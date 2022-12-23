Emily Ratajkowski implied that she and Pete Davidson aren't dating because she has many partners

Photo by me

Just one day after they were seen cuddling outside her apartment, Emily Ratajkowski implied that she and Pete Davidson aren't just dating because she has "many" partners.

In a coincidentally timed TikTok, Emily appeared to hint that reports that she and Pete are an item aren’t as clear-cut as we’ve been led to believe.

It goes without saying that Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most well-known celebrities on TikTok at the moment, and it appears that she is making use of the app to dispel rumors about her love life.

In order to provide some perspective, Em Rata is currently unmarried after divorcing her marriage of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Before their divorce was officially announced in September, there were reports circulating over the summer that Emily had started the breakup after learning that Sebastian had cheated on her. A source had previously told Page Six that Sebastian was "a serial cheater."

Fans were understandably astonished by these rumors, but Emily quickly gave away their veracity by gently like a number of fan tweets criticizing her husband's actions.

And at this point, Emily is once again in control of the story, but this time Pete Davidson is involved.

In the rare event that you missed it, Pete and Emily were seen Wednesday night giving each other a hug outside Emily's apartment complex while wearing similar clothing, no less.

However, Emily has recently released a mysterious TikTok to imply that perhaps things are not as cut and dry as they seem.

Some even speculated that Emily might have been implying that she and Pete are just friends rather than denying the claims outright. However, I suppose we'll have to wait till we learn the truth before moving on.