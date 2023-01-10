The work of the Georgia grand jury looking into Trump and the fallout from the 2020 election is completed

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump. Photo by (Craighead, And Shealah / Library of Congress

A new legal document states that the work of the special grand jury in the Atlanta region that was looking into whether ex-President Donald Trump and his aides breached the law in their attempts to rig the 2020 election is concluded.

The brief court order from Monday was written by Judge Robert McBurney, who has been in charge of the Fulton County special grand jury inquiry: “Given the special purpose grand jury’s delivery of its final report, the undersigned’s recommendation, and the Superior Court bench’s vote, it is the ORDER of this court that the special purpose grand jury now stands DISSOLVED.”

Georgia does not allow special grand juries to indict anybody. Nevertheless, the panel will produce a final report that will be used by the special grand jury to make recommendations regarding whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should seek indictments in her probe into election meddling. After that, Willis can ask a regularly constituted grand jury to indict him.

Willis began her investigation into Trump and his associates in early 2021, not long after a call from January became public in which Trump allegedly pressed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the votes required for Trump to win the Peach State in the presidential election. Willis has already spent more than a year investigating Trump and his associates.

She has already broadened the scope of her investigation to look into phony allegations of election fraud made to state legislators, the fake elector scheme, unauthorized attempts to access voting equipment in one Georgia county, and threats and harassment of election officials.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office and other parties have a hearing set for January 24 to make their case for or against making the special grand jury's report public.

According to McBurney, the special purpose grand jury recommended the publication of its final report. In May 2022, the special grand jury which was composed of 23 jurors and three alternates, was convened.