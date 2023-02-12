Breathing in Danger: Study Finds Air Pollution Tied to Depression in Older Adults

Elizabeth A. Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mREbj_0kkfsSF600
Photo byJD MasononUnsplash

The amount of data that suggests people who live in polluted places have a higher risk of depression than those who live in locations with cleaner air is increasing, and scientists are finding more and more of it.

However, a new study that was just released on Friday in JAMA Network Open is one of the first to investigate the links between long-term exposure and the increased likelihood of being diagnosed with depression after the age of 64.

The ailment known as depression is a significant one in and of itself. Studies have shown that when it occurs in an older adult, not only may it contribute to problems with the ability to think effectively, but it can also contribute to bodily problems and even mortality.

Previous studies have shown that a fresh diagnosis of depression is significantly less prevalent among older persons than it is among younger groups.

Dr. Xinye Qiu, the co-author of the new study, published Friday in JAMA Network Open. Qiu, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Environmental Health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health said, “That’s one of the biggest reasons we wanted to conduct this analysis. Surprisingly, we saw a large number of late-onset depression diagnoses in this study.”

Over the study period from 2005 to 2016, the researchers examined data on more than 8.9 million individuals who received their health insurance through Medicare and found that more than 1.52 million of these individuals had been diagnosed with depression. This number probably understates the true prevalence of depression among older individuals because research has shown that it is frequently misdiagnosed in this population.

Qiu and her co-authors examined the residences of each individual with a depression diagnosis and developed models to ascertain the average annual exposure to pollution at each ZIP code. They were able to gauge the individuals' exposure to pollution as a result.

The three types of air pollution that were examined by the researchers were ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and microscopic particulate matter, also known as PM2.5 or particle pollution.

Particle pollution refers to the float-in mixture of solid and liquid droplets. It could seem like smoke, soot, muck, or dust. Ash is another possible form. It is created by vehicles, farms, fires, unpaved roads, building sites, and power plants that use coal and natural gas as fuel.

Because PM2.5 particles are so tiny - one-twentieth the width of a human hair - they can get past the defenses your body normally sets in place to protect itself.

Instead of being expelled from your body as you exhale, it can get stuck in your lungs or enter your circulation. The particles may contribute to respiratory problems in addition to causing irritation and inflammation. Exposure is linked to an increased risk of mental health issues like depression and anxiety, which has long been understood. Exposure can result in heart disease, cancer, or a stroke. Exposure can exacerbate asthma.

The effects of combustion associated with transportation are the most frequent source of nitrogen dioxide pollution. In addition to the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas, driving a car on the road also releases nitrogen oxides into the air. Exposure can exacerbate airway inflammation, which can also lead to coughing, wheezing, and a decline in lung function.

Pollutant-induced ozone depletion is the main source of smog. It is made at facilities such as refineries, power plants, and autos. Studies that glanced at prolonged exposure found that those who were subjected to greater levels of pollution had a greater likelihood of dying from respiratory disorders. This particular pollutant is notorious for making asthma symptoms worse. According to the American Lung Association, it is one of the pollutants that is "least well-controlled in the United States," and it is also one of the most dangerous pollutants.

The results of the most recent study showed that people with a long history of residing in areas with higher levels of pollution were more likely to be diagnosed with depression. Each of the three pollutants under investigation was connected to a higher risk of late-onset anxiety, even at lower pollution levels.

“So there’s no real threshold, so it means future societies will want to eliminate this pollution or reduce it as much as possible because it carries a real risk,” Qiu let out.

Socioeconomically disadvantaged groups had stronger connections between depression and exposure to particle pollution and nitrogen dioxide than did other groups. According to the findings of the study, this could be in part because adolescents are concurrently subjected to social stress and these bad environmental conditions.

According to the findings of this study, older individuals who already had underlying issues with their heart or lungs were also more susceptible to developing late-in-life depression when exposed to nitrogen dioxide pollution.

