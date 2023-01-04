George Santos is Scheduled to Take The Oath of Office in Congress Despite Increasing Scrutiny And Criticism

Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

New York's Rep.-elect George Santos will take the oath of office in Congress on Tuesday, but not before coming under increasing pressure for fabricating parts of his history while being the subject of a federal inquiry into his financial affairs.

The vote for House speaker is expected to start after noon ET on Tuesday and will be followed by the swearing-in of all new members of the 118th Congress.

After Santos, a Republican acknowledged making up his education and job history on his resume, some Democrats demanded that he resign. Several Republicans have criticized Santos as well, and at least one of his fellow New York Republicans who will be serving in the House has asked for an ethics investigation into him.

Santos is under scrutiny for loans totaling more than $700,000 that he contributed to his 2022 campaign as well as other significant aspects of his history, such as the claim that his grandparents survived the Holocaust, which has been debunked. The Eastern District of New York US attorney's office is conducting the federal investigation into his money that CNN covered last week.

Santos' attorney Joe Murray stated in a statement to CNN on Saturday: “Campaign expenditures for staff members including travel, lodging, and meals are normal expenses of any competent campaign. The suggestion that the Santos campaign engaged in any unlawful spending of campaign funds is irresponsible, at best.”

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy has avoided inquiries from CNN and others on Santos while the House Republican leadership has remained mute. Given that Santos has declared his intention to serve in Congress, it seems unlikely that the House GOP leadership will oppose his election on Tuesday.

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, a seasoned Republican legislator, stated on Fox News on Sunday that in light of the allegations, which were first revealed by The New York Times last month, Santos is "certainly going to have to consider resigning."

Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas and Ted Lieu of California are two Democrats who have demanded Santos' expulsion from Congress if he doesn't quit. The Constitution grants the House the authority to eject any member with a two-thirds majority, although this has only ever happened five times in US history.

While attempting to minimize the extent of the fabrications, Santos has apologized for some of the lies, claiming last week that he merely included "a little bit of fluff" in his CV.

Despite professing to have credentials from Baruch College and New York University, he acknowledged lying about working for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs and claimed to have never attended college or university. According to information analyzed by CNN's KFile, including documents on Jewish refugees and conversations with many genealogists, Santos' claims that his grandparents "survived the Holocaust" as Ukrainian Jews fleeing to Belgium are false.

Santos has repeatedly referred to himself as an "American Jew" and a "Latino Jew," but he now claims to be a Catholic and that he was merely making a joke about himself being "Jew-ish." Santos was prohibited from participating in any of the RJC's events because he "misrepresented his heritage."

Santos has made numerous other untrue claims, including that he was forced to leave a private school in New York City after the value of his family's real estate assets decreased, according to CNN's KFile. Santos made the untrue claim that his mother "fled socialism" in Europe and emigrated to the US in December 2020.

Later this week, Brazilian law enforcement will reopen Santos' fraud allegations, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor's office informs CNN.

According to prosecutors, they would ask Santos for a "formal response" on a stolen checkbook from 2008, which led to the suspension of an inquiry into him by the police because they were unable to locate him for over ten years.

According to case files from the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice, Santos was previously accused of embezzlement in a Brazilian court in 2011, as previously confirmed by CNN. However, according to court documents from 2013, the charge was put on hold because Santos was unable to be found and court summons went ignored.

An attorney for Santos has been contacted by CNN for comment. The New York Times was the first to report on the revival of the fraud allegations.

Santos denied being charged with any crimes in Brazil in an interview with the New York Post last week, stating, “I am not a criminal here – not here or in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world. Absolutely not. That didn’t happen.”