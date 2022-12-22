"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp wins $10 on College Campus

Photo by me

Following the viral video of Noah Schnapp on his college campus, some believe that the "Stranger Things" actor "forgets" that he is a celebrity.

On the campus of his university, Noah was stopped at random with the chance to win $50 in a YouTube video.

Noah Schnapp, one of the most well-known former child stars on the planet, has always done a masterful job of keeping his life somewhat regular.

The actor, who is now 18 years old, rose to prominence when he was only 11 years old thanks to his casting as Will Byers in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

His popularity and star power have progressively increased over the years, and he currently has an incredible 27 million Instagram followers in addition to his impressive 31 million TikTok followers.

He reportedly made $250,000 per episode of Stranger Things' most recent season, an increase over Season 1's $20,000 per episode.

As a result, Noah is thought to have a net worth of $3 million. Despite his celebrity and wealth, Noah continues to strive to live life as an ordinary adolescent.

In fact, Noah started working as a lifeguard part-time over the summer, told Flaunt at the time: "I've kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and things outside of Stranger Things, so it's kind of kept me grounded.

Noah seems to have assimilated into college life a bit too well, as evidenced by the fact that the celebrity was seen on camera becoming incredibly enthusiastic about the idea of earning $50.

The YouTube channel Kwoknation posted a video earlier this month showing a recent graduate named Aaron approaching random University of Pennsylvania students to ask them five questions in economics that are appropriate for high school.

Upon hearing that the celebrity is a first-year student majoring in entrepreneurship and innovation, Aaron offers to give him $50 if he can answer all five of his increasingly challenging questions correctly.

The $50 query, however, which is: "Under which president was the federal reserve system created?" leaves him speechless.

Although he didn't win the $50, Noah did receive $10 for answering most of the questions correctly. This amount is only 0.004% of what Noah was paid every episode of Stranger Things, but Noah was obviously overjoyed to win.