The study does have a few shortcomings. The bulk of the people who took part in the study was white, and additional research is required to see whether or not there is a difference between different types of populations.

Because this was a study conducted on an entire population, it is impossible to determine the specific reason why individuals who are exposed to the types of air pollution in question would be at a greater risk of developing depression.

According to the findings of other studies, prolonged exposure to air pollution may hurt the central nervous system, leading to inflammation and triggering cell damage throughout the body.

Studies have shown that certain types of air pollution can also cause the body to release harmful substances. These substances have the potential to damage the blood-brain barrier, which is a network of blood vessels and tissues made up of tissues with closely spaced cells that protect the brain. This can result in feelings of anxiety and depression.

Because being older can harm one's immune system, older persons may be particularly susceptible to the adverse consequences that air pollution can have. Because the neurological foundation for depression is not yet totally understood, additional research will be required to fully comprehend these linkages.

According to the findings of the study, another option is that people who live in polluted places acquire physical difficulties that are related to a deterioration in their mental health.

“Late-life depression should be a geriatric issue that the public and researchers need to be paying more attention to, like on a similar level with Alzheimer’s and other neurological conditions,” stated Qiu.

She is particularly concerned about how the effects of climate change will play out concerning this matter. The findings of the study showed that ozone pollution had a stronger connection to late-onset depression than particle and nitrogen dioxide pollution, both of which are expected to increase as the world warms.

“Because of this concerning effect we are seeing with ozone, it makes more sense for the government to put some regulation on pollution and also climate mitigation because rising temperatures and ozone pollution are definitely linked to each other,” Qiu expressed.

News Source: CNN Health.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# Air Pollution# Environment health

Comments / 0

Published by

A writer who loves to write about what's happening in the world. I'm interested in how we can make it a better place.

N/A
2K followers

More from Elizabeth A. Godwin

Delaware State

U.S. supports Moderna amidst the COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit and asserts the government's liability in the matter

The Department of Justice informed a federal court in Delaware on Tuesday that the United States government should be the target of patent litigation regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, not vaccine manufacturer Moderna Inc (MRNA.O).

Read full story

ASML Joins US-China Chip War by Accusing Chinese Staff of Stealing Data

A significant manufacturer of computer chip equipment, ASML, claims that a former worker in China stole the knowledge of its technology. According to the Dutch company, it has since notified the US and Dutch authorities of the incident.

Read full story

United States to Add $19 Trillion in Debt Over the Next 10-Year Span

In the midst of a partisan struggle over fiscal policy, forecasts from the Congressional Budget Office issued on Wednesday revealed that rising interest rates and bipartisan spending legislation are increasing deficits.

Read full story
5 comments

The U.S. Expresses That The Downed Flying Objects May Not Pose a Threat

The three objects that were recently shot down are not yet linked to China's program of balloon monitoring, according to investigators' findings. An important member of the White House stated on Tuesday that the three unidentified flying objects that were shot down in recent days might have been just research or commercial endeavors that posed no genuine threat to the United States.

Read full story
9 comments

Soligenix Inc. Shares Drop Over 30% as FDA Refuses to Review Cancer Treatment Application

FDA's Rejection of Soligenix Inc's Cancer Treatment Application Leads to a Steep Drop in Stock Value. The drug manufacturer Soligenix Inc. (SNGX.O) announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had decided not to review its request for approval of its cancer treatment. This news caused a more than 30% downturn in the stock price in opening trade.

Read full story
1 comments

Breaking the Cost Barrier: $2-a-Month Generic Drugs Offered in New U.S. Health Program Pilots

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services proposed three new pilot programs to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for those covered by government health insurance plans. One of the initiatives included the $2 monthly price tag for some crucial generic medications.

Read full story

US Imposes Tech Ban on Chinese Military-Linked Companies

Six Chinese companies connected to the Chinese military's aerospace programs are no longer permitted to purchase US technology without prior government approval, according to restrictions put in place by the US Commerce Department.

