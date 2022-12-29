Fans were reminded of Kris Jenner's harsh assessment of Khloe Kardashian at birth by her response in an old interview

Elizabeth Fequiere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyE3w_0jvvUf9d00
Photo byme

Fans were reminded of Kris Jenner's harsh assessment of Khloé Kardashian at birth by her "heartbreaking" response to being told she looks "different" in an old interview

Khloé, who heard her mother tell her at age 9 that she "needed a nose job," has long been outspoken about how she was treated differently from Kim and Kourtney from the beginning and constantly compared to them.

If you've been following the Kardashians over the years, you're probably already aware of how the public has viewed the three original sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé.

Kim and Kourtney were marketed as the most attractive of the sisters from the moment their reality program, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, debuted in 2007, frequently taking center stage for public appearances and photo shoots.

Khloé, on the other hand, was singled out pretty viciously. Khloé even admitted during the KUWTK reunion last year that she had been left out of shoots and informed that she would be "in the background regardless."

I was given around two or three items of clothing, I was told by so many different stylists, but don't worry because I would be in the background anyhow, Khloé claimed. "We did so many photoshoots where [Kim and Kourtney] would receive racks and racks of stuff," she said.

Fans were recently reminded that this type of treatment took place not just behind closed doors but also on live television according to a recently discovered clip from an old interview.

The video in question was taken from Kourtney and Khloé's 2011 visit on Joy Behar's HLN talk show, Say Anything!, which aired four years after the debut of Keeping Up.

Joy remarks to the sisters, "I mean, you're all cute in different ways," before continuing, "You look more like Kim," while pointing to Kourtney.

What does that mean for me? Khloé then interjects, seemingly predicting where Joy was going. Do I resemble a dog?

No, you're lovely, but you look different pretty, Joy responds, to which Khloé laughs loudly. Kourtney initially appears uneasy before chuckling as she sees Khloé's response.

However, Khloé's remark after that is what really surprised the audience. She refers to her own mother, Kris Jenner, and says, "Spoken like a genuine mother."

Fans were swiftly brought back to the severe criticism Khloé has received about her beauty over the years, including criticism from her closest family members as well as the media.

One of the most notable instances may have occurred in an early episode of KUWTK, when Khloé was upset to hear Caitlyn Jenner, Kris's then-partner, advise her to "drop a few pounds."

Caitlyn responded, "You are a bigger individual, but you could shed a few pounds," before asking Khloé not to "walk away" because it was nothing "serious." Khloé responded, "I have a rock-hard physique, I'm just a bigger individual," in response.

Khloé later admitted that her family had pressured her to "reduce weight" because she was "hurting the brand" in a later interview. I knew it was coming from my family's managerial side, she added, but there are better ways to phrase things.

Khloé was only nine years old when she unintentionally overheard Kris mention that she "needed a nose job."

Khloé, who was 29 at the time, recalled the tragic incident in a 2013 interview, saying: "She didn't mean any damage, but when I was approximately nine I overheard my mum telling her friend I needed a nose job."

"I was surprised. I had not even considered it. "Words are the most potent weapon" since they "leave wounds forever," she added, adding that "you should get a nose job," as cosmetics professionals have advised her. I've grown into my face, but I've had it said to me.

Khloé continued by saying she was "so pleased" she "never" made the decision to have a nose job. But after waiting six years, the reality star finally underwent rhinoplasty surgery. She later wrote, "My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner."

Given all of this, some fans immediately asserted that Khloé's description of Joy's statements as something "spoken like a true mother" is evidence that her family's comments about her beauty seriously hurt her.

As one commenter put it, "Khloe saying'spoken like a genuine mother' just points to the fact that she grew up hearing Kris tell her she wasn't as lovely as her sisters."

Another person said, "The way Khloe was anticipating it and attempted to be ahead of it, too.

Fans continued to argue that Khloé's concerns may have been exacerbated by Kris's disparate assessments of her daughters from the moment they were born, with some blaming the mother of "placing Kim on a pedestal."

After giving birth, Kris Jenner describes her initial feelings toward Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé in her 2011 autobiography, Kris Jenner... and All Things Kardashian.

Kourtney was "so little and petite and cute," according to Kris, that he claims he was "smitten" with her from the minute she was born. And when it came to Kim, she claims that it was "love at first sight," stating that Kimberly Kardashian was breathtakingly gorgeous from the moment of her birth. She had the most lovely attitude and was simply stunning from the start.

However, Kris doesn't appear as enthused about Khloé. She claims, "Khloé just looked like a Khloé from the moment I met her. Khloé appeared unique, just like her name. From the moment she was born, she was different from everyone else in the family.

She had blonde hair and eyes that were somewhat green. Khloé arrived looking nothing like Kourtney and Kimberly, who left looking dark and Armenian, she continues.

