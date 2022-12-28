The bizarre dancing in Netflix's "Wednesday," according to TikTok goths, is real

Elizabeth Fequiere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfijd_0jvtVt9y00
Photo byme

One of the most striking images from Netflix's record-breaking Wednesday series features the title character dancing mechanically flamboyantly while wearing an all-black outfit and having a stone-face.

Jenna Ortega plays the legendary goth daughter in the revival of The Addams Family. The dance sequence stands out for a character who is so sardonic. It gained popularity on TikTok, and since individuals have recreated it, the dance has become a recognized fad.

When Ortega disclosed that the dance choreography was inspired by videos of goth kids dancing in clubs in the 1980s, some viewers' negative feelings towards the dancing scene were replaced with positive ones. On her Instagram story, she shared some of her sources of inspiration.

Ortega was defended by actual goths, who then felt free to share their own moves.

However, it's accurate to how goth folks danced in the 1980s and 1990s, according to @kiyosplum, a user of TikTok. "People are giggling over how cringe-worthy Wednesday is in this," she added.

According to TikToker @tojislovebot, "You can obviously tell the folks who watched Wednesday and have never, like, experienced goth culture before because they're making fun of the way she dances." It's Wednesday Addams, y'all. Okay, it's not Addison Rae.

Similar dance routines that @mothgothic had been performing "for months now" were shared on TikTok. Gayllupgoff and @blushbirdie, two "random actual goth people," demonstrated some of their "original dancing as a goth."

Although some goths complain that fan edits don't use "REAL goth music," the show appears to have nailed the style. A few people bemoaned how hip this new revival of goth culture had made it, despite the fact that they had experienced bullying for their own involvement when they were younger.

"Goth females, pay attention! Growing up, were you likened to Wednesday Addams? Was the phrase "Hey, Morticia" said in an unfriendly manner against you? Are you sick of seeing the Addams Family aesthetic being adopted by those who insulted your fashion sense? You might be eligible for monetary compensation, according to @rebyhardy in a TikTok.

In a TikTok video, user @suenicorn345 claimed that adults who now like the program tormented her when she was younger for dancing like Wednesday.

They're all performing her dance on their tiktoks while pretending that they didn't intimidate her into crying after the performance.

The adoration for Wednesday has been compared to that of the metal-loving misfit from the most recent season of Stranger Things, according to a commenter.

They wrote, "It's the same thing they did with Eddie Munson."

The last time goth dancing went viral was in a less than positive 2014 Vine fad. But even if going gloomy may be their style, it's good to see goths gaining some attention.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pop culture# tv# netflix# addams family# wednesday

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering the latest in pop culture news and reviewing all of the best restaurants in America.

New York, NY
1224 followers

More from Elizabeth Fequiere

Jenna Ortega shares a lot of characteristics with her "Wednesday" persona: "I have a pretty dark sense of humor"

Jenna Ortega, who plays the lead in Wednesday on Netflix, says she finds it extremely difficult to pass up a good horror storyline. The role of Wednesday Addams might have been destiny for Jenna Ortega.

Read full story

On the "Babylon" set, Margot Robbie acknowledged that she secretly shared an unscripted kiss with Brad Pitt

On the "Babylon" set, Margot Robbie acknowledged that she secretly shared an unscripted kiss with Brad Pitt because she believed the "opportunity might never come around again."

Read full story
6 comments

In a new lawsuit, Taylor Swift supporters are accusing Ticketmaster of unfair business practices

Ticketmaster is being sued by a group of Taylor Swift supporters who claim that the corporation engaged in "anticompetitive activity" that caused problems with the Eras Tour ticket sales.

Read full story

Fans were reminded of Kris Jenner's harsh assessment of Khloe Kardashian at birth by her response in an old interview

Fans were reminded of Kris Jenner's harsh assessment of Khloé Kardashian at birth by her "heartbreaking" response to being told she looks "different" in an old interview. Khloé, who heard her mother tell her at age 9 that she "needed a nose job," has long been outspoken about how she was treated differently from Kim and Kourtney from the beginning and constantly compared to them.

Read full story
103 comments

Kim Kardashian took North West to Paris Fashion Week so that she could see her work ethic

Kim Kardashian said why she brought North West to Paris Fashion Week so that she could see her work ethic and discussed North West's viral "Stop" Sign moment. I truly enjoy my work, and I want the same for my children as they grow up. I want them to discover their passions and learn how to turn them into successful businesses.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Megan Thee Stallion detailed the night she suspected Tory Lanez shot her in an emotional testimony

Megan said when testifying, "I can't believe I have to come here and do this," while fighting back tears. In Los Angeles After shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, Tory Lanez allegedly showed no regard for her safety and instead put pressure on her to defend him.

Read full story

People are upset that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott flew in separate private jets to the same locations

People are seriously upset that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott flew in separate private jets to the same location months after being called "full time" climate criminals. Just five months ago, it was made public that Kylie frequently took flights that lasted less than 15 minutes, causing some to label her a "full-time climate criminal." Now, there is uproar.

Read full story
1 comments

Kody Brown from "Sister Wives" feels "So Rejected" and is "Begging" Janelle for a "Deeper Relationship"

Janelle and Kody Brown from Sister Wives are aware that their marriage needs improvement or else they run the risk of it breaking down completely. The first scene of Sunday's program had the longtime pair quarreling over Kody's persistent demand for Janelle's "loyalty." Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown's incessant exaltation especially infuriated Janelle, his second wife.

Read full story
21 comments

Ray J recently called out Kloe Kardashian for making a "racially insensitive" and "disgusting" joke

Ray J recently called out Khloé Kardashian for making a "racially insensitive" and "disgusting" joke about her family's relationships with black men. Khloé experienced severe backlash in 2014 after posting a meme with her, Kim, and Kourtney along with the slogan, "The only KKK to ever let Black guys in," and adding the word "True."

Read full story
159 comments
San Francisco, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This cake shop works with you to create a memorable culinary experience. They offer mini cakes, specialty beverages, and delicious cakes. All their items are made using quality and fresh ingredients, and they have an impeccable style giving you a unique customer experience.

Read full story
Stockton, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This small family business strives to create a cultural experience for its guests through its food, from hand-cut fries to handmade tortillas to homemade paletas and ice cream. Their spice level is perfect, and they offer everyday freshness in every dessert.

Read full story

Emily Ratajkowski implied that she and Pete Davidson aren't dating because she has many partners

Just one day after they were seen cuddling outside her apartment, Emily Ratajkowski implied that she and Pete Davidson aren't just dating because she has "many" partners. In a coincidentally timed TikTok, Emily appeared to hint that reports that she and Pete are an item aren’t as clear-cut as we’ve been led to believe.

Read full story
6 comments

"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp wins $10 on College Campus

Following the viral video of Noah Schnapp on his college campus, some believe that the "Stranger Things" actor "forgets" that he is a celebrity. On the campus of his university, Noah was stopped at random with the chance to win $50 in a YouTube video.

Read full story

Kylie Jenner Accused Of Using Her Son As A “Distraction” Amid Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga Backlash

It's understandable that Kylie Jenner is looking for any kind of distraction right now, given the backlash Kim Kardashian has been receiving for her collaboration with Balenciaga. However, it's important to remember that her son is not a distraction to be used, but a human being who deserves love and respect. It's important to be mindful of how we talk about and treat children, especially in the public eye.

Read full story
8 comments

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally ended a two year battle and reached a settlement for their divorce. Here are the details:. Kanye West has agreed to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support. Ye is has purportedly agreed to gift Kim Kardashian the $4.5 million dollar mansion he purchased to live close to her and the kids.

Read full story
6 comments

"What if animals were balloons?" is a Fully Illustrated Children's Book that will Open a Whole New Creative World to You

Do you want your child to be more creative and fall in love with reading? If so, you must buy them the book, "What if Animals Were Balloons?" This book is fully illustrated and follows the journey of four animal friends as they are turned into balloons and float away into the sky.

Read full story

Local Author and Illustrator Looking to Send Books to Underprivileged Children this Christmas

This is the perfect Christmas gift for your child. What if Animals Were Balloons? is a beautifully illustrated children's book that you can read to your child every night. The story follows four animal friends on an unexpected adventure into space. They travel to different planets and beyond. As they float up to the sky, they see gorgeous landscapes and trees. They're delighted and excited to be going on adventure with their friends. This story opens a child's imagination and expands the mind. This is a unique story that has never been told before. The book is for pre-sale on kickstarter until November 28, 2022. You're able to purchase a book for your child and you have the option of donating a copy to an underprivileged child this Christmas. Giving the gift of reading to a child so that they can experience it in a fun and inventive way is incredibly special.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This place serves delicious desserts. The chefs are talented, and everything they serve is a real work of art that exceeds expectations. They also have reasonable prices.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy