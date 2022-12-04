Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce

Photo by canva

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally ended a two year battle and reached a settlement for their divorce. Here are the details:

Kanye West has agreed to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support. Ye is has purportedly agreed to gift Kim Kardashian the $4.5 million dollar mansion he purchased to live close to her and the kids.

Ye received a ton of backlash earlier this year due to purchasing the property so close to his ex-wife. He claims to just want to be near his kids.

Both Kanye and Kim will retain all financials and ownership connected to their individual businesses. They will split costs of medical, education and security of the kids.

According to Kim’s social media, Kanye has made the divorce process long and difficult. He’s gone through at least three divorce attorneys and has publicly humiliated kim throughout the last two years.

Even becoming “legally single” after being separate for quite some time was difficult for Kim to accomplish. Kim shares that she felt victimized by Kanye’s behavior and unwillingness to end things amicably. Kanye even went as far to say that he wanted the kids 100% of the time.

Surprisingly, considering all of this tumultuousness, Kim and Kanye were able to reach an agreement weeks before their scheduled hearing date. The finalization of their divorce has to come as a huge sigh of relief for Kim, especially considering her struggle dealing with the current Balenciaga scandal.