Fans concurred that Khloé's confidence must have suffered as a result of being singled out from the start when discussing the harsh analogy on Reddit.

"Kris actually stated, "From the moment I met her, Khloé just looked like a Khloé,' in her autobiography.

Khloé was unique, much like her name. when, just a few pages previously, she described Kim as being "breathtakingly gorgeous" as a baby. Therefore, she must have found that to be a sensitive matter," a user commented.

People also pointed out that Khloé's admission of doctoring images of herself as a result of experiencing "continuous mockery and condemnation" may help to explain her deep-seated concerns today.

On her own images, Khloé has previously revealed that she like "a decent filter, good lighting, and an edit here and there." She famously panicked when one of her unedited swimsuit photos went viral online.

She continued by saying that because of all the criticism she has received for her appearance, she is now "totally frightened" to share photos of herself.

One fan remarked, "When you look at how she's been handled by not only her own family, but the entire entertainment media for years, it would screw with my brain, too." in response to Khloé's fears.

Khloe's self-esteem was damaged by these people and the media, and she (and her sisters) payed it forward for women everywhere, according to one person. "The way she stated I look like the dog so immediately was extremely heartbreaking," added another.

Reddit users also commented on how uncomfortable it was to see the unearthed Joy Behar film, with the obvious theme of embarrassment of young women being a frequent one in that era of daytime TV.

"Y'all see how underpaid these female talk show hosts were back then to younger female actors, singers, and television personalities?" One individual wrote. It's revolting how they would pick at anything to attempt to make them look bad. Khloe was the most frequently referred to as "the ugly sister" at this time, so I can't even begin to image how it must have felt for her to be told or implied as such all the time.

One person mentioned the unforgettable moment when Ellen DeGeneres forced Mariah Carey to proclaim her then-unannounced pregnancy to the world. As the conversation moved on to other situations were young ladies were made uncomfortable on live television, this individual's memory was shared.

Mariah made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008 amidst several speculations that she was pregnant. And even though the singer was clearly in distress, Ellen forced her to confirm the situation by handing her a glass of champagne and telling her to drink it.

Shortly after her appearance on Ellen, Mariah miscarried, and she subsequently stated she was "very uncomfortable with that moment."

On Reddit, a commenter recalled the incident, asking: "remember when Ellen urged Mariah to drink a glass of wine to see if she was pregnant and Mariah miscarried shortly after?"

That was beyond screwed up to even put her in that situation for the purpose of being right + some laughs, someone else said in response.

Fans also pointed out that Britney Spears was treated extremely unfairly when Diane Sawyer questioned her during the infamous 2003 interview.

As you may recall, Diane questioned Britney harshly, even accusing her of being responsible for the breakup with Justin Timberlake that had just occurred.

One commenter said, "The footage of Britney Spears with any talk show host are dismal af." Another person remarked, "Tv show hosts have generally always been difficult.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pop culture# news# tv# kardashian# celebrity

Comments / 105

Published by

Covering the latest in pop culture news and reviewing all of the best restaurants in America.

New York, NY
1376 followers

More from Elizabeth Fequiere

After Jenna Ortega disclosed something behind-the-scenes, the production of "Wednesday" was dubbed "very irresponsible"

After Jenna Ortega disclosed a contentious behind-the-scenes fact, the production of "Wednesday" was dubbed "very irresponsible" and "disrespectful." Additionally, Jenna's experience is being used as an illustration of "grind culture."

Read full story
42 comments

Jenna Ortega shares a lot of characteristics with her "Wednesday" persona: "I have a pretty dark sense of humor"

Jenna Ortega, who plays the lead in Wednesday on Netflix, says she finds it extremely difficult to pass up a good horror storyline. The role of Wednesday Addams might have been destiny for Jenna Ortega.

Read full story

On the "Babylon" set, Margot Robbie acknowledged that she secretly shared an unscripted kiss with Brad Pitt

On the "Babylon" set, Margot Robbie acknowledged that she secretly shared an unscripted kiss with Brad Pitt because she believed the "opportunity might never come around again."

Read full story
8 comments

In a new lawsuit, Taylor Swift supporters are accusing Ticketmaster of unfair business practices

Ticketmaster is being sued by a group of Taylor Swift supporters who claim that the corporation engaged in "anticompetitive activity" that caused problems with the Eras Tour ticket sales.

Read full story

The bizarre dancing in Netflix's "Wednesday," according to TikTok goths, is real

One of the most striking images from Netflix's record-breaking Wednesday series features the title character dancing mechanically flamboyantly while wearing an all-black outfit and having a stone-face.

