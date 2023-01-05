Republicans Need to Complete Two Tasks in 2023 to Win in The 2024 Election

Elizabeth A. Godwin

The election year 2024 is already underway. Republican voters are disenchanted as a result of the party's bad performance in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YhkGz_0k3wrghU00
Photo byManny BecerraonUnsplash

If Republicans wish to prevent a Democrat takeover of the House, Senate, and White House in 2024, they must develop into the seasoned political experts they lacked in 2022.

Republicans now face a new reality as a result of the 2022 midterm elections. They can no longer anticipate winning by merely pointing out that Democratic programs are ineffective.

According to all accounts, Democrats lost ground in the Senate due to the economy last year while Republicans made only modest gains.

That was mostly brought on by the fact that Republicans did not influence the election narrative. Mitch McConnell acknowledged that voters believed Republicans to be overly divisive. Why do you suppose that is?

Because Republicans failed to provide Americans with a clear plan or direction for stopping inflation, cutting crime, securing the border, or creating jobs. The debate's parameters weren't decided upon or controlled by them. Instead, the Democrats defined them in the final stretch.

In no uncertain terms, Republicans were also taught that Democrat party loyalty is much higher than Republican party loyalty. Contrary to Republicans, Democratic voters supported every one of their candidates, including the extremely unqualified John Fetterman and Stacey Abrams, despite the extremely terrible economic climate.

Republicans also need to remember that although investigations focus on the past, elections do. Whereas some inquiries are required, good agendas typically prevail, while probes rarely do.

Republicans will lose control of the House in 2024 in addition to the White House and the Senate if they don't take note of those lessons. They need to attack to avoid that outcome, and their control of the House offers them the chance to do so. What House Republicans need to do is as follows:

#1 Enact legislation that will boost America and place Democrats on the guard

It's crucial to manage the debate's parameters. Republicans and Newt Gingrich presented an agenda in 1994 and ran on it. They triumphed. Republicans passed tax cuts in the run-up to the 2000 election, which the Democrats opposed. "Republicans pass big tax cut to set the stage for debate." read the title in The New York Times. Al Gore, the Democratic candidate for president, rejected the tax cuts and failed to win.

The Democrat objective and the dreadful consequences of their policies have been made clear throughout the first two years of Biden's presidency. Government expenditure increased under Democratic leadership, and inflation followed as inescapably as day follows night. Obama's own economic advisor acknowledged that there wasn't enough "stimulus."

Republicans should just enact measures that include essential expenditure and no extras now that they hold the majority of the House and can dictate the content of any expenditure legislation.

They must avoid omnibus bills. They should explain to the American people why they need that spending and why they are refusing the Democrats' calls for further expenditure when they approve specific appending bills, such as the examples below.

#2 Adopt policies that will improve border security, reduce crime, and create jobs

Border security, crime reduction, and job creation are hot topics. Republicans can use their financial clout to advance those causes. Republicans should seek a standalone package that addresses a particular need rather than omnibus legislation that enrages their base.

For instance, they ought to approve specific border control legislation. Each law should be brief, easy to understand, and written in a style that is accessible to the general public.

The $1.7 trillion folly bill that President Biden recently signed contained a provision that included money for US Border security. Except for technology and capabilities to enhance Border Patrol processing, none of the money could be used "to acquire, maintain, or extend border security technology and capabilities, except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing."

Republicans should respond by passing a brief law that supports border control agents' labor needs in plain English. Another brief law might deal with technological requirements.

The bills on the border, crime, and job development should be forwarded to the Senate one at a time. Then, using clever marketing, Republicans should run campaigns across the nation to show why greater resources, such as people and technology, are required. Why small businesses are harmed by the tax law, etc.

Republicans should put a lot of pressure on Biden and the Democrats to support their clear-cut, easy-to-pass legislation. By doing this, they may show the American people that they are problem-solvers and possibly shed some light on why Democrats are obstructionists on crucial matters. They may also lay the groundwork for taking the House, Senate, and White House in 2024 and controlling the narrative.

News Source: Fox News.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# United States# Republicans# Elections# 2024

Comments / 0

Published by

A writer who loves to write about what's happening in the world. I'm interested in how we can make it a better place.

Los Angeles, CA
313 followers

More from Elizabeth A. Godwin

McCarthy Was Elected House Speaker on The Fifteenth Vote in a Resounding Victory

Regarding McCarthy's victory, president Joe Biden congratulated him. However, following a controversial four days and 14 unsuccessful ballots, the U.S. House of Representatives finally chose GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker in a dramatic 15th ballot early on Saturday. This was the longest leadership vacuum in the chamber's history.

Read full story
3 comments

New York has filed a lawsuit against Celsius Network founder Mashinsky, alleging that he committed cryptocurrency fraud

On Thursday, the attorney general of New York filed a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky, the creator of Celsius Network, alleging that he defrauded investors out of billions of dollars in digital currency by concealing the poor health of his now-defunct cryptocurrency lending platform.

Read full story
New York City, NY

George Santos is Scheduled to Take The Oath of Office in Congress Despite Increasing Scrutiny And Criticism

New York's Rep.-elect George Santos will take the oath of office in Congress on Tuesday, but not before coming under increasing pressure for fabricating parts of his history while being the subject of a federal inquiry into his financial affairs.

Read full story
5 comments

McCarthy's Future is Uncertain as he Transitions to The Dreaded Speaker Election

Republicans are waiting to see if Kevin McCarthy makes it to the ground safely or if his stormy attempt for the speaker's gavel ends in disaster as he starts the last drop. The California Republican is running out of time to secure the required 218 votes after weeks of stressful, last-minute discussions.

Read full story
1 comments

McCarthy Provides a Package of House Rules as a Concession to His Critics

Republicans unveiled a set of House Rules on Sunday that included some significant concessions from House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to his critics, but it is still unclear whether the changes would enable him to secure the votes required to become Speaker on January 3.

Read full story
18 comments

The Pardons Granted by Biden Demonstrate His Commitment to Reducing Drug-related Penalties And Advancing Women's Rights

President of the United States Joe Biden released six people from prison on Friday, including a lady who murdered her reportedly abusive husband about 50 years ago and five others who were found guilty of drug or alcohol-related offenses.

Read full story
136 comments

New York Lawmakers Endorse A 29% Pay Rise For Themselves

The New York state legislature gathered at the Capitol on Thursday to consider giving themselves a gift: a $32,000 pay raise paid for by taxpayers. The festive season was in full effect.

Read full story
106 comments

Donald Trump's Audit Reveals The Abyss of I.R.S. Budgetary Issues

Lack of funding prevents the IRS from going after wealthy taxpayers. A single revenue agent handled Donald J. Trump's audits for many years. Both before and after he was elected president, Donald J. Trump's extremely intricate and extensive tax filings were often audited by the Internal Revenue Service. One agent has been assigned to the audit team.

Read full story
103 comments
Nevada State

Transcripts Show a Connection Between Trump And Nevada's Phony Electors

"Negro voting in Cardoza [i.e., Cardozo] High School in [Washington,] D.C. / [MST]."Photo byUnseen HistoriesonUnsplash. The Nevada Republican Party's plot to present a fake election certificate to Congress in 2020 to keep the former president in office is revealed in new transcripts of testimony given in private to a House committee on January 6.

Read full story
232 comments

Donald Trump's Defense Will be Outlined in The Final Report of The Capitol Riot Panel

Late on Thursday, the congressional board looked into the incursion on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and issued its final report, making the case that former President Donald Trump should be charged with arousing the violent riot.

Read full story
43 comments

Cassidy Hutchinson Gave Testimony That Donald Trump Admitted he Didn't Win The 2020 Election

Based on a recently released document from the House select committee looking into the January 6 uprising, then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows informed Cassidy Hutchinson that President Donald Trump understands he lost but desired to continue rebelling to nullify the outcomes.

Read full story
327 comments

The Senate Approved The $1.7 Trillion Federal Funding Plan by a Vote of 68 to 29

A $1.7 trillion federal funding plan was approved by the Senate on Thursday by a vote of 68-29. The House will now consider the measure on Friday. Even before the legislation was approved by the upper house, senators agreed to add more than a dozen changes, including significant policy changes that would increase government safeguards for breastfeeding women and pregnant employees in addition to providing aid to 9/11 families. Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Richard Shelby (R-AL), the top two retiring appropriators, also received a standing ovation from both political parties for their accomplishments in concluding their long careers by skillfully completing one final spending agreement.

Read full story
42 comments

A New Study Reveals That Regular Exercise Guards Against Deadly Covid

The study discovered that exercise decreased people's risks of developing a serious coronavirus infection in nearly any quantity. According to the study, exercise, in nearly any form, lowers people's risk of developing a serious coronavirus infection.

Read full story
12 comments
Washington, DC

The United States Deploying Patriots Systems to Ukraine as Part of The $1.85 Billion Aid Package

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington for his first known trip outside of his nation since Russia's invasion in February, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will give Ukraine $1.85 billion in military assistance, including funding for a Patriot missile battery.

Read full story
3 comments

Senate Debate on The Massive $1.7 Trillion Budget Proposal Curtailed By The Title 42 Immigration Dispute

Democrats, according to Sen. Mike Lee, are opposing his immigration proposal because it might succeed. The debate over whether to relax immigration laws spilled onto the Senate floor on Wednesday night, causing Democrats trying to quickly pass a $1.7 trillion budget bill to falter.

Read full story
4 comments

President Zelensky Of Ukraine Seeks Assistance From The United States In Defeating Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, declared in a bold speech to US senators on his first overseas trip since Russia's invasion that his country is "alive and kicking" and will never capitulate.

Read full story
14 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In Jail

Following his conviction for manslaughter for killing Atatiana Jefferson in her own house in 2019, a former Texas police officer was sentenced to a term of roughly 12 years in prison on Tuesday.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy