The bizarre dancing in Netflix's "Wednesday," according to TikTok goths, is real

Photo by me

One of the most striking images from Netflix's record-breaking Wednesday series features the title character dancing mechanically flamboyantly while wearing an all-black outfit and having a stone-face.

Jenna Ortega plays the legendary goth daughter in the revival of The Addams Family. The dance sequence stands out for a character who is so sardonic. It gained popularity on TikTok, and since individuals have recreated it, the dance has become a recognized fad.

When Ortega disclosed that the dance choreography was inspired by videos of goth kids dancing in clubs in the 1980s, some viewers' negative feelings towards the dancing scene were replaced with positive ones. On her Instagram story, she shared some of her sources of inspiration.

Ortega was defended by actual goths, who then felt free to share their own moves.

However, it's accurate to how goth folks danced in the 1980s and 1990s, according to @kiyosplum, a user of TikTok. "People are giggling over how cringe-worthy Wednesday is in this," she added.

According to TikToker @tojislovebot, "You can obviously tell the folks who watched Wednesday and have never, like, experienced goth culture before because they're making fun of the way she dances." It's Wednesday Addams, y'all. Okay, it's not Addison Rae.

Similar dance routines that @mothgothic had been performing "for months now" were shared on TikTok. Gayllupgoff and @blushbirdie, two "random actual goth people," demonstrated some of their "original dancing as a goth."

Although some goths complain that fan edits don't use "REAL goth music," the show appears to have nailed the style. A few people bemoaned how hip this new revival of goth culture had made it, despite the fact that they had experienced bullying for their own involvement when they were younger.

"Goth females, pay attention! Growing up, were you likened to Wednesday Addams? Was the phrase "Hey, Morticia" said in an unfriendly manner against you? Are you sick of seeing the Addams Family aesthetic being adopted by those who insulted your fashion sense? You might be eligible for monetary compensation, according to @rebyhardy in a TikTok.

In a TikTok video, user @suenicorn345 claimed that adults who now like the program tormented her when she was younger for dancing like Wednesday.

They're all performing her dance on their tiktoks while pretending that they didn't intimidate her into crying after the performance.

The adoration for Wednesday has been compared to that of the metal-loving misfit from the most recent season of Stranger Things, according to a commenter.

They wrote, "It's the same thing they did with Eddie Munson."

The last time goth dancing went viral was in a less than positive 2014 Vine fad. But even if going gloomy may be their style, it's good to see goths gaining some attention.