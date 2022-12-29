Fans were reminded of Kris Jenner's harsh assessment of Khloe Kardashian at birth by her response in an old interview

Photo by me

Fans were reminded of Kris Jenner's harsh assessment of Khloé Kardashian at birth by her "heartbreaking" response to being told she looks "different" in an old interview

Khloé, who heard her mother tell her at age 9 that she "needed a nose job," has long been outspoken about how she was treated differently from Kim and Kourtney from the beginning and constantly compared to them.

If you've been following the Kardashians over the years, you're probably already aware of how the public has viewed the three original sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé.

Kim and Kourtney were marketed as the most attractive of the sisters from the moment their reality program, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, debuted in 2007, frequently taking center stage for public appearances and photo shoots.

Khloé, on the other hand, was singled out pretty viciously. Khloé even admitted during the KUWTK reunion last year that she had been left out of shoots and informed that she would be "in the background regardless."

I was given around two or three items of clothing, I was told by so many different stylists, but don't worry because I would be in the background anyhow, Khloé claimed. "We did so many photoshoots where [Kim and Kourtney] would receive racks and racks of stuff," she said.

Fans were recently reminded that this type of treatment took place not just behind closed doors but also on live television according to a recently discovered clip from an old interview.

The video in question was taken from Kourtney and Khloé's 2011 visit on Joy Behar's HLN talk show, Say Anything!, which aired four years after the debut of Keeping Up.

Joy remarks to the sisters, "I mean, you're all cute in different ways," before continuing, "You look more like Kim," while pointing to Kourtney.

What does that mean for me? Khloé then interjects, seemingly predicting where Joy was going. Do I resemble a dog?

No, you're lovely, but you look different pretty, Joy responds, to which Khloé laughs loudly. Kourtney initially appears uneasy before chuckling as she sees Khloé's response.

However, Khloé's remark after that is what really surprised the audience. She refers to her own mother, Kris Jenner, and says, "Spoken like a genuine mother."

Fans were swiftly brought back to the severe criticism Khloé has received about her beauty over the years, including criticism from her closest family members as well as the media.

One of the most notable instances may have occurred in an early episode of KUWTK, when Khloé was upset to hear Caitlyn Jenner, Kris's then-partner, advise her to "drop a few pounds."

Caitlyn responded, "You are a bigger individual, but you could shed a few pounds," before asking Khloé not to "walk away" because it was nothing "serious." Khloé responded, "I have a rock-hard physique, I'm just a bigger individual," in response.

Khloé later admitted that her family had pressured her to "reduce weight" because she was "hurting the brand" in a later interview. I knew it was coming from my family's managerial side, she added, but there are better ways to phrase things.

Khloé was only nine years old when she unintentionally overheard Kris mention that she "needed a nose job."

Khloé, who was 29 at the time, recalled the tragic incident in a 2013 interview, saying: "She didn't mean any damage, but when I was approximately nine I overheard my mum telling her friend I needed a nose job."

"I was surprised. I had not even considered it. "Words are the most potent weapon" since they "leave wounds forever," she added, adding that "you should get a nose job," as cosmetics professionals have advised her. I've grown into my face, but I've had it said to me.

Khloé continued by saying she was "so pleased" she "never" made the decision to have a nose job. But after waiting six years, the reality star finally underwent rhinoplasty surgery. She later wrote, "My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner."

Given all of this, some fans immediately asserted that Khloé's description of Joy's statements as something "spoken like a true mother" is evidence that her family's comments about her beauty seriously hurt her.

As one commenter put it, "Khloe saying'spoken like a genuine mother' just points to the fact that she grew up hearing Kris tell her she wasn't as lovely as her sisters."

Another person said, "The way Khloe was anticipating it and attempted to be ahead of it, too.

Fans continued to argue that Khloé's concerns may have been exacerbated by Kris's disparate assessments of her daughters from the moment they were born, with some blaming the mother of "placing Kim on a pedestal."

After giving birth, Kris Jenner describes her initial feelings toward Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé in her 2011 autobiography, Kris Jenner... and All Things Kardashian.

Kourtney was "so little and petite and cute," according to Kris, that he claims he was "smitten" with her from the minute she was born. And when it came to Kim, she claims that it was "love at first sight," stating that Kimberly Kardashian was breathtakingly gorgeous from the moment of her birth. She had the most lovely attitude and was simply stunning from the start.

However, Kris doesn't appear as enthused about Khloé. She claims, "Khloé just looked like a Khloé from the moment I met her. Khloé appeared unique, just like her name. From the moment she was born, she was different from everyone else in the family.

She had blonde hair and eyes that were somewhat green. Khloé arrived looking nothing like Kourtney and Kimberly, who left looking dark and Armenian, she continues.

Fans concurred that Khloé's confidence must have suffered as a result of being singled out from the start when discussing the harsh analogy on Reddit.

"Kris actually stated, "From the moment I met her, Khloé just looked like a Khloé,' in her autobiography.

Khloé was unique, much like her name. when, just a few pages previously, she described Kim as being "breathtakingly gorgeous" as a baby. Therefore, she must have found that to be a sensitive matter," a user commented.

People also pointed out that Khloé's admission of doctoring images of herself as a result of experiencing "continuous mockery and condemnation" may help to explain her deep-seated concerns today.

On her own images, Khloé has previously revealed that she like "a decent filter, good lighting, and an edit here and there." She famously panicked when one of her unedited swimsuit photos went viral online.

She continued by saying that because of all the criticism she has received for her appearance, she is now "totally frightened" to share photos of herself.

One fan remarked, "When you look at how she's been handled by not only her own family, but the entire entertainment media for years, it would screw with my brain, too." in response to Khloé's fears.

Khloe's self-esteem was damaged by these people and the media, and she (and her sisters) payed it forward for women everywhere, according to one person. "The way she stated I look like the dog so immediately was extremely heartbreaking," added another.

Reddit users also commented on how uncomfortable it was to see the unearthed Joy Behar film, with the obvious theme of embarrassment of young women being a frequent one in that era of daytime TV.

"Y'all see how underpaid these female talk show hosts were back then to younger female actors, singers, and television personalities?" One individual wrote. It's revolting how they would pick at anything to attempt to make them look bad. Khloe was the most frequently referred to as "the ugly sister" at this time, so I can't even begin to image how it must have felt for her to be told or implied as such all the time.

One person mentioned the unforgettable moment when Ellen DeGeneres forced Mariah Carey to proclaim her then-unannounced pregnancy to the world. As the conversation moved on to other situations were young ladies were made uncomfortable on live television, this individual's memory was shared.

Mariah made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008 amidst several speculations that she was pregnant. And even though the singer was clearly in distress, Ellen forced her to confirm the situation by handing her a glass of champagne and telling her to drink it.

Shortly after her appearance on Ellen, Mariah miscarried, and she subsequently stated she was "very uncomfortable with that moment."

On Reddit, a commenter recalled the incident, asking: "remember when Ellen urged Mariah to drink a glass of wine to see if she was pregnant and Mariah miscarried shortly after?"

That was beyond screwed up to even put her in that situation for the purpose of being right + some laughs, someone else said in response.

Fans also pointed out that Britney Spears was treated extremely unfairly when Diane Sawyer questioned her during the infamous 2003 interview.

As you may recall, Diane questioned Britney harshly, even accusing her of being responsible for the breakup with Justin Timberlake that had just occurred.

One commenter said, "The footage of Britney Spears with any talk show host are dismal af." Another person remarked, "Tv show hosts have generally always been difficult.