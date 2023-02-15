Breaking the Cost Barrier: $2-a-Month Generic Drugs Offered in New U.S. Health Program Pilots

Elizabeth A. Godwin

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services proposed three new pilot programs to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for those covered by government health insurance plans. One of the initiatives included the $2 monthly price tag for some crucial generic medications.

The Medicare health program for beneficiaries 65 and over, as well as those with disabilities, and the Medicaid program for the underprivileged, will be tested, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS).

According to CMS, the suggested models would increase accessibility to costly life-saving cell and genetic therapeutic interventions for Medicaid recipients, lower the out-of-pocket cost of frequently used generic medications for chronic medical conditions like hypertension to $2 per month and negotiate better prices for CMS for pricey new therapies lacking complete clinical trial data.

That the very first perspective depicts CMS urging Medicare Part D plans, which typically cover prescription pharmaceuticals, to give a monthly $2 fixed co-payment for a predetermined set of about 150 generic medications addressing ailments typical of Medicare enrollees, like hyperlipidemia and hypertension. It's a free choice.

The second consensual model grants CMS authority to support contracts and payment models, create and manage multi-state agreements with vendors, and pay for cell and gene therapies on behalf of state Medicaid agencies.

The organization added that it would work on creating a required model for payment procedures for medicines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under its Accelerated Approval Program (APP).

Because the pathway does not require the same level of drug effectiveness data as the FDA's usual clearance procedure, CMS has expressed concerns regarding the coverage of drugs under it, such as those for Alzheimer's disease.

According to CMS, the model would give manufacturers incentives to expedite the conclusion of conclusive clinical trials to deal with the high cost and dearth of the proven effectiveness of medications that receive priority review. The model would be created in deliberation with the FDA.

The start date for the first model will be announced by CMS "as soon as operationally feasible" it said. The Medicaid genetic and cell therapy model will begin to be developed in 2023 and will be made available for testing in 2026. Although there is no set launch date as of yet, the agency will begin working with the FDA on the expedited approval approach in 2023.

News Source: Reuters.

