San Francisco, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, California

Elizabeth Fequiere

This list is based on prior customer reviews.


Photo byme

5. DayDream Cake Shop

This cake shop works with you to create a memorable culinary experience. They offer mini cakes, specialty beverages, and delicious cakes. All their items are made using quality and fresh ingredients, and they have an impeccable style giving you a unique customer experience.

4. Sweet Mango Dessert Café

This is a Hong Kong style dessert cafe providing desserts and specialty food, including drinks, puddings, freshly made mango mochi, and coconut. The place is simple, and their presentation is adorable and, at the same time, delicious. Their mango desserts and traditional rice balls are worth your try.

3. NaYa Dessert Café

This place is amazing. The customer service is outstanding, and it is a must-try dessert place if you are a sweet lover. The shave ice cream will surprise you. It is creamy and tasty and fits well with the melon snow. Moreover, their menu has many items, including savory dishes.

2. Powder

Powder is a great little treat. Their desserts are soft and creamy, and they have many varieties of toppings and flavors. The place is best known for its Taiwanese shaved ice, which is delicious and satisfying. However, they don’t offer any indoor seating, but the freshness and quality of their desserts are worth the visit.

1. Oh Dessert Café

Established in 2018, Oh Dessert Café specializes in Asian popular desserts, including bubble tea, fries, chicken wings, savory, Japanese souffle pancake, crepe, and Korean Bingsoo. Their desserts are huge and fairly priced. Their presentation is beautiful and tastes fantastic, and the cozy dessert café is suitable for catching up or hanging out with your buddies.

