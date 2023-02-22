U.S. Forest Breaks New Ground With Planting of Genetically Modified Trees

Photo by Luke Porter on Unsplash

A biotechnology business called Living Carbon hopes that its seedlings can aid in controlling climate change. The larger usage of its trees, though, might prove elusive. A good number of laborers planted row after row of twig-like poplar trees in a low-lying area of southern Georgia's pine belt.

Nevertheless, these weren't just any trees; some of the saplings tucked into the mucky soil were gmo-engineered to produce wood at accelerated rates while soaking up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The poplars could be the country's first genetically altered trees to be planted outside of a scientific study or a for-profit fruit orchard.

The tree planters on Monday seek to revolutionize forestry, just like the Flavr Savr tomato's introduction in 1994 launched a new industry of genetically modified crops. The poplars were created by the San Francisco-based biotechnology business Living Carbon, which wants its trees to be a significant part of the global effort to combat climate change.

“We’ve had people tell us it’s impossible,” The company's co-founder and CEO, Maddie Hall, spoke of her desire to use genetic engineering to protect the environment. Nevertheless, she and her coworkers have also found supporters, with enough of them to put $36 million into the four-year-old business.

The business has drawn detractors as well. The company's trees have been referred to as "growing threats" to forests by the environmental organization Global Justice Ecology Project, which is also alarmed that the federal government allowed them to evade regulation, allowing for commercial plantings to occur much sooner than is typical for engineered plants.

Living Carbon hasn't yet released any peer-reviewed papers, and the only data that have been made public come from a short-lived greenhouse study. Several specialists are fascinated by these findings but refrain from giving them their complete support.

“They have some encouraging results,” stated Donald Ort, a geneticist at the University of Illinois whose plant experiments served as a foundation for Living Carbon's technique. Yet he went on to say that it's "not a slam dunk" to assume that greenhouse findings will translate to success in the real world.

Poplars created by Living Carbon begin life in a lab in Hayward, California. There, biologists experiment with the processes used by the trees to carry out photosynthesis, the chain of chemical events that plants utilize to convert sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide into sugars and starches.

They do this by following a pattern established by evolution: Throughout Earth's long history, advances in photosynthesis have allowed plants to absorb enough carbon dioxide to significantly chill the planet.

Whilst photosynthesis has a significant impact on the planet, it is far from a perfect chemical process. Plants are only able to capture and store a small portion of the solar energy that hits their leaves due to many inefficiencies. These inefficiencies, among other things, put a cap on how quickly trees grow and how much carbon dioxide they can absorb.

For decades, scientists have been attempting to pick up where evolution left off. Tobacco plants' ability to photosynthesize more effectively was genetically altered, according to research published in 2019 by Dr. Ort and his coworkers. Typically, a plant must expunge a poisonous byproduct of photosynthesis, squandering energy. To get tobacco seedlings to convert toxins into more sugars instead, the Illinois researchers added genes from green algae and pumpkins. As a result, the plants grew nearly 40% bigger.

During a climate tech conference that year, Ms. Hall, who had previously worked with Silicon Valley startups like OpenAI (which was in charge of the language model ChatGPT), met Patrick Mellor, who would later become her co-founder. Mr. Mellor was looking into the possibility of growing decay-resistant timber from trees.

To combat climate change, Ms. Hall and Mr. Mellor founded Living Carbon with funding from venture capital firms and the help of their tech industry friends, including Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI.“There were so few companies that were looking at large-scale carbon removal in a way that married frontier science and large-scale commercial deployment,” Ms. Hall spoke out.

Yumin Tao, a synthetic biologist who had previously worked for the chemical manufacturer DuPont, was hired by them. He modified Dr. Ort's genetic hack for poplar plants along with others. Then, Living Carbon created genetically modified poplar clones and raised them in pots. During five months in the greenhouse, the company's modified poplars grew more than 50% quicker than non-modified ones, according to research published last year that hasn't been peer-reviewed yet.

The company's scientists used a bacteria that splice foreign DNA into the genome of another organism to produce the greenhouse-tested trees. But for the plants they planted in Georgia, they used the gene gun method, an earlier and more primitive strategy that effectively injects foreign genes into the chromosomes of the trees.

Living Carbon has advanced quickly and unhindered in a field used to incremental advancement and strict regulation. The genetically altered poplars were able to sidestep a set of government laws on genetically modified organisms that can put a long-term hold on biotech ventures. Since then, those rules have been changed.

