Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. El Frutal

This small family business strives to create a cultural experience for its guests through its food, from hand-cut fries to handmade tortillas to homemade paletas and ice cream. Their spice level is perfect, and they offer everyday freshness in every dessert.

4. Milk & Dream

This is a hidden gem loved by locals. The staff are welcoming and help explain things on their menu, and the order comes fresh and delicious. They have a couple of tables in front, and the dessert selections are suitable for kids. The mango pineapple paired with tajin and chamoy is a great option. It is creamy and sweet.

3. Morada Neveria

The authenticity specialized here makes this place stand out. You get to see their fruits and other products getting picked and stored. Your satisfaction is their priority, and the orders are customized as per your liking. It would be best if you tried their pepino y limon agua fresca. It has a perfect taste and flavor.

2. D’lilah’s Cakery

This place prides serving amazing cupcakes and gourmet cakes daily. Its famous cake jars and lemonades are irresistible. You will be impressed by their varieties and taste. The creativity employed in making their special cupcakes will delight you, and even though the place is small, the quality is world-class.

1. Dream Ice Cream Parlor

The concept is cool, and this restaurant is cute. Their ice desserts/cream are amazing, and they have a wide variety of ice cream flavors, including the mocha almond fudge ice cream, which comes with oreo cookies as the toppings. The customer service is recommendable, the place is clean, and their fresh and quality desserts will tempt you to return.