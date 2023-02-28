Pfizer RSV Vaccine Linked to Rare Neurological Disorder

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

The US Food and Drug Administration has urged Pfizer to conduct a safety study if the shot is approved following the diagnosis of Guillain-Barre syndrome in two people who received Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine during a clinical trial. Agency documents were made public on Friday.

Two adults in their 60s who were among the 20,000 vaccination recipients in Pfizer's Phase 3 clinical trial who had the illnesses were confirmed. After three months, one person's disease was fully under control, while another's was getting better after six months. Those who didn't receive the shot didn't have any cases of Guillain-Barre.

In the documents, the FDA makes these statements in advance of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee's meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday: “Given the temporal association and biological plausibility, FDA agrees with the assessments of the investigators that these events were possibly related to study vaccine. Therefore, [Guillain-Barre] is being considered an important potential risk.”

The group is expected to discuss and offer suggestions on RSV vaccines from Pfizer and GSK for persons 60 and older. An uncommon neurological condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome occurs when the immune system attacks its nerves, leading to muscular weakness and occasionally paralysis. Even though the majority of patients fully recover, some situations can be deadly or have long-lasting repercussions.

The FDA estimates that there are 1.5 to 3 instances of Guillain-Barre for every 100,000 persons over the age of 60 in the US each year.

“Given the higher than background rate of GBS observed in the Phase 3 study, FDA will recommend a postmarketing study and enhanced surveillance for further evaluation of GBS and other immune-mediated demyelinating conditions with postmarketing use,” stated the FDA.

Pfizer claims that the cases have other potential causes and that their injection is a "well-tolerated and safe vaccine, with a benefit-to-risk ratio that is favorable" in a briefing document for the meetings scheduled for next week. If the RSV vaccine is authorized, the manufacturer promises to carry out a safety investigation into Guillain-Barre syndrome.

The severity of the flu-like disease caused by the extremely contagious RSV virus rises with age in persons of all ages. RSV is thought to be responsible for over 177,000 hospital admissions and 14,000 fatalities among individuals 65 and older each year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

In order to protect against RSV in both children and adults, no vaccinations have been approved. According to FDA papers, the Pfizer vaccine was 85.7% effective in preventing severe disease and 66.7% effective at preventing mild lower respiratory tract sickness with two or more symptoms.

The effectiveness of the RSV vaccine candidate for older persons developed by GSK was 94.1% in preventing severe lower respiratory tract disease and 82.6% in preventing sickness in general.

In a similar vein, the business reported a possible instance of Guillain-Barre syndrome among vaccine recipients but said there wasn't enough data to make a diagnosis. The FDA stated that it will review GSK's safety plan because it believes the incident to be connected to the vaccination.

At a meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday, data from both vaccines were discussed. According to the working group's findings, the vaccines "demonstrated significant efficacy against lower respiratory tract illness caused by RSV among older adults," however "post-licensure surveillance for both vaccine effectiveness and safety will be critical" if the FDA approves the vaccines.