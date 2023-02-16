ASML Joins US-China Chip War by Accusing Chinese Staff of Stealing Data

Photo by Onur Binay on Unsplash

A significant manufacturer of computer chip equipment, ASML, claims that a former worker in China stole the knowledge of its technology.

According to the Dutch company, it has since notified the US and Dutch authorities of the incident.

The corporation went on to say that it "believes that the misappropriation is material to our business."

One of the most significant companies in the worldwide supply chain for microchips is ASML. The most cutting-edge chips in the world are made by its machines.

The US and China are embroiled in a nasty trade battle over chips, or semiconductors, which are needed to power everything from mobile phones to military hardware.

In its most recent annual report, ASML stated, "We have experienced unauthorized misappropriation of data relating to proprietary technology by a (now) former employee in China."

It further stated, "As a result of the security incident, certain export control regulations may have been violated. We are implementing additional remedial measures in light of this incident."

Regarding the worker or the underlying technology, ASML remained mum. An inquiry from the BBC for comment was not immediately answered by the Chinese embassy in Washington.

ASML has previously been connected to a China-related intellectual property (IP) breach.

The company stated in its 2021 annual report that it was aware of claims that DongFang JingYuan Electron, a Chinese manufacturer of semiconductor hardware and software, "was actively marketing products in China that could potentially infringe on ASML's IP rights."

Denying the accusations, DongFang JingYuan Electron The Beijing-based corporation claimed that the reports were "inconsistent with the facts" at the time. In addition, it stated, "We reserve the right to take any other legal actions against the relevant false information."

Export restrictions to China have affected certain major semiconductor companies. No matter where in the globe the chips are produced, Washington stated in October that it would want licenses from businesses exporting them to China using US equipment or software.

The US has been pressuring Japan and the Netherlands to enact similar limitations. Since 2019, ASML has been prohibited by the Dutch government from selling its most sophisticated lithography equipment to China. As part of the process of making microchips, lithography machines use lasers to print tiny patterns on silicon.