Soligenix Inc. Shares Drop Over 30% as FDA Refuses to Review Cancer Treatment Application

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

FDA's Rejection of Soligenix Inc's Cancer Treatment Application Leads to a Steep Drop in Stock Value.

The drug manufacturer Soligenix Inc. (SNGX.O) announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had decided not to review its request for approval of its cancer treatment. This news caused a more than 30% downturn in the stock price in opening trade.

The corporation will engage with the agency to make clear a course of action for the treatment after the application was denied because it was insufficient to justify a review.

HyBryte is a medication that uses light to treat skin conditions brought on by cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of skin cancer that starts in white blood cells.

The typical experimental therapy for the New Jersey-based company is called HyBryte, and Soligenix had anticipated that the medication would be licensed in the second half of 2023. In December, it was submitted to the FDA with a marketing application.

The business stated that it was evaluating several strategic options, including potential merger and acquisition prospects, in November. On September 30, it had cash on hand of $16.9 million.

The request was predicated on a late-stage trial in which 16% of patients taking the medication experienced at least a 50% reduction in their lesions, as opposed to 4% of patients taking placebo at 8 weeks into the first treatment process.

At $4.01, the firm's shares dropped 31%. The business claims that there is no treatment for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which affects approximately 25,000 people in the US.