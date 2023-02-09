CVS Health Dealing to Aquire Oak Street Health For $9.5 Billion

Elizabeth A. Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qURgS_0khKlpkU00
Photo byJack CohenonUnsplash

Oak Street Health Inc (OSH.N) will be acquired by CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) for approximately $9.5 billion in cash. This will bring CVS Health Corp in line with its competitors in adding primary care to its portfolio at a time when pressure is mounting on its health insurance business.

Although Oak Street is losing money and it is not anticipated that it would contribute to CVS earnings for many years, analysts have stated that the transaction is strategically smart, and shares of the multi-business firm have increased by 4.5% as a result.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased emphasis placed on the delivery of primary and urgent care. This transaction, which represents CVS' third largest in the past decade, is similar to moves made by CVS' competitors Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O), Cigna Corp (CI.N), and UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N).

Since the beginning of the previous year, CVS Health had been looking into the possibility of acquiring a medical services business. CVS Health is one of the largest pharmacy chains, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), and health insurers in the country thanks to its Aetna unit. The Oak Street acquisition will result in the addition of more than 160 primary care centers that provide older persons with routine medical screenings and diagnoses.

CVS Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch stated that as a result of the acquisition, the company would be able to start referring customers who reach in-home health assessments to Oak Street for care, which would make it easier for those customers to obtain the necessary prescriptions from CVS pharmacies.

She mentioned that some of those Oak Street patients are already enrolled in Aetna Medicare Advantage plans and that the company can develop new products as well.

"30 million Americans depend on Medicare Advantage and it is proven to save costs," Lynch stated.

CVS has stated that it intends to nearly double its business by the year 2026 when it wants to have 300 clinics. In addition to this goal, the company intends to increase its retention rate for Aetna Medicare Advantage patients who visit Oak Street clinics for medical treatment and increase the number of Oak Street patients over time.

RBC analyst Ben Hendrix made the observation that Oak Street runs clinics in states in the United States that account for around two-thirds of Aetna's Medicare Advantage membership: "We believe the platform makes strategic sense."

In addition, the company anticipates that the transaction will increase customer traffic at its CVS pharmacies and PBM businesses. This transaction comes at a time when CVS is dealing with several issues, including worse ratings for its Medicare Advantage insurance plans and the impending termination of a significant PBM arrangement.

Morningstar analyst Julie Utterback stated, "Strategically, we like the addition of primary care assets to the company's diverse mix of businesses," adding that they might have significant synergies with the retail establishments she believes are "the main source of lagging the rest of the managed care industry in terms of growth."

Elizabeth Anderson, an analyst at Evercore, stated that CVS will now have its "work cut out" for it with antitrust regulators as it seeks regulatory permission for both the upcoming $8 billion acquisition of home health provider Signify Health and the Oak Street merger.

The proposed acquisition of Signify by CVS, which focuses primarily on providing home assessments for patients enrolled in Medicare, has been subjected to a comprehensive investigation by the antitrust regulators.

The Oak Street transaction was valued at $10.6 billion when the debt was taken into consideration, and the offer price of $39 per share marks a nearly 16% premium over Tuesday's closing price. On Wednesday, Oak Street share prices increased by over 5%.

CVS separately reported a profit of $1.99 per share for the fourth quarter, exceeding analysts' expectations by 7 cents. The company also reaffirmed its profit outlook for 2023, which is in the range of $8.70 to $8.90 per share. CVS also projected that it will earn approximately $9 per share in 2024.

Investors may be dissatisfied, according to Utterback of Morningstar, because CVS has "off the table" its aim of achieving double-digit earnings growth in the coming year.

News Source: Reuters.

# Health# CVS# Oak Street Health# Primary Care# USA

Comments / 0

Published by

A writer who loves to write about what's happening in the world. I'm interested in how we can make it a better place.

N/A
2K followers