Read full story
1 comments

Kim Kardashian took North West to Paris Fashion Week so that she could see her work ethic

Kim Kardashian said why she brought North West to Paris Fashion Week so that she could see her work ethic and discussed North West's viral "Stop" Sign moment. I truly enjoy my work, and I want the same for my children as they grow up. I want them to discover their passions and learn how to turn them into successful businesses.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Megan Thee Stallion detailed the night she suspected Tory Lanez shot her in an emotional testimony

Megan said when testifying, "I can't believe I have to come here and do this," while fighting back tears. In Los Angeles After shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, Tory Lanez allegedly showed no regard for her safety and instead put pressure on her to defend him.

Read full story

People are upset that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott flew in separate private jets to the same locations

People are seriously upset that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott flew in separate private jets to the same location months after being called "full time" climate criminals. Just five months ago, it was made public that Kylie frequently took flights that lasted less than 15 minutes, causing some to label her a "full-time climate criminal." Now, there is uproar.

Read full story
1 comments

Kody Brown from "Sister Wives" feels "So Rejected" and is "Begging" Janelle for a "Deeper Relationship"

Janelle and Kody Brown from Sister Wives are aware that their marriage needs improvement or else they run the risk of it breaking down completely. The first scene of Sunday's program had the longtime pair quarreling over Kody's persistent demand for Janelle's "loyalty." Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown's incessant exaltation especially infuriated Janelle, his second wife.

Read full story
21 comments

Ray J recently called out Kloe Kardashian for making a "racially insensitive" and "disgusting" joke

Ray J recently called out Khloé Kardashian for making a "racially insensitive" and "disgusting" joke about her family's relationships with black men. Khloé experienced severe backlash in 2014 after posting a meme with her, Kim, and Kourtney along with the slogan, "The only KKK to ever let Black guys in," and adding the word "True."

Read full story
160 comments
San Francisco, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This cake shop works with you to create a memorable culinary experience. They offer mini cakes, specialty beverages, and delicious cakes. All their items are made using quality and fresh ingredients, and they have an impeccable style giving you a unique customer experience.

Read full story
Stockton, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This small family business strives to create a cultural experience for its guests through its food, from hand-cut fries to handmade tortillas to homemade paletas and ice cream. Their spice level is perfect, and they offer everyday freshness in every dessert.

Read full story

Emily Ratajkowski implied that she and Pete Davidson aren't dating because she has many partners

Just one day after they were seen cuddling outside her apartment, Emily Ratajkowski implied that she and Pete Davidson aren't just dating because she has "many" partners. In a coincidentally timed TikTok, Emily appeared to hint that reports that she and Pete are an item aren’t as clear-cut as we’ve been led to believe.

Read full story
6 comments

"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp wins $10 on College Campus

Following the viral video of Noah Schnapp on his college campus, some believe that the "Stranger Things" actor "forgets" that he is a celebrity. On the campus of his university, Noah was stopped at random with the chance to win $50 in a YouTube video.

Read full story

Kylie Jenner Accused Of Using Her Son As A “Distraction” Amid Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga Backlash

It's understandable that Kylie Jenner is looking for any kind of distraction right now, given the backlash Kim Kardashian has been receiving for her collaboration with Balenciaga. However, it's important to remember that her son is not a distraction to be used, but a human being who deserves love and respect. It's important to be mindful of how we talk about and treat children, especially in the public eye.

Read full story
8 comments

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally ended a two year battle and reached a settlement for their divorce. Here are the details:. Kanye West has agreed to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support. Ye is has purportedly agreed to gift Kim Kardashian the $4.5 million dollar mansion he purchased to live close to her and the kids.

Read full story
6 comments

"What if animals were balloons?" is a Fully Illustrated Children's Book that will Open a Whole New Creative World to You

Do you want your child to be more creative and fall in love with reading? If so, you must buy them the book, "What if Animals Were Balloons?" This book is fully illustrated and follows the journey of four animal friends as they are turned into balloons and float away into the sky.

Read full story

Local Author and Illustrator Looking to Send Books to Underprivileged Children this Christmas

This is the perfect Christmas gift for your child. What if Animals Were Balloons? is a beautifully illustrated children's book that you can read to your child every night. The story follows four animal friends on an unexpected adventure into space. They travel to different planets and beyond. As they float up to the sky, they see gorgeous landscapes and trees. They're delighted and excited to be going on adventure with their friends. This story opens a child's imagination and expands the mind. This is a unique story that has never been told before. The book is for pre-sale on kickstarter until November 28, 2022. You're able to purchase a book for your child and you have the option of donating a copy to an underprivileged child this Christmas. Giving the gift of reading to a child so that they can experience it in a fun and inventive way is incredibly special.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This place serves delicious desserts. The chefs are talented, and everything they serve is a real work of art that exceeds expectations. They also have reasonable prices.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy