The Dilemma of Paxlovid: A Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatment, But with Dangerous Side Effects

Elizabeth A. Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjAdO_0khTjYjO00
Photo byKay LauonUnsplash

A new medication is effective against all known variations of the coronavirus. It is highly unlikely that it will enter the market in the United States any time soon due to the many regulatory obstacles and the lack of funding.

Because new strains of the coronavirus have emerged over the past year, the effectiveness of one drug after another has been reduced, which has resulted in a reduction in the number of treatments available in the United States. Paxlovid is the sole treatment choice for many patients at this point. Although it is very effective, it causes problems for many people who could benefit from it because it interacts in dangerous ways with other medications.

However, a new category of treatments that are resistant to variants might be able to assist in replenishing the nation's arsenal. Researchers published their findings on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. They stated that a single injection of a so-called interferon drug reduced a patient's likelihood of being hospitalized by fifty percent.

Paxlovid's results, which were demonstrated in a clinical trial involving nearly 2,000 patients, were comparable to those obtained by this treatment. And the interferon shots hold an even greater promise, according to the scientists. They have the potential to help defend not only against Covid but also against the flu and other viruses that have the potential to kindle future pandemics, by strengthening the body's mechanisms for quashing an invading virus.

Eleanor Fish, an immunologist at the University of Toronto who was not involved in the new study, shared her thoughts on the matter: “It doesn’t matter if the next pandemic is a coronavirus, an influenza virus, or another respiratory virus. For all the viruses we’re seeing that are circulating now, there’s a utility to using interferon.”

Despite all of its potential, the medication-pegylated interferon lambda has a difficult road to the market. Food and Drug Administration officials informed the drug's manufacturer, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, late last year that they were not ready to approve it for emergency use. Executives from Eiger stated that the clinical trial's lack of an American site and inclusion of only Brazilian and Canadian sites, as well as the fact that academic researchers rather than the company itself initiated and managed it, seemed to be a contributing factor to the issue.

According to the regulators, only a sizable clinical trial carried out at least partially in the United States with greater company involvement would be sufficient, according to Eiger executives. However, such a trial would take several years and require significantly more money. The Food and Drug Administration was unable to comment due to transparency regulations, a spokesman said.

These obstacles are a sign of the issues that some experts fear could hinder the creation of a variety of next-generation Covid therapies and vaccines, which might help reduce the ongoing toll from the disease and offer researchers a head start in preparing for the next pandemic.

Executives from Eiger have stated that they may apply for permission to administer the interferon shot outside of the United States. For instance, China has been looking for novel therapeutic approaches.

The inability of doctors to already prescribe the shots infuriated some of the research scientists. Vaccinations and prior infections have helped to limit the virus's effects, but Covid still claims the lives of about 450 Americans per day.

Dr. Jeffrey Glenn, a virologist at Stanford University and the director of a pandemic preparedness effort at the university, who also helped lead the study of the interferon shot, said that the results of the trial were promising: “I think it is a crazy situation that we’re still here now, three years into the pandemic, and I have one drug that I can prescribe with confidence to people who are getting infected. We need more options.”

Although he continues to be a member of Eiger's board of directors and holds shares in the company, Dr. Glenn is no longer actively employed by the business.

Interferons are a collection of proteins that, in the hours after a virus has invaded a cell, send out a signal to the surrounding cells, advising them to strengthen themselves. The body's natural interferon response can be effectively neutralized by the coronavirus, just as it can be by other viruses. Researchers felt that a medication that provided patients with an increased amount of interferons could be able to assist patients in combating the virus.

Vineet Menachery, an immunologist at the University of Texas Medical Branch, said that because those treatments targeted patients' immune responses rather than the virus itself, they potentially offered an additional advantage over treatments that were already available. This advantage consisted of a decreased likelihood that a virus variant would evolve that could become resistant to the drug.

As a result of their ineffectiveness against newly emerged variations, several monoclonal antibodies have been phased out of medical use. Paxlovid has maintained its efficacy even though the virus has a much harder time getting past it, although the emergence of new strains of the virus could one day render it less beneficial.

Benjamin tenOever, a microbiologist at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, was quoted as saying, “I don’t know of any virus that can navigate a cell where interferon got there first.”

However, it is not simple to incorporate these properties into a pharmaceutical product. Inflammation is a potential risk in Covid cases because some patients already have an overactive immune response. Interferons can cause a wide variety of adverse effects, including inflammation.

microbiologist Juliet Morrison from the University of California, Riverside, commented on the matter: “You basically tell your body you’re being highly infected by a virus, and to fight, fight, fight at all costs.”

Only patients who were already sick and admitted to the hospital were used in the previous studies that tested interferon treatments. Because of this, the medications were frequently given at an inappropriate time, which led to inconsistent or unsatisfactory outcomes. The researchers who worked on the Eiger drug devised an ingenious alternative treatment.

They had previously acquired a drug that was based on lambda interferons, which are a less well-known type of interferon whose receptors are largely restricted to specific areas, such as the respiratory tract, in the interest of developing treatments for hepatitis. It just so happened that this was the exact location where the coronavirus was replicating. In addition, this meant that the adverse effects would, in theory at least, be milder than those caused by the class of interferons that are used more frequently because their receptors are located all over the body.

These expectations were fulfilled in the most recent trial. Following the administration of the shot to approximately 900 patients and the administration of a placebo to an additional 1,000 patients, the researchers found that there was no discernible difference in the incidence of side effects.

Because of the vaccination, the vast majority of patients in both groups were able to avoid having to be hospitalized or spending an extended amount of time in emergency rooms. However, giving patients an injection of interferon within a week of when they first noticed symptoms cut in half the likelihood that they would need to be hospitalized: 25 people who were given the shot ended up in the hospital, compared with 57 people who had not been treated.

The effects were even more pronounced when the drug was administered within three days of the onset of symptoms, as well as when it was administered to people who had not been vaccinated. The majority of patients who participated in the study were at relatively high risk of Covid. This could have been because they were at least 50 years old, had an underlying condition, or had a compromised immune system.

According to the findings of the study, the medication appeared to work across variants, displaying even greater potency when Omicron was the dominant variant.

“Despite the pandemic being less of an emergency than it was at its peak, we’re still seeing people coming into the hospital and getting very sick with Covid. Having treatment options to try to prevent that from happening would be really helpful,” said Dr. Jordan Feld, a specialist in viral hepatitis at the University of Toronto, who is a co-author of the study and has received funding from Eiger.

Researchers have discussed the possibility of testing interferon medications on patients seeking treatment for a variety of respiratory viruses, including the influenza virus and R.S.V., or respiratory syncytial virus, which has significantly increased hospital demand this winter. Even if doctors didn't know the specific virus causing their patients' symptoms, they could still help them.

Moreover, some research has shown that the same class of medications, if administered promptly enough, can protect those who are exposed to the virus from becoming ill.

Dr. Fish of the University of Toronto states: “I suspect the greatest utility of all these interferons will be in prophylactic treatment, especially in outbreak settings for high-risk individuals to protect them from infection.”

News Source: The New York Times.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# COVID 19# Drugs

Comments / 178

Published by

A writer who loves to write about what's happening in the world. I'm interested in how we can make it a better place.

N/A
2K followers

More from Elizabeth A. Godwin

Breathing in Danger: Study Finds Air Pollution Tied to Depression in Older Adults

The amount of data that suggests people who live in polluted places have a higher risk of depression than those who live in locations with cleaner air is increasing, and scientists are finding more and more of it.

Read full story

US Imposes Tech Ban on Chinese Military-Linked Companies

Six Chinese companies connected to the Chinese military's aerospace programs are no longer permitted to purchase US technology without prior government approval, according to restrictions put in place by the US Commerce Department.

Read full story
1 comments

The CDC Now Recommends Covid Vaccines For Children And Adults

For children, adolescents, and adults, COVID vaccinations and boosters are now part of the immunization routine. The COVID-19 vaccine and booster injections for kids, teens, and adults are now included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated list of advised vaccines.

Read full story
34 comments
Alaska State

Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska

Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.

Read full story
352 comments
New York City, NY

Farewell to Fresh Ricotta: Alleva Dairy to Close its Doors After 130 Years

More than 600,000 dollars' worth of unpaid rent was owed to the landlord by the shop on Grand Street, which was famous for the fresh ricotta and mozzarella that it sold. After a protracted struggle with its landlord over past-due rent payments, the Alleva Dairy, a cheese shop in Little Italy that has been in business for more than 130 years and is famous for its fresh ricotta and mozzarella, will close its doors in March.

Read full story

Earthquake shakes Kahramanmaras to its core: widespread destruction reported

Initial footage reveals significant wreckage in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, a city of around 400,000 people positioned between the epicenter of the deadly earthquake that occurred on Monday with a magnitude of 7.8 and the location of the extremely strong aftershock that struck hours later.

Read full story
77 comments

According to a Chinese scientist, the world should "calm down" over China COVID variations

The prominent Chinese scientist named George Gao, said that the international community had to "calm ownn" over the prospect of new COVID-19 mutations spreading throughout China.

Read full story
67 comments

CVS Health Dealing to Aquire Oak Street Health For $9.5 Billion

Oak Street Health Inc (OSH.N) will be acquired by CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) for approximately $9.5 billion in cash. This will bring CVS Health Corp in line with its competitors in adding primary care to its portfolio at a time when pressure is mounting on its health insurance business.

Read full story

Defend Against Diabetes: Daily Dose of Vitamin D Shown to Lower Risk of Developing Diabetes

According to the findings of one study, taking a vitamin D pill daily may help stave off diabetes. Researchers from Tufts University conducted a meta-analysis of 17 studies and discovered that pre-diabetics had a 15 percent lower chance of acquiring the potentially debilitating condition if they took steps to lower their blood sugar levels.

Read full story
8 comments

New Study Reveals Most Prevalent Long-term Covid Symptoms — Some Experts Disagree

Even though people with chronic COVID report experiencing a wide variety of symptoms, a recent study has narrowed the list down to just seven that are specific to the illness. Nevertheless, several long-term COVID researchers and medical professionals who have treated patients affected by the condition believe that this list is far from exhaustive.

Read full story
65 comments

Black And Hispanic Dialysis Patients Are More Susceptible to Severe Bloodstream Infections

According to a recent Vital Signs study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, persons who need frequent dialysis treatments for failing kidneys nevertheless have far higher risks of deadly staph infections in their blood than those who don't.

Read full story
27 comments

Biden's Tweet Highlights Rising Wages, Decreased Inflation, and Increased Health Coverage

President Joe Biden has taken to Twitter to tout the current state of the economy under his administration. In a recent post, the President highlights that wages are up, inflation is down, and more Americans have access to health insurance than ever before. Biden emphasizes that workers play a crucial role in keeping the nation running and states that it is about time that the economy works for them.

Read full story
59 comments

US Secures Access to Four Military Bases in the Philippines to Monitor South China Sea and Taiwan

The United States has recently secured access to four additional military bases in the Philippines, a strategic move that positions the country in a front seat to monitor the actions of China in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. The deal has filled a gap in the arc of US alliances, stretching from South Korea and Japan in the north to Australia in the south.

Read full story
20 comments
Memphis, TN

President Biden Expresses Condolences for Loss of Tyre Nichols and Grief for Americans in Memphis

President Joe Biden sent his sympathies to Tyre Nichols' family as well as to all Americans who are grieving the loss of this young father. The President wrote in a tweet that there are no words to adequately express the pain and grief associated with losing a cherished child.

Read full story
9 comments

EPA and DHA are crucial for healthy fetal development, according to studies

Disclaimer: This page contains an affiliate link; meaning I get paid a few commissions when you click on it and make a purchase. I only recommend products that I believe will be useful for you.

Read full story

An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.

Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.

Read full story
885 comments
Fulton County, GA

The work of the Georgia grand jury looking into Trump and the fallout from the 2020 election is completed

A new legal document states that the work of the special grand jury in the Atlanta region that was looking into whether ex-President Donald Trump and his aides breached the law in their attempts to rig the 2020 election is concluded.

Read full story

McCarthy Was Elected House Speaker on The Fifteenth Vote in a Resounding Victory

Regarding McCarthy's victory, president Joe Biden congratulated him. However, following a controversial four days and 14 unsuccessful ballots, the U.S. House of Representatives finally chose GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker in a dramatic 15th ballot early on Saturday. This was the longest leadership vacuum in the chamber's history.

Read full story
3 comments

New York has filed a lawsuit against Celsius Network founder Mashinsky, alleging that he committed cryptocurrency fraud

On Thursday, the attorney general of New York filed a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky, the creator of Celsius Network, alleging that he defrauded investors out of billions of dollars in digital currency by concealing the poor health of his now-defunct cryptocurrency lending platform.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy