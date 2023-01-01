After Jenna Ortega disclosed something behind-the-scenes, the production of "Wednesday" was dubbed "very irresponsible"

Photo by me

After Jenna Ortega disclosed a contentious behind-the-scenes fact, the production of "Wednesday" was dubbed "very irresponsible" and "disrespectful."

Additionally, Jenna's experience is being used as an illustration of "grind culture."

You're undoubtedly already familiar with Wednesday, the newest Netflix blockbuster, if you've been online at all recently.

The titular Wednesday Addams, played by 20-year-old Jenna Ortega, is the focus of the eight-episode Addams Family spinoff.

And there is one particular clip that had fans enthralled with Wednesday's skills during her school dance and sent social media into a frenzy.

In Episode 4, the girl astounds her date Tyler with a show-stopping dance to the Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" while maintaining a deadpan expression.

Soon, the dance was being recreated in TikTok videos, though many users have come up with their own version using Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary."

In a prior interview, Jenna said that she had not anticipated the popularity of the scene, and she even mentioned feeling "insecure" about it because she had put the motions together herself.

In a behind-the-scenes film, she admitted, "I genuinely felt pretty insecure about this." I created that choreography on my own, and I believe it is quite clear that I am neither a dancer nor a choreographer.

In a recent interview with NME, Jenna also discussed her experience filming the dance, revealing that she genuinely had COVID-19 at the time.

After Jenna admitted that she was permitted to film while awaiting the results of her tests after having woken up with signs of the virus, many were shocked.

Because it was my first day using COVID, Jenna said, "It's crazy because it was awful to film."

She explained her symptoms, saying, "I woke up with the body aches. It's strange, I never feel sick, and when I do, it's not particularly awful. My esophagus felt like it had been scratched by a small goblin that had been let loose in my throat after being hit by a car.

Because we were awaiting the results, they were giving me medicine in between takes, Jenna explained. "We didn't have time to redo it, despite my request. I believe I could have handled it a little bit better."

In response, Netflix said: "Strict COVID standards were followed, and once the positive test was confirmed, production withdrew Jenna from the set." Jenna's story was validated by Netflix.

However, Jenna's employer, MGM, and the show's creator, Tim Burton, have come under fire for letting her work while feeling so ill.

In addition to the fact that she ought to have had more time to rest, Jenna's presence on set put everyone else at risk because COVID-19 is a highly contagious illness.

It is vital to highlight that MGM was the production studio engaged in the making of Wednesday, hence all COVID-19 set protocols were handled by MGM. Some people incorrectly blamed Netflix because this is where the episode aired.

Speaking on the incident in a Reddit site, one user said: "It wasn't even a one-on-one shooting; there were many people participating in the entire dance club scene. I don't blame Jenna because she let them know right away, but I believe it was quite irresponsible of the producers to carry on with the shoot—especially given that there were people present.

Another person echoed this sentiment, saying: "It's such a failure on the part of those in control and such disrespect to anyone on set who is high risk or lives with someone who is."

Another person commented: "This is reckless behavior for a large-scale production. Until the test has a result, everyone who exhibits even the slightest symptom should be kept off the set. She certainly communicated positivity to the staff, background actors, and other cast members on the set by being so upbeat. If I were a guest on this show, I'd be so angry!

It was also universally agreed that Jenna was not to fault for the incident, with one user summarizing: "Netflix, the producers, and Burton would be liable, not Jenna as the employee."

However, some objected to Jenna's telling of the tale, saying that it was an example of "grind culture."

"I don't hold Jenna responsible for working while Covid+ since, as others have said, I doubt she has the authority or influence to challenge Netflix or Burton. One person said, "I'm kind of raising an eyebrow at how she's recounting this tale like it's a wonderful narrative of how tough/dedicated she is, and not framing it as how screwed up the situation was.

Yes, social media loves to promote this culture of grinding. It is highly poisonous. It's not a flex to work yourself to death," another person said.

Jenna previously disclosed that in order to polish her dance moves, she examined vintage film of goths dancing in clubs in the 1980s and studied Lisa Loring, who portrayed Wednesday in the 1960s TV series.