Comparatively, a group of scientists that genetically modified a blight-resistant chestnut tree using the same bacterial procedure as Living Carbon has been waiting for a judgment since 2020. It took several years for a small-scale modified apple to be approved for production.

“You could say the old rule was sort of leaky,” stated Bill Doley, a consultant who assisted in overseeing the Agricultural Department's procedure for regulating genetically modified organisms until 2022. In Georgia's pine belt, mattock-swinging employees planted over 5,000 modified poplars on the property of Vince Stanley, a seventh-generation farmer who oversees more than 25,000 acres of forested land.

A roughly equal number of unaltered trees were scattered among the modified poplars, which were given names like Kookaburra and Baboon to designate which "parent" tree they were cloned from. The planting plots were littered with pencil-thin seedlings and colorful marker flags protruding from the mud by the conclusion of the uncommonly warm day, and the workers were saturated in sweat.

According to Mr. Stanley, unlike fast-growing pines, hardwoods that grow in bottomlands like these produce wood so slowly that a landowner may only get one harvest in their lifetime. He anticipates being able to grow bottomland trees and generate income more quickly thanks to Living Carbon's "elite seedlings." He explained, "We're taking a timber rotation of 50 to 60 years and cutting that in half. It's totally win-win."

Less enthusiastic about Living Carbon's trees were forest geneticists. Before undertaking extensive plantings, researchers normally evaluate trees in small-scale field trials, according to Andrew Newhouse, the project's director at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. He stated that "their claims seem bold based on limited real-world data."

The necessity for actual field data was shared by geneticist Steve Strauss of Oregon State University. According to his years of experience, "the greenhouse means almost nothing" in terms of the chances of trees with altered physiologies in the outdoors. Entrepreneurial investors might not be aware of that.

As part of a field trial funded by Living Carbon, Dr. Strauss, who formerly sat on the company's advisory board, has been growing some of the company's seedlings since last year. Although it was still too early to know whether the trees were surpassing naturally occurring trees, he said that they were developing nicely.

But, even if they succeed, Living Carbon will still encounter issues unrelated to biology. The worlds of forestry and the environment are nevertheless uneasy about genetically modified trees, even though outright destruction of them has decreased in part due to stricter enforcement of laws prohibiting acts of eco-terrorism.

Leading certifiers of sustainable forestry prohibit the planting of modified trees in any of their certified forests, and several also forbid member companies from doing so. China is the only nation where significant numbers of genetically modified trees have reportedly been planted. A lot of trees are planted annually by the U.S. Forest Service, but little is known about whether it will use engineered trees.

According to Dana Nelson, a geneticist with the service, the trees from Living Carbon must comply with current management plans that frequently place a higher priority on maintaining the health and diversity of forests than lowering atmospheric carbon levels if they are to be planted in national forests, which account for nearly a fifth of U.S. forestland. “I find it hard to imagine that it would be a good fit on a national forest,” Dr. Nelson expressed.

In order to confront fewer obstacles, Living Carbon is concentrating for the time being on private property. On Pennsylvania's abandoned coal mines, poplars will be planted later this spring. Millions of trees should be planted by the end of the year, according to Ms. Hall and Mr. Mellor.

The company has begun marketing credits based on the carbon its trees will absorb in order to provide a revenue stream that is not dependent on venture money. Yet, there has recently been criticism of carbon credits, casting doubt on the industry's viability.

Also, Living Carbon's modified poplar trees are all female so they won't generate pollen, all to allay environmental concerns. As they don't breed with the most prevalent poplar species in the Southeast, Mr. Mellor claims they are unlikely to propagate into the wild even if they are pollinated by wild trees and generate seeds.

In order to avoid genetically identical tree stands known as monocultures, they are also being planted alongside native trees like bald cypress, sweet gum, and tulip trees. Non-engineered poplars are being planted as experimental controls. Both Ms. Hall and Mr. Mellor refer to their plantings as research trials and pilot initiatives. Tree growth and survival will be tracked by company biologists.

Of These kinds, actions are unlikely to appease those who are against genetically engineered organisms. The Global Justice Ecology Project claimed in the spring of last year that the trees from Living Carbon could damage the environment by "interfering with efforts to protect and regenerate forests."

The organization's executive director, Anne Petermann, expressed her dismay at the organization's hasty decision to plant a significant number of altered trees in the wild. She emphasized it was important to comprehend the potential threats to the larger ecology.

Environmental issues like these were rejected by Dr. Ort of the University of Illinois. Yet, he claimed that investors were taking a significant bet on a tree that might not live up to its designers' hopes.

“It’s not unexciting. I just think it’s uber high risk,” he said.