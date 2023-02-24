Fourth Quarter GDP: The US Economic Growth Falls Short of Expectations

Photo by Mathieu Stern on Unsplash

According to a report released on Thursday by the Commerce Department, the US economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate in the final three months of the year. This is less than the prior expectation of a 2.9% increase for the quarter.

The slower rate of growth in gross domestic product, a measure of overall economic activity, may indicate that the Federal Reserve's string of significant interest rate increases is having a greater effect than previously assumed.

Some recent economic indicators, such as the extremely positive January jobs report and a robust rebound in retail sales, imply the Fed could do more to try to fight back inflation through higher interest rates intended to slow the growth.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in over a year earlier this month, but it only by a quarter of a percentage point.

The report also contained some negative news on inflation, even though the slower rate of overall growth might seem to be good news for those who believe the Fed should hold off on future rate hikes.

The PCE Price Index, which tracks prices paid for personal consumption, increased by 3.7% in the third quarter, up from the preliminary report's reading of 3.2%. Another frequently studied indicator of consumer spending inflation, the so-called PCE deflator, increased from 3.5% to 3.9% in the report.

“The biggest news [in the GDP report] was on inflation, which continues to run much hotter than the Fed would like. The upward revisions to fourth-quarter inflation support further increases in the fed funds rate in the near term. This, in turn, means a further drag on the economy from higher rates in the second half of 2023,” PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher stated.

According to PNC, the Fed's considerable hikes in interest rates since early last year could trigger a recession in the second half of 2023.

“The recession should be mild, however, given the current strength of the labor market, strong consumer balance sheets, and a well-balanced housing market,” Faucher stated.

Faucher claimed that downward revisions to consumer spending and exports were the cause of the overall GDP reading being somewhat lower than the first estimate from a month prior.

Nonetheless, both the PCE Price Index and the deflator are well below the rate of price growth seen in prior quarters. In the first quarter of last year, the PCE Price Index reached a high of 7.5%, while in the second quarter, the PCE deflator reached 9%. The decline in inflation readings after the Fed increased interest rates aggressively in that quarter demonstrates the Fed's influence.

Also on Thursday: According to information made public by the Department of Labor, the number of initial claims for unemployment insurance decreased slightly to 192,000 for the week ending February 18.

Compared to the previous week's upwardly revised total of 195,000, this is down 3,000. According to consensus forecasts on Refinitiv, economists anticipated 200,000 initial unemployment applications.

The number of people filing continuing claims, which are those who have been receiving unemployment benefits for more than one week, fell from 1.696 million the week before to the 11th of February to 1.654 million. economists anticipated 1.7 million.

The US labor market is still strong, with almost two jobs available for every job seeker. This is despite a wave of layoffs in some industries, including tech, media, and the mortgage sector.

“Although company layoff reports are becoming more common, those layoffs are not yet showing up in the unemployment insurance data. Some of this may be timing: If the company offers severance, the claims are not counted until the severance expires. But even so, the job market remains remarkably strong,” Stuart Hoffman, PNC senior economist, wrote.

But overall unemployment is still low, and job growth is still robust.

The US economy created 517,000 new jobs in January, considerably exceeding economists' predictions of a downturn, and the jobless rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest it has been since May 1969.

According to Nancy Vanden Houten, the head US economist for Oxford Economics, the tight job market will keep the Fed on track to raise rates at its meeting in March.

“We expect jobless claims to trend higher as the economy slows in response and eventually enters a mild recession later this year. But the rise may be muted compared to prior recessions as employers will be reluctant to lay off workers that have been difficult to find in the first place,” she wrote.

The government's announcement of the unemployment claims is one of the most up-to-date economic indicators, while the GDP report, particularly this month's revision and next month's final estimate of fourth-quarter growth, is among the least recent indicators keenly watched by economists and investors.