An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.

Elizabeth A. Godwin

Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that a CDC vaccine database had revealed a potential safety issue in which people 65 and older were more likely to experience an ischemic stroke 21 days after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent shot than they were to do so between days 22 and 44.

Blockages in the arteries that provide blood to the brain are what cause an ischemic stroke, sometimes referred to as brain ischemia.

The CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, other countries' databases, and Pfizer-databases, BioNTech according to the FDA and CDC, did not identify this safety problem, and further research is needed.

Although the sum of the data currently indicates that it is highly improbable that the signal in VSD (Vaccine Safety Datalink) represents a real clinical danger, the health authorities stated that they felt it was vital to share this information with the public.

In a statement, Pfizer and BioNTech stated that they were made aware of a small number of cases of ischemic strokes in adults 65 and older after receiving their revised dose.

The companies further stated that there was no evidence to support a link between the use of the COVID-19 vaccines produced by the companies and ischemic stroke. "Neither Pfizer and BioNTech nor the CDC or FDA have observed similar findings across numerous other monitoring systems in the U.S. and globally and there is no evidence to conclude that ischemic stroke is associated with the use of the companies' COVID-19 vaccines," they added.

Moderna's (MRNA.O) bivalent shot has not been linked to this safety issue, and the CDC and FDA continue to advise that everyone aged 6 months and older maintain current COVID-19 immunization records.

News Source: Reuters.

