Heartbreaking Loss: 11-Year-Old Cambodian Girl Dies from Bird Flu Infection

Elizabeth A. Godwin

Photo by Joseph Sharp on Unsplash

According to the government, an avian influenza virus, also known as bird flu, has killed an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia.

According to a statement released on Thursday by the health minister, Mam Bunheng, it was the first documented human illness with the H5N1 virus in the nation since 2014.

According to the statement, the girl from Prey Veng province in eastern Cambodia was identified as having avian flu after developing a high fever and cough on February 16.

She was taken to the national children's hospital in Phnom Penh after her condition worsened, but she passed away on Wednesday, according to the health ministry.

The International Organisation for Animal Health recently reported that since early last year, bird flu has devastated farms all over the world, killing more than 200 million birds either directly from the illness or as a result of mass culls. The H5N1 influenza has expanded to mammals, according to the World Health Organization, but the risk to people is still minimal.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the WHO, stated during a briefing that H5N1 had been spreading among wild and domestic birds for 25 years, but that recent reports of infections in mink, otters, and sealions ought to be followed cautiously.

When H5N1 first appeared in 1996, there has only been sporadic and non-sustained transmission of the strain to and between humans, according to WHO, which now rates the danger to humans as low. Health inspectors took samples from a dead bird near the girl's home in a conservation area.

Those who have previously contracted bird flu typically worked on poultry farms or had direct contact with diseased animals. Health officials in Cambodia advised residents of the country in south-east Asia not to handle sick or dead animals or birds and to call a hotline if they thought they may have become ill.

News Source: The Guardian.

