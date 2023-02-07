Black And Hispanic Dialysis Patients Are More Susceptible to Severe Bloodstream Infections

Elizabeth A. Godwin

Photo byAccurayonUnsplash

According to a recent Vital Signs study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, persons who need frequent dialysis treatments for failing kidneys nevertheless have far higher risks of deadly staph infections in their blood than those who don't.

The report states that those who are Black or Hispanic or who have a lower socioeconomic standing have particularly high infection rates. [Reference required]

More than 500,000 Americans use daily dialysis treatments to eliminate toxins from their blood because their kidneys are no longer able to operate as effectively as they should.

During the dialysis operation, catheters and needles are inserted into the patient's veins and then the patient's blood is pushed through a machine to cleanse it.

During a news briefing on Monday, Dr. Debra Houry, acting principal deputy director of the CDC stated: “Germs like staph can get into the patient’s bloodstream via these access points. These infections can be serious or deadly, and some are resistant to some of the most common antibiotics used to treat them.”

According to the study's findings, adults who are not receiving hemodialysis experience a rate of bloodstream infections from the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus that is 100 times lower than that encountered by patients receiving hemodialysis.

This rate was 4,248 infections for every 100,000 person-years, compared to 42 infections for every 100,000 person-years for persons who are not receiving dialysis.

Staphylococcus aureus was responsible for nearly one-third of the more than 15,000 bloodstream infections reported to the government's National Healthcare Safety Network in 2020, and around one-third of those infections were brought on by antibiotic-resistant microorganisms.

The manner of access used for dialysis, according to the study's findings, was also important. The risk of infection was higher in patients who had a central venous catheter placed in their veins to maintain their link to the machine.

An extremely tiny tube called a catheter is put straight into a vein, usually one in the neck or chest. The catheter's other end is retained outside the body, where it might become contaminated with bacteria.

In the briefing, dialysis safety team head, and research author Dr. Shannon Novosad of the CDC's Division of Healthcare Quality and Promotion remarked, “Our data confirm this use of a central venous catheter as a vascular access type has six times higher risk for staph bloodstream infections, compared with the lower risk, lowest risk fistula access.”

Due to their greater incidence of diabetes, hypertension, and kidney failure, Black and Hispanic individuals are disproportionately affected by these bloodstream infections connected to dialysis.

“Overall for Hispanic patients after adjusting for other factors, we found a 40% higher risk of bloodstream infection for that group,” Novosad stated.

The research also discovered that these infections were linked to a lower socioeconomic status than previously thought. Patients who have reached the end stage of kidney disease frequently have a difficult time gaining access to primary care to treat their chronic diseases.

According to the authors of the study, the number of staph infections linked to dialysis treatments decreased by forty percent between 2014 and 2019, but the study demonstrates that there is still a significant amount of work to be done to make dialysis treatments safer for patients who require them.

News Source: CNN News.

