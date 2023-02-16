U.S. supports Moderna amidst the COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit and asserts the government's liability in the matter

The Department of Justice informed a federal court in Delaware on Tuesday that the United States government should be the target of patent litigation regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, not vaccine manufacturer Moderna Inc (MRNA.O).

In a court filing, the Justice Department argued that any patent infringement by Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS.O) and Genevant Sciences GmbH that occurred as a result of Moderna's contract with the government to supply vaccines for the country's vaccination campaign should be the responsibility of the United States. Moderna used the same defense in a failed attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed earlier last year.

Regarding the filing, Genevant opted not to comment. Requests for a response on Wednesday went unanswered right away from Moderna, the US Food and Drug Administration, and the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Last year, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna was sued by Warminster Township, Pennsylvania-based Arbutus and Genevant, a joint venture between Arbutus and Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV.O), for royalties on its multibillion-dollar COVID vaccines.

Concerning their COVID vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) have both been the subject of many patent litigations; in August, Moderna sued Pfizer.

In May, Moderna argued that Arbutus and Genevant could only sue the government in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims and requested that the Delaware court dismiss their case. It referred to a statute that had previously been employed to prevent patent disputes from obstructing the flow of war goods during World War One.

The government may have instead been an "incidental beneficiary" of the shots, according to U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg, who stated in November that Moderna had not yet demonstrated that the vaccines were created for the government or with its legal authorization and consent.

As a result of its contract to deliver the vaccines to the government as part of Operation Warp Speed, Moderna should not be held accountable, the Department of Justice retorted on Tuesday. It declared that Moderna's claimed infringement conduct under its U.S. contract is the only thing for which the government is liable.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. v. Moderna Inc. is the case in question before the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, with case number 1:22-cv-00252.