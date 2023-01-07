McCarthy Was Elected House Speaker on The Fifteenth Vote in a Resounding Victory

Regarding McCarthy's victory, president Joe Biden congratulated him.

However, following a controversial four days and 14 unsuccessful ballots, the U.S. House of Representatives finally chose GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker in a dramatic 15th ballot early on Saturday. This was the longest leadership vacuum in the chamber's history.

At about 11 p.m. ET on Friday, during the 14th failed vote, McCarthy engaged GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado in a strained tussle on the House floor.

Over the week, McCarthy was able to garner their support by making several concessions, but they refused to give McCarthy their full support. Instead, they joined four other Republicans in casting a "present," vote in the fifteenth and last vote, lowering the number of votes required to win a majority and assisting him in securing the victory. Out of 428 possible votes, he received 216 in favor, giving him the victory.

From 203 votes on Tuesday to 200 votes by the eleventh vote on Thursday, McCarthy's support has declined over the first three days of voting, far short of the amount required to win the speakership. More than half of the lawmakers who participated in the voting process had to back him. He could not afford to lose more than a couple of the 222 Republicans in the House.

Excluding the 12th vote when one member was absent due to slight surgery, all 212 Democrats in the House have voted in favor of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies.