence's remark that "Hunger Games" was the first action film to include a female lead.

Read full story

On the anniversary of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal being revealed, Khloe Kardashian posted a cryptic message

On the anniversary of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal being revealed, Khloé Kardashian posted a cryptic message about not being able to "make someone love you." After the "horror" had passed for a year, Khloé seemed to be feeling reflective.

Read full story
3 comments

Top 10 Dog Breeds for First Time Dog Owners

Here are ten dog breeds that may be good for first-time owners:. Labrador Retriever: Labs are known for their friendly, outgoing personalities and are often a good choice for families with children. They are intelligent and easy to train, and are also good at providing emotional support.

Read full story
2 comments

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Watson Have Spoken Out About the Male Gaze in Hollywood

This post contains affiliate links that the author may receive commission on. The concept of the male gaze refers to the way in which visual media, including film, television, and art, tends to depict and present women in a way that is intended to appeal to the viewer, who is assumed to be male. This often involves objectifying women, presenting them as sexual objects for the pleasure of the male viewer, rather than presenting them as fully developed, three-dimensional characters. The male gaze can have a negative impact on how women are perceived and treated in society, as it reinforces harmful gender stereotypes and can contribute to the objectification and sexualization of women. It can also exclude women from fully participating in and enjoying media as viewers, as they may feel that they are not being represented in a way that is meaningful or relevant to them.

Read full story
169 comments

Jenna Ortega shares a lot of characteristics with her "Wednesday" persona: "I have a pretty dark sense of humor"

Jenna Ortega, who plays the lead in Wednesday on Netflix, says she finds it extremely difficult to pass up a good horror storyline. The role of Wednesday Addams might have been destiny for Jenna Ortega.

Read full story

On the "Babylon" set, Margot Robbie acknowledged that she secretly shared an unscripted kiss with Brad Pitt

On the "Babylon" set, Margot Robbie acknowledged that she secretly shared an unscripted kiss with Brad Pitt because she believed the "opportunity might never come around again."

Read full story
10 comments

In a new lawsuit, Taylor Swift supporters are accusing Ticketmaster of unfair business practices

Ticketmaster is being sued by a group of Taylor Swift supporters who claim that the corporation engaged in "anticompetitive activity" that caused problems with the Eras Tour ticket sales.

Read full story

Fans were reminded of Kris Jenner's harsh assessment of Khloe Kardashian at birth by her response in an old interview

Fans were reminded of Kris Jenner's harsh assessment of Khloé Kardashian at birth by her "heartbreaking" response to being told she looks "different" in an old interview. Khloé, who heard her mother tell her at age 9 that she "needed a nose job," has long been outspoken about how she was treated differently from Kim and Kourtney from the beginning and constantly compared to them.

Read full story
107 comments

The bizarre dancing in Netflix's "Wednesday," according to TikTok goths, is real

One of the most striking images from Netflix's record-breaking Wednesday series features the title character dancing mechanically flamboyantly while wearing an all-black outfit and having a stone-face.

Read full story
1 comments

Kim Kardashian took North West to Paris Fashion Week so that she could see her work ethic

Kim Kardashian said why she brought North West to Paris Fashion Week so that she could see her work ethic and discussed North West's viral "Stop" Sign moment. I truly enjoy my work, and I want the same for my children as they grow up. I want them to discover their passions and learn how to turn them into successful businesses.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Megan Thee Stallion detailed the night she suspected Tory Lanez shot her in an emotional testimony

Megan said when testifying, "I can't believe I have to come here and do this," while fighting back tears. In Los Angeles After shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, Tory Lanez allegedly showed no regard for her safety and instead put pressure on her to defend him.

Read full story

People are upset that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott flew in separate private jets to the same locations

People are seriously upset that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott flew in separate private jets to the same location months after being called "full time" climate criminals. Just five months ago, it was made public that Kylie frequently took flights that lasted less than 15 minutes, causing some to label her a "full-time climate criminal." Now, there is uproar.

Read full story
1 comments

Kody Brown from "Sister Wives" feels "So Rejected" and is "Begging" Janelle for a "Deeper Relationship"

Janelle and Kody Brown from Sister Wives are aware that their marriage needs improvement or else they run the risk of it breaking down completely. The first scene of Sunday's program had the longtime pair quarreling over Kody's persistent demand for Janelle's "loyalty." Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown's incessant exaltation especially infuriated Janelle, his second wife.

Read full story
21 comments
San Francisco, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This cake shop works with you to create a memorable culinary experience. They offer mini cakes, specialty beverages, and delicious cakes. All their items are made using quality and fresh ingredients, and they have an impeccable style giving you a unique customer experience.

Read full story
Stockton, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This small family business strives to create a cultural experience for its guests through its food, from hand-cut fries to handmade tortillas to homemade paletas and ice cream. Their spice level is perfect, and they offer everyday freshness in every dessert.

Read full story

Emily Ratajkowski implied that she and Pete Davidson aren't dating because she has many partners

Just one day after they were seen cuddling outside her apartment, Emily Ratajkowski implied that she and Pete Davidson aren't just dating because she has "many" partners. In a coincidentally timed TikTok, Emily appeared to hint that reports that she and Pete are an item aren’t as clear-cut as we’ve been led to believe.

Read full story
6 comments

"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp wins $10 on College Campus

Following the viral video of Noah Schnapp on his college campus, some believe that the "Stranger Things" actor "forgets" that he is a celebrity. On the campus of his university, Noah was stopped at random with the chance to win $50 in a YouTube video.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy