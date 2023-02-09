According to a Chinese scientist, the world should "calm down" over China COVID variations

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

The prominent Chinese scientist named George Gao, said that the international community had to "calm ownn" over the prospect of new COVID-19 mutations spreading throughout China.

Gao and colleagues wrote a paper that was published in the medical journal The Lancet on Wednesday. It demonstrated that during the first few weeks of China's recent outbreak, which followed the termination of the country's zero-COVID policy and saw a huge wave of cases, no new variants had emerged.

In an interview with Reuters, Gao, a professor at the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a former head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stated: "The world should completely calm down from the fear that there are new variants or special variants circulating (in China)."

According to what he said in an email, the Omicron sub-variants that caused infections in China were the same as those seen in other parts of the world, specifically BA.5.2 and BF.7.

The research examined 413 new cases of COVID that occurred in Beijing between November 14 and December 20, 2022, and found that each one was most likely caused by an already existing strain. It was discovered that the aforementioned two sub-variants were responsible for 90% of the majority of locally acquired infections.

The authors say that the findings are representative of the entire country and cite the characteristics of Beijing's population as well as the circulation of highly transmissible COVID strains as evidence.

In December, China lifted its strict zero-COVID policy that had been in place for more than three years and included city-wide lockdowns, mass testing, and extensive quarantine. This was followed by a wave of infections that spread throughout China's population of 1.4 billion people.

On January 21, a prominent government scientist stated that 80% of people had already been infected, and China's CDC has stated on multiple occasions in the past month that continuous monitoring showed no new strains of COVID-19 have been found. Both of these statements are contradictory to one another.

In the wake of the large outbreak, a number of countries implemented COVID testing requirements for Chinese travelers, citing concerns that new strains of the virus could emerge as well as a lack of data. China, however, has stated that the measures are not warranted, and many countries have followed suit.

Gao stated that China was continuing its extensive genomic sequencing of viral infections and would identify any new variants of the virus if they appeared. According to him, the number of reported cases is currently going down, but "a new wave is possible in the future."

Researchers from the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences contributed to the research that was published in the Lancet and was funded by China.

The authors acknowledged that the study had a number of shortcomings, one of which was China's decision to stop conducting mandatory testing on a large scale.

There were 23,217 local cases of the novel coronavirus genome valid sequences reported nationwide from September 26, 2022 to February 6, 2023, according to the most recent release from the CDC on Wednesday. All of these cases were mutant strains of Omicron, with the main epidemic strains being BA.5.2.48 (53.0%), BF.7.14 (24.1%) and BA.5.2.49 (14.8%).

There were a total of 13 instances of variants discovered, one of which was XBB.1, five instances of BQ.1.1, one instance of BQ.1.1.17, four instances of BQ.1.2, and two instances of BQ.1.8.