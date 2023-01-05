Republicans Need to Complete Two Tasks in 2023 to Win in The 2024 Election

The election year 2024 is already underway. Republican voters are disenchanted as a result of the party's bad performance in 2022.

Photo by Manny Becerra on Unsplash

If Republicans wish to prevent a Democrat takeover of the House, Senate, and White House in 2024, they must develop into the seasoned political experts they lacked in 2022.

Republicans now face a new reality as a result of the 2022 midterm elections. They can no longer anticipate winning by merely pointing out that Democratic programs are ineffective.

According to all accounts, Democrats lost ground in the Senate due to the economy last year while Republicans made only modest gains.

That was mostly brought on by the fact that Republicans did not influence the election narrative. Mitch McConnell acknowledged that voters believed Republicans to be overly divisive. Why do you suppose that is?

Because Republicans failed to provide Americans with a clear plan or direction for stopping inflation, cutting crime, securing the border, or creating jobs. The debate's parameters weren't decided upon or controlled by them. Instead, the Democrats defined them in the final stretch.

In no uncertain terms, Republicans were also taught that Democrat party loyalty is much higher than Republican party loyalty. Contrary to Republicans, Democratic voters supported every one of their candidates, including the extremely unqualified John Fetterman and Stacey Abrams, despite the extremely terrible economic climate.

Republicans also need to remember that although investigations focus on the past, elections do. Whereas some inquiries are required, good agendas typically prevail, while probes rarely do.

Republicans will lose control of the House in 2024 in addition to the White House and the Senate if they don't take note of those lessons. They need to attack to avoid that outcome, and their control of the House offers them the chance to do so. What House Republicans need to do is as follows:

#1 Enact legislation that will boost America and place Democrats on the guard

It's crucial to manage the debate's parameters. Republicans and Newt Gingrich presented an agenda in 1994 and ran on it. They triumphed. Republicans passed tax cuts in the run-up to the 2000 election, which the Democrats opposed. "Republicans pass big tax cut to set the stage for debate." read the title in The New York Times. Al Gore, the Democratic candidate for president, rejected the tax cuts and failed to win.

The Democrat objective and the dreadful consequences of their policies have been made clear throughout the first two years of Biden's presidency. Government expenditure increased under Democratic leadership, and inflation followed as inescapably as day follows night. Obama's own economic advisor acknowledged that there wasn't enough "stimulus."

Republicans should just enact measures that include essential expenditure and no extras now that they hold the majority of the House and can dictate the content of any expenditure legislation.

They must avoid omnibus bills. They should explain to the American people why they need that spending and why they are refusing the Democrats' calls for further expenditure when they approve specific appending bills, such as the examples below.

#2 Adopt policies that will improve border security, reduce crime, and create jobs

Border security, crime reduction, and job creation are hot topics. Republicans can use their financial clout to advance those causes. Republicans should seek a standalone package that addresses a particular need rather than omnibus legislation that enrages their base.

For instance, they ought to approve specific border control legislation. Each law should be brief, easy to understand, and written in a style that is accessible to the general public.

The $1.7 trillion folly bill that President Biden recently signed contained a provision that included money for US Border security. Except for technology and capabilities to enhance Border Patrol processing, none of the money could be used "to acquire, maintain, or extend border security technology and capabilities, except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing."

Republicans should respond by passing a brief law that supports border control agents' labor needs in plain English. Another brief law might deal with technological requirements.

The bills on the border, crime, and job development should be forwarded to the Senate one at a time. Then, using clever marketing, Republicans should run campaigns across the nation to show why greater resources, such as people and technology, are required. Why small businesses are harmed by the tax law, etc.

Republicans should put a lot of pressure on Biden and the Democrats to support their clear-cut, easy-to-pass legislation. By doing this, they may show the American people that they are problem-solvers and possibly shed some light on why Democrats are obstructionists on crucial matters. They may also lay the groundwork for taking the House, Senate, and White House in 2024 and controlling the narrative.