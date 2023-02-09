The Dilemma of Paxlovid: A Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatment, But with Dangerous Side Effects

Photo by Kay Lau on Unsplash

A new medication is effective against all known variations of the coronavirus. It is highly unlikely that it will enter the market in the United States any time soon due to the many regulatory obstacles and the lack of funding.

Because new strains of the coronavirus have emerged over the past year, the effectiveness of one drug after another has been reduced, which has resulted in a reduction in the number of treatments available in the United States. Paxlovid is the sole treatment choice for many patients at this point. Although it is very effective, it causes problems for many people who could benefit from it because it interacts in dangerous ways with other medications.

However, a new category of treatments that are resistant to variants might be able to assist in replenishing the nation's arsenal. Researchers published their findings on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine . They stated that a single injection of a so-called interferon drug reduced a patient's likelihood of being hospitalized by fifty percent.

Paxlovid's results, which were demonstrated in a clinical trial involving nearly 2,000 patients, were comparable to those obtained by this treatment. And the interferon shots hold an even greater promise, according to the scientists. They have the potential to help defend not only against Covid but also against the flu and other viruses that have the potential to kindle future pandemics, by strengthening the body's mechanisms for quashing an invading virus.

Eleanor Fish, an immunologist at the University of Toronto who was not involved in the new study, shared her thoughts on the matter: “It doesn’t matter if the next pandemic is a coronavirus, an influenza virus, or another respiratory virus. For all the viruses we’re seeing that are circulating now, there’s a utility to using interferon.”

Despite all of its potential, the medication-pegylated interferon lambda has a difficult road to the market. Food and Drug Administration officials informed the drug's manufacturer, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, late last year that they were not ready to approve it for emergency use. Executives from Eiger stated that the clinical trial's lack of an American site and inclusion of only Brazilian and Canadian sites, as well as the fact that academic researchers rather than the company itself initiated and managed it, seemed to be a contributing factor to the issue.

According to the regulators, only a sizable clinical trial carried out at least partially in the United States with greater company involvement would be sufficient, according to Eiger executives. However, such a trial would take several years and require significantly more money. The Food and Drug Administration was unable to comment due to transparency regulations, a spokesman said.

These obstacles are a sign of the issues that some experts fear could hinder the creation of a variety of next-generation Covid therapies and vaccines, which might help reduce the ongoing toll from the disease and offer researchers a head start in preparing for the next pandemic.

Executives from Eiger have stated that they may apply for permission to administer the interferon shot outside of the United States. For instance, China has been looking for novel therapeutic approaches.

The inability of doctors to already prescribe the shots infuriated some of the research scientists. Vaccinations and prior infections have helped to limit the virus's effects, but Covid still claims the lives of about 450 Americans per day.

Dr. Jeffrey Glenn, a virologist at Stanford University and the director of a pandemic preparedness effort at the university, who also helped lead the study of the interferon shot, said that the results of the trial were promising: “I think it is a crazy situation that we’re still here now, three years into the pandemic, and I have one drug that I can prescribe with confidence to people who are getting infected. We need more options.”

Although he continues to be a member of Eiger's board of directors and holds shares in the company, Dr. Glenn is no longer actively employed by the business.

Interferons are a collection of proteins that, in the hours after a virus has invaded a cell, send out a signal to the surrounding cells, advising them to strengthen themselves. The body's natural interferon response can be effectively neutralized by the coronavirus, just as it can be by other viruses. Researchers felt that a medication that provided patients with an increased amount of interferons could be able to assist patients in combating the virus.

Vineet Menachery, an immunologist at the University of Texas Medical Branch, said that because those treatments targeted patients' immune responses rather than the virus itself, they potentially offered an additional advantage over treatments that were already available. This advantage consisted of a decreased likelihood that a virus variant would evolve that could become resistant to the drug.

As a result of their ineffectiveness against newly emerged variations, several monoclonal antibodies have been phased out of medical use. Paxlovid has maintained its efficacy even though the virus has a much harder time getting past it, although the emergence of new strains of the virus could one day render it less beneficial.

Benjamin tenOever, a microbiologist at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, was quoted as saying, “I don’t know of any virus that can navigate a cell where interferon got there first.”

However, it is not simple to incorporate these properties into a pharmaceutical product. Inflammation is a potential risk in Covid cases because some patients already have an overactive immune response. Interferons can cause a wide variety of adverse effects, including inflammation.

microbiologist Juliet Morrison from the University of California, Riverside, commented on the matter: “You basically tell your body you’re being highly infected by a virus, and to fight, fight, fight at all costs.”

Only patients who were already sick and admitted to the hospital were used in the previous studies that tested interferon treatments. Because of this, the medications were frequently given at an inappropriate time, which led to inconsistent or unsatisfactory outcomes. The researchers who worked on the Eiger drug devised an ingenious alternative treatment.

They had previously acquired a drug that was based on lambda interferons, which are a less well-known type of interferon whose receptors are largely restricted to specific areas, such as the respiratory tract, in the interest of developing treatments for hepatitis. It just so happened that this was the exact location where the coronavirus was replicating. In addition, this meant that the adverse effects would, in theory at least, be milder than those caused by the class of interferons that are used more frequently because their receptors are located all over the body.

These expectations were fulfilled in the most recent trial. Following the administration of the shot to approximately 900 patients and the administration of a placebo to an additional 1,000 patients, the researchers found that there was no discernible difference in the incidence of side effects.

Because of the vaccination, the vast majority of patients in both groups were able to avoid having to be hospitalized or spending an extended amount of time in emergency rooms. However, giving patients an injection of interferon within a week of when they first noticed symptoms cut in half the likelihood that they would need to be hospitalized: 25 people who were given the shot ended up in the hospital, compared with 57 people who had not been treated.

The effects were even more pronounced when the drug was administered within three days of the onset of symptoms, as well as when it was administered to people who had not been vaccinated. The majority of patients who participated in the study were at relatively high risk of Covid. This could have been because they were at least 50 years old, had an underlying condition, or had a compromised immune system.

According to the findings of the study, the medication appeared to work across variants, displaying even greater potency when Omicron was the dominant variant.

“Despite the pandemic being less of an emergency than it was at its peak, we’re still seeing people coming into the hospital and getting very sick with Covid. Having treatment options to try to prevent that from happening would be really helpful,” said Dr. Jordan Feld, a specialist in viral hepatitis at the University of Toronto, who is a co-author of the study and has received funding from Eiger.

Researchers have discussed the possibility of testing interferon medications on patients seeking treatment for a variety of respiratory viruses, including the influenza virus and R.S.V., or respiratory syncytial virus, which has significantly increased hospital demand this winter. Even if doctors didn't know the specific virus causing their patients' symptoms, they could still help them.

Moreover, some research has shown that the same class of medications, if administered promptly enough, can protect those who are exposed to the virus from becoming ill.

Dr. Fish of the University of Toronto states: “I suspect the greatest utility of all these interferons will be in prophylactic treatment, especially in outbreak settings for high-risk individuals to protect them from infection.”