Read full story
1 comments

The CDC Now Recommends Covid Vaccines For Children And Adults

For children, adolescents, and adults, COVID vaccinations and boosters are now part of the immunization routine. The COVID-19 vaccine and booster injections for kids, teens, and adults are now included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated list of advised vaccines.

Read full story
134 comments
Alaska State

Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska

Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.

Read full story
391 comments
New York City, NY

Farewell to Fresh Ricotta: Alleva Dairy to Close its Doors After 130 Years

More than 600,000 dollars' worth of unpaid rent was owed to the landlord by the shop on Grand Street, which was famous for the fresh ricotta and mozzarella that it sold. After a protracted struggle with its landlord over past-due rent payments, the Alleva Dairy, a cheese shop in Little Italy that has been in business for more than 130 years and is famous for its fresh ricotta and mozzarella, will close its doors in March.

Read full story

Earthquake shakes Kahramanmaras to its core: widespread destruction reported

Initial footage reveals significant wreckage in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, a city of around 400,000 people positioned between the epicenter of the deadly earthquake that occurred on Monday with a magnitude of 7.8 and the location of the extremely strong aftershock that struck hours later.

Read full story
92 comments

The Dilemma of Paxlovid: A Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatment, But with Dangerous Side Effects

A new medication is effective against all known variations of the coronavirus. It is highly unlikely that it will enter the market in the United States any time soon due to the many regulatory obstacles and the lack of funding.

Read full story
181 comments

According to a Chinese scientist, the world should "calm down" over China COVID variations

The prominent Chinese scientist named George Gao, said that the international community had to "calm ownn" over the prospect of new COVID-19 mutations spreading throughout China.

Read full story
68 comments

CVS Health Dealing to Aquire Oak Street Health For $9.5 Billion

Oak Street Health Inc (OSH.N) will be acquired by CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) for approximately $9.5 billion in cash. This will bring CVS Health Corp in line with its competitors in adding primary care to its portfolio at a time when pressure is mounting on its health insurance business.

Read full story

Defend Against Diabetes: Daily Dose of Vitamin D Shown to Lower Risk of Developing Diabetes

According to the findings of one study, taking a vitamin D pill daily may help stave off diabetes. Researchers from Tufts University conducted a meta-analysis of 17 studies and discovered that pre-diabetics had a 15 percent lower chance of acquiring the potentially debilitating condition if they took steps to lower their blood sugar levels.

Read full story
8 comments

New Study Reveals Most Prevalent Long-term Covid Symptoms — Some Experts Disagree

Even though people with chronic COVID report experiencing a wide variety of symptoms, a recent study has narrowed the list down to just seven that are specific to the illness. Nevertheless, several long-term COVID researchers and medical professionals who have treated patients affected by the condition believe that this list is far from exhaustive.

Read full story
65 comments

Black And Hispanic Dialysis Patients Are More Susceptible to Severe Bloodstream Infections

According to a recent Vital Signs study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, persons who need frequent dialysis treatments for failing kidneys nevertheless have far higher risks of deadly staph infections in their blood than those who don't.

Read full story
27 comments

Biden's Tweet Highlights Rising Wages, Decreased Inflation, and Increased Health Coverage

President Joe Biden has taken to Twitter to tout the current state of the economy under his administration. In a recent post, the President highlights that wages are up, inflation is down, and more Americans have access to health insurance than ever before. Biden emphasizes that workers play a crucial role in keeping the nation running and states that it is about time that the economy works for them.

Read full story
59 comments

US Secures Access to Four Military Bases in the Philippines to Monitor South China Sea and Taiwan

The United States has recently secured access to four additional military bases in the Philippines, a strategic move that positions the country in a front seat to monitor the actions of China in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. The deal has filled a gap in the arc of US alliances, stretching from South Korea and Japan in the north to Australia in the south.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy