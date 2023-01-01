The Pardons Granted by Biden Demonstrate His Commitment to Reducing Drug-related Penalties And Advancing Women's Rights

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

President of the United States Joe Biden released six people from prison on Friday, including a lady who murdered her reportedly abusive husband about 50 years ago and five others who were found guilty of drug or alcohol-related offenses.

The most recent pardons demonstrated Biden's effort to move the nation's criminal justice system away from the war-on-drugs philosophy that he and other liberal politicians had supported.

The Democratic president is now preparing for a potential 2024 re-election campaign and is under pressure to demonstrate progress on racial and criminal justice concerns.

Less than 5% of the world's population, but a fifth of its convicts, reside in the United States. People of color make up a disproportionately large component of Biden's core constituency.

In each of the three instances when Biden has exercised his pardon authority so far during his presidency, the sentences of those found guilty of drug-related charges have been reduced.

He started a review of how marijuana is classified by federal officials in October, dismissing the sentences of thousands of people who had been charged with federal charges for simple possession of the drug.

All of the individuals who received pardons on Friday were found guilty of crimes, a few of which occurred while they were young and for which they were sentenced and served time in prison.

They have pursued occupations and participated in volunteer work over the years. Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, just 80 years old, was one of the people who received pardons. In 1976, while she was pregnant, she shot and murdered her husband, a neurosurgeon.

Ibn-Tamas' case, in which she claimed to have been mistreated and used self-defense as justification, served as a guide for how to exploit a woman's history of abuse in court.

Ibn-Tamas raised the two children her husband fathered as a single mother after being freed from prison, according to the White House, while working in the healthcare industry. The attorney in training is her daughter.

Biden also named Vincente Ray Flores, a 37-year-old active-duty Air Force service member who, according to the White House, was found guilty of ingesting alcohol and ecstasy while on duty when he was 19 years old.

Additionally, Biden released Edward Lincoln De Coito III, a decorated U.S. Army veteran who has since turned 50 and served more than a year in prison for momentarily acting as a cannabis courier when he was 23.

The others included a 66-year-old who was found guilty of a crime involving a cocaine trade when he was 22; a 77-year-old who sold whiskey without tax stamps when he was 18; and a 72-year-old who rented a facility that was used to cultivate marijuana about 30 years ago.