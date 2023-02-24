Don't Let the Flu Bring You Down: CDC Finds Strong Protection from Vaccination

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

The risk of hospitalization for people who had the flu vaccination this year was significantly reduced, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a statement released on Wednesday, the CDC said that the vaccination cut the risk of hospitalization from influenza A, one of the two varieties that affect people most frequently, in children and adults by almost three-quarters and by almost half, respectively.

According to the press release, the vaccination also provided significant protection against flu-related illnesses and ER visits, with those events occurring half as frequently in vaccinated people as in unprotected people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed its findings in Atlanta at a meeting of its advisory committee on immunization practices, which formulates guidelines for those who use vaccines.

According to data, the H3N2 vaccine had a 45 percent success rate against the viruses, which is the highest rate ever recorded for this particular virus kind. Just around 30% of the time earlier. The circulating influenza A (H1N1) virus has a 56 percent effectiveness rate.

According to the release, “These data underscore that flu vaccination can offer substantial benefit against flu and its potentially serious complications."

According to the press statement, the increased efficacy this season was probably due to vaccination triggering robust antibodies against a variety of viruses that are in circulation at the time.

The numbers represent a significant improvement from the 2021–2022 season when the CDC assessed that the vaccination was 25% effective against hospitalization and ER or urgent care visits.

Individuals with a known immunocompromising condition had a 44 percent lower chance of being admitted to the hospital for flu-related problems after receiving the vaccine.

Health professionals issued a "tripledemic" warning in the fall, predicting an early and exceptionally challenging flu season as well as persistent COVID-19 infections and respiratory syncytial virus. The danger of acquiring severe cases of the latter virus is greatest in younger children.

Early in January, new COVID-19-related hospital admissions did increase to two per 100,000 persons, but more recently, they have decreased to just under one per 100,000.

In a poll conducted earlier this month, nearly 40% of American families said that at least one of the three viruses caused sickness in at least one member of their household during the cold and flu season.