US Imposes Tech Ban on Chinese Military-Linked Companies

Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash

Six Chinese companies connected to the Chinese military's aerospace programs are no longer permitted to purchase US technology without prior government approval, according to restrictions put in place by the US Commerce Department.

The choice was made after a Chinese balloon that was thought to be conducting spying flew over the US last week, escalating political tensions between the two largest economies in the world.

Since the balloon was shot down by American fighter jets, American officials have asserted that it was a component of a massive surveillance program supported by the Chinese military.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security stated in a statement: The six companies support the Chinese government’s “modernization efforts, specifically those related to aerospace programs, including airships and balloons and related materials and components, that are used by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for intelligence and reconnaissance.”

The six businesses are Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group, Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology, Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute, Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology, and Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group.

A clear message is delivered to businesses, governments, and other stakeholders worldwide that the corporations on the list pose a threat to national security by their inclusion on the Commerce Department's "Entity List," the statement reads.

Don Graves, the deputy Secretary of Commerce spoke out in the statement: “The Commerce Department will not hesitate to continue to use the Entity List and our other regulatory and enforcement tools to protect US national security and sovereignty.”

“The Entity List is a powerful tool for identifying and cutting off actors that seek to use their access to global markets to do harm and threaten American national security.”

China’s “use of high-altitude balloons violates our sovereignty and threatens US national security,” Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez stated.

“Today’s action makes clear that entities that seek to harm US national security and sovereignty will be cut off from accessing US technologies.”