Record Snowfall at Risk as a Massive Winter Storm Sweeps The Northern United States

Elizabeth A. Godwin

Photo by Tony Ross on Unsplash

Tuesday's major winter storm that is moving from the American West into the Northern Plains and Midwest may bring record-breaking amounts of snow, blizzards, and bitter cold, making travel hazardous and disrupting air travel.

Over a significant portion of the western and north-central United States, the National Weather Service issued winter storm, blizzard, and high-wind advisories. From Tuesday through Thursday, some areas were predicted to get up to two feet (61 cm) of snowfall and winds of up to 60 miles (97 km) per hour.

Throughout the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains, travel would be difficult, if not impossible, due to two inches of snow falling per hour and gusting winds, the weather agency predicted.

"Snowplow crews will be out working statewide, but this storm could be a doozy," In a tweet, the Minnesota Department of Transportation stated.

Whereas the majority of the country will be dealing with cold, snowy weather over the next few days, this week may set record-high temperatures in some sections of the South.

The forecast indicated that some locations in the South could experience temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit higher than some locations in the Northern Plains. According to the NWS, Orlando might set a record high temperature of 90 degrees (32 C), while Billings, Montana, could have a low of -16 degrees (-27 C).

The slow-moving storm, which brought heavy rain and snow to the Sierra Nevada mountains, began over the Presidents' Day holiday weekend. Its focal point on Tuesday was the High Plains, which included Montana and the Dakotas, and the northern Rockies.

According to Frank Pereira, a forecaster with the NWS Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, the storm will move through the Upper Midwest beginning on Wednesday, with "some of the greatest impacts in Minnesota and Wisconsin,"

The storm will bring New England significant snowfall and freezing rain from late Wednesday through early Thursday. According to Pereira, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine might receive one foot or more of snow.

Moreover, California can receive snowfall from the lingering storm. This week, nearly all of the 39 million people living in the state will either experience snowfall or be able to view the tops of adjacent mountains covered in snow, according to UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain.

While the peak wind speed at San Francisco International Airport reached 68 mph (109 kph) on Tuesday afternoon, strong winds knocked out power to more than 163,000 California homes and businesses, mostly in the counties just south of San Francisco, according to the weather service.

Authorities in Minneapolis advised citizens to take their cars off the streets in preparation for blizzard-like conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the state's Department of Natural Resources, the city of 425,000 people might receive up to 20 inches of snow, which would be the highest for a February snowstorm and one of the top five biggest snowfalls ever in a city known for its harsh winters in the Midwest.

On Tuesday, the weather in Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota was rapidly deteriorating. Whiteout conditions were present in Great Falls, Montana, according to the NWS, which reported snow bands and severe gusts of wind.

Forecasters warned that the storm's wind chill levels of -25 Fahrenheit might result in frostbite on exposed flesh in as little as 30 minutes.

According to experts, the increasing frequency and power of these storms, interspersed with periods of high heat and dryness, are signs of climate change.

Over the next few days, Minnesota, Nebraska, and the Dakotas transportation officials advise drivers to travel cautiously or avoid the roads completely.

In Denver, Minneapolis, and Salt Lake City, Utah, there were more than 480 flights that were either delayed or canceled. By Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,300 flights were either delayed or canceled in the United States, according to Flightaware.com. Skiers hailed the snowstorm even if it could disrupt daily life.

"KaBoom!.. We're in the grips of a powerful storm and delays due to strong winds and heavy snow are likely. Thanks for your patience as we prepare paradise for you," In a tweet, the Wyoming resort Jackson Hole Mountain tweeted. Locals in Florida were getting ready for a new kind of entertainment.

"We regularly hit 80s in February every year, but once we start going in that 85 to 90 range, that is much above normal. It's the early beach season for us down here," NWS meteorologist Jason Hess in Jacksonville started.

News Source: Reuters.

