The CDC Now Recommends Covid Vaccines For Children And Adults

Photo by kian zhang on Unsplash

For children, adolescents, and adults, COVID vaccinations and boosters are now part of the immunization routine. The COVID-19 vaccine and booster injections for kids, teens, and adults are now included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated list of advised vaccines.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the agency proposed the schedule, which was later accepted by the CDC and other medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics.

While the CDC can provide recommendations, it lacks the power to impose vaccination requirements on places of employment or education. Only the states have the authority to enact such requirements.

The authors of the report urging the addition of the COVID vaccine, Drs. Neil Murthy and A. Patricia Wodi, told CNN that the new immunization schedule emphasizes the significance of the shots for various age groups.

Murthy and Wodi stated in a statement: “This, in a sense, helps ‘normalize’ this vaccine and sends a powerful message to both healthcare providers and the general public that everyone ages 6 months and older should stay up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccines (including a booster, when eligible), just as they would with any other routinely recommended vaccine.”

When making recommendations, the committee takes into account facts on the vaccine, its safety, and the "societal implications of the disease that can be prevented by vaccination."

According to the new schedule, children aged 6 months to 4 years old have the option of either receiving a primary series of Moderna vaccinations consisting of two doses, followed by a bivalent Moderna booster, or receiving a primary series of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations consisting of three doses.

The schedule suggests giving children aged 5 years old either two injections of Moderna, which are then followed by a bivalent mRNA booster, or two injections of Pfizer-BioNtech, which are then followed by the company's bivalent booster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests giving children aged 6 to 11 years old two doses of the Moderna vaccination or two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, followed in either case by an mRNA booster shot.

Those aged 12 to 18 have the option of receiving either a two-dose series of the Moderna vaccine or a two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Novavax vaccine, both of which are then followed by a bivalent booster.

Adults have the option of receiving a primary series that is divided into two parts, followed by a booster dose that is bivalent. The report provides additional guidelines for immunocompromised children, adolescents, and adults of all ages.

In addition to COVID, the modified schedule for this year includes new or revised recommendations for vaccinations against influenza, pneumococcal disease, measles, mumps, and rubella.

There has been a nationwide decline in the number of vaccinations given to children, which has been attributed to a combination of factors, including resistance to the measles vaccine that dates back decades, as well as a more recent backlash against COVID-related safeguards such as vaccine mandates.

This comes as the government has reported a total of more than 282,820 cases of COVID per week, as well as more than 3,170 deaths each week that are associated with COVID.

More than 69 percent of the population in the United States has finished the primary course of the COVID vaccination, and 15 percent of Americans have received a bivalent booster dose.