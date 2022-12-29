Kim Kardashian took North West to Paris Fashion Week so that she could see her work ethic

Photo by me

Kim Kardashian said why she brought North West to Paris Fashion Week so that she could see her work ethic and discussed North West's viral "Stop" Sign moment.

I truly enjoy my work, and I want the same for my children as they grow up. I want them to discover their passions and learn how to turn them into successful businesses.

This week's episode of The Kardashians was a true family affair, more so than ever.

We saw Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and North West, age 9, take over Paris in the Season 2 finale on Wednesday as the group landed in the city for couture fashion week.

You might recall that this trip's viral talking points from back in July mostly focused on North's response to the media hysteria around her family.

North is no stranger to paparazzi because she is the daughter of two of the most well-known individuals on earth, yet she recently seemed to be complaining more than ever about being followed about by cameras.

When a group of photographers gathered outside their hotel to wait for Kim to leave, North once made news by asking them directly: "Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" North was on a vacation to Paris at the time.

As the vacation continued, her annoyance seemed to increase, which led to yet another viral moment later that week, this time while she was front and center at a Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show.

North took matters into her own hands once more when seated with her mother, Kris, and Anna Wintour by making a fake "stop" sign to hold up at photographers who wouldn't stop taking shots.

North's scrawled sign was eventually captured on camera, and Kim even posted the clip online, joking that her daughter had apparently "had it with the people taking pictures of her."

"Anyone who is familiar with North knows how hilarious she thinks this video! Kim added, "North, I assume, got tired of everyone taking pictures of her, so she scribbled STOP on her invitation and held it up and asked everybody to just concentrate on the event.

Kim was undoubtedly laughing about the situation, but on Twitter, curious bystanders questioned North's apparent discomfort.

Someone tweeted at the time, "If your kid doesn't want her picture taken then don't take her to sit front rows at a fashion show."

Another person chimed on, "If you know she doesn't like the pictures, why bring her to the FRONT ROW?"

Others even claimed Kim unfairly forced North into the spotlight on Reddit, despite the fact that Kylie Jenner has freely discussed the long-term effects of being put into the spotlight at such a young age.

Someone said, "It's really depressing that [Kim] not only doesn't shield her from the paparazzi/public eye, but intentionally pushes her into the spotlight. "I don't understand how they can observe how detrimental it was for Kylie to become famous before she was mature enough to make that decision for herself and then think, oh, that's okay... For my child, I'll pick the same course of action.

Kim addressed the viral sign once more when the Paris trip was depicted on the Kardashians season finale, saying that she was "dying" in the moment.

She took the pen from Cici's purse, scrawled the word "halt" in huge letters on the invitation, and just held it up to the individuals sitting opposite from her, Kim said. "I was dying just being like, 'Do not take a picture of me.

Kim made a point of outlining why she frequently choose to bring her children to such public occasions, even though she didn't explicitly address the controversy.

Before we continue, it is important to note that other West children have recently had the opportunity to accompany Kim to several of her major events.

Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, accompanied Kim on a business trip to New York City in June, where they saw a live taping of The Tonight Show. The lads, who were seated in the crowd, were even mentioned in the program after Kim had to yell at them to quiet down during her interview.

A few weeks later, Kim went on another girls' vacation to the city with North and Chicago, her 4-year-old sister. The group went touring and stopped at the American Dream shopping center, where North even asked a group of fans to keep quiet.

The purpose of placing her children in such high-profile circumstances, as Kim explains early in this week's show, is to help them better appreciate her profession and the value of pursuing a vocation you love.

She says in her confessional, "I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I truly appreciate what I do and I want my kids to grow up really liking what they do and discovering their passion, and figuring out how to make a career out of that."

Later, Kim reiterates how crucial it is for her that North Korea allowed to observe the activities that take place behind the scenes.

She claims that it "simply also shows my daughter the work that I'm putting in." There is a whole business behind it, so I like to demonstrate to her that I still enjoy doing this. Work may be enjoyable.

Speaking of enjoyment, it appeared that North was having a blast in Paris despite her paparazzi problems and, for the most part, seemed to be enjoying the spotlight.

North enters the dressing room in a moment when Kim is getting ready to walk the Balenciaga catwalk and is beaming with delight after spotting the large audience outside the venue.

"Oh, yeah. She informs her mother, "There's a large crowd for me and they were all roaring at me!" When her mother inquires as to what they were saying, North breaks into an animated impersonation of the cheering admirers.

Kris even recommends that the two of them visit the fans in person after observing North's joy. Kim claims in her confessional that both her mother and daughter have the same "silly spirit," which means that neither of them is intimidated by all the attention.

Of course, Kim claims that seeing North feel secure makes her "so pleased" as a mother, especially at the Jean Paul Gaultier show where the two of them looked stunning in coordinated costumes.

"When North is feeling like herself, I absolutely adore it. The cap and the spectacles. I'm overjoyed that she's enjoying herself. That simply brings me joy. Seriously, what a lucky girl," she exclaims.