The U.S. Expresses That The Downed Flying Objects May Not Pose a Threat

Photo by Kyler Nixon on Unsplash

The three objects that were recently shot down are not yet linked to China's program of balloon monitoring, according to investigators' findings.

An important member of the White House stated on Tuesday that the three unidentified flying objects that were shot down in recent days might have been just research or commercial endeavors that posed no genuine threat to the United States.

The items have not yet been linked to China's program of balloon monitoring, which includes the balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina this month, according to John F. Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council.

But he issued a warning, saying that since authorities had not yet been able to locate and gather the debris left behind by the three objects after they had been shot down, a different conclusion might be reached.

According to Mr. Kirby, neither military nor intelligence personnel had discovered any evidence that the three objects might have been used in a foreign nation's intelligence-gathering scheme.

“We haven’t seen any indication or anything that points specifically to the idea that these three objects were part of the P.R.C.’s spying program, or that they were definitively involved in external intelligence collection efforts,” he spoke of the People's Republic of China when speaking to reporters.

Over the course of a crazy weekend, American fighter jets shot down three unidentified flying objects: the first over Prudhoe Bay, Alaska; the second over the Canadian Yukon Territory; and the third over Lake Huron. According to officials, the third object came down on the Canadian side of Lake Huron.

Pentagon officials also admitted on Tuesday that the first missile fired by an American fighter plane over Lake Huron on Sunday missed its target.

The missile that missed its objective is currently at the bottom of Lake Huron, according to General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who was speaking to the media in Brussels.

“First shot missed. Second shot hit. We go to great lengths to make sure that the airspace is clear and the backdrop is clear up to the max effective range of the missile. And in this case, the missiles land, or the missile landed, harmlessly in the water of Lake Huron,” General Milley stated.

The unexplained artifacts are being sought after by recovery squads so that intelligence officers can identify them. The debris left behind after an F-22 shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on February 4 is now being collected, and authorities announced on Monday that they had found "significant debris" from the craft, including "priority sensor and electronics pieces."

Senior Pentagon and intelligence officials, including Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, the head of the U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, visited the Capitol on Tuesday to deliver a similar message to the entire Senate as Mr. Kirby made his remarks. The press conference was the administration's most recent attempt to inform Congress about the unusual floating objects that have been shot down recently.

However, the administration's admittance that it had more concerns than answers regarding three of the objects led to a new wave of annoyance among lawmakers, who blasted both the delayed recovery effort and the administration's lack of clarity about what was flying overhead in the initial instance.

“Everyone’s talking, acting like this is the first time we’ve ever seen these things. No, it isn’t,” Senator Marco Rubio of Florida Stated.

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and top Republican, Mr. Rubio, also queried whether the aircraft should have been shot down. He claimed that just retrieving the wreckage would not be sufficient to give a complete picture of what is taking place in the sky above the United States.

“The only way you’re going to get answers to that is not just to retrieve whatever is leftover, but to understand how it compares to the hundreds of other similar cases,” Mr. Rubio stated.

The chairman of the committee, Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, stated that the government's surveillance of airborne items launched for legal purposes needs to be improved and that "there is not anywhere near as formal a process as there probably should be."

Officials would be able to identify outliers that would be cause for concern if the administration were "much more aggressive" about establishing "a much better notification process with the authorities" to register genuine scientific, weather, and other craft, according to Mr. Warner.

Less than a week prior, the whole Senate received a briefing on the Chinese spy balloon in a closed-door meeting that sparked tough questioning from Democrats and Republicans about why the balloon had not been shot down as soon as it was spotted floating above Alaska.

Republicans questioned if administration officials were being truthful with the material they were providing to Congress after the briefing on Tuesday, and they questioned why the briefings needed to be held in such secrecy.

The three aerial objects that have been hauled down after the spy balloon incident, however, were thought to belong in a different category by parliamentarians.

After the briefing on Tuesday, Idaho senator and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch made a statement: “The last three that were shot down were very, very small objects.” However, he stated that "at least one" of the three was transporting a payload, though he did not say how much it weighed.

The Federal Aviation Administration found that the objects were not being run by the American government, according to Mr. Kirby. He suggested that one reason for the objects would be that they were run by for-profit businesses or research organizations.

“They will not dismiss as a possibility that these could be balloons that were simply tied to commercial or research entities and therefore benign. That very well could be or could emerge, as a leading explanation here,” Mr. Kirby let out.

However, he claimed that no business or other group had gotten in touch with the authorities to claim ownership of the downed objects.