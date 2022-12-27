Donald Trump's Audit Reveals The Abyss of I.R.S. Budgetary Issues

Photo by Shane on Unsplash

Lack of funding prevents the IRS from going after wealthy taxpayers. A single revenue agent handled Donald J. Trump's audits for many years.

Both before and after he was elected president, Donald J. Trump's extremely intricate and extensive tax filings were often audited by the Internal Revenue Service. One agent has been assigned to the audit team.

The I.R.S. announced after he left office that it was expanding the audit team to three. Despite its admissions, the tax authority is nevertheless overburdened by Mr.

Trump's financial situation as well as the opposition put up by the former president and his knowledgeable team of accountants and attorneys, which included a former I.R.S. top counsel, prompted inquiries early last year about why even three revenue agents were chosen to audit him.

The Internal Revenue Service stated regarding Mr. Trump's tax returns in an internal memo that was made public this week by the House Ways and Means Committee as part of its oversight of the required presidential audit procedure: “With over 400 flow-thru returns reported on the Form 1040, it is not possible to obtain the resources available to examine all potential issues.”

An audit report can make the majority of taxpayers nervous because the I.R.S. is a large organization. The I.R.S. has been starved of resources by Republicans for the past ten years, as evidenced by the committee reports that were made public this week. They also highlight the agency's growing incapacity to take action against wealthy taxpayers who skirt the law to reduce their tax obligations and are equipped to avoid audits if they are discovered.

This has caused a $7 trillion "tax gap" over the past ten years, with much of it coming from extremely wealthy taxpayers like Mr. Trump, who has boasted that he fights to pay as little tax as possible. However, the I.R.S.'s ability to match the capabilities of a sector devoted to tax minimization and avoidance is being constrained by a partisan and ideological war that is taking place in the background as the resource shortage plays out.

About 80,000 people work for the agency, which is the same number as in 1970. Since 2010, the number of employees responsible for enforcement has decreased by more than 30%, and millionaire audits have decreased by more than 70%. When adjusted for inflation, its budget has decreased by almost 20% over the past ten years.

Republicans have long charged the IRS with political discrimination and unfairly singled out conservatives. They have battled to reduce the agency's budget or, in certain circumstances, urged for its complete abolition because of this.

Republicans applauded the reduction in the base budget levels for the Internal Revenue Service to $12.32 billion in the spending plan that Congress is debating this week.

That doesn't regrettably, not include the $80 billion in additional cash the I.R.S. received through the Inflation Reduction Act this year to bolster its resources over the next ten years and hire more than 80,000 agents and staff members. The Biden administration has an extensive choice over how and when to use that money to update the organization and increase its capabilities for enforcement.

Some of those monies will be used by the Treasury Department, which is in charge of the I.R.S., to increase the number of auditors who can handle complex tax returns.

The former I.R.S. commissioner Charles P. Rettig, who was Mr. Trump's choice for the position and who resigned this month, has denied any involvement in the audits of the former president. However, he asserted in an email to The New York Times that the agency's increased funds will enable it to carry out such difficult inspections.

“I.R.S. desperately needs additional specialized examiners and related support to conduct additional meaningful examinations of complex individual returns involving partnerships and tiered arrangements of partnerships and similar pass-through entities, foreign transactions, complex financial arrangements, and similar. Many decisions within the I.R.S. have long been resource-driven,” Mr. Rettig said.

Republicans are anticipated to take control of the House in 2019, and Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, who is running for speaker, hinted that funding for the Internal Revenue Service would be one of the first major issues on the agenda.

Mr. McCarthy said, “On that very first day that we’re sworn in, you’ll see that it all changes. Because on our very first bill, we’re going to repeal 87,000 I.R.S. agents. Our job is to work for you, not go after you.”

Republican senator from Texas Ted Cruz made it clear in November that Republicans think Democrats would suffer politically from a strengthened I.R.S: “I think we ought to fight an epic, knock-down, drag-out fight over stopping the Democrats from funding 87,000 new I.R.S. agents to harass and intimidate and persecute Americans and their political enemies.”

Additionally, Democrats are emphasizing the discoveries. The Ways and Means Committee's chairman, Congressman Richard E. Neal, has proposed legislation that would compel the Internal Revenue Service to release presidential tax returns, audit them "in a timely manner," and inform the public of the findings. Despite having little chance of being enacted by the Senate, the House approved the bill on Thursday.

The I.R.S.'s outdated technology needs to be modernized, and the Biden administration has placed a strong emphasis on doing so. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen stated that the department would be focusing on clamping down on wealthy tax evaders and large corporations that have long avoided paying what they owe to the federal government in an August statement outlining how the money would be spent.

She further pledged that middle-class households would neither endure more onerous oversight nor see an increase in audit rates.

Ms. Yellen wrote, “These investments will not result in households earning $400,000 per year or less or small businesses seeing an increase in the chances that they are audited relative to historical levels. Instead, they will allow the I.R.S. to work to end the two-tiered tax system, where most Americans pay what they owe, but those at the top of the distribution often do not.”

The I.R.S. has struggled to audit the wealthy, as revealed by the findings of Mr. Trump's audits. The former president's team had a particularly lackadaisical attitude by failing to offer information necessary to settle some difficulties and threatening to protest or challenge the proceedings.

According to reports, the examination of Mr. Trump became argumentative. The committee provided information from a confidential IRS memo: “There has been some animosity between our counsel and taxpayer’s counsel.”

Based on the study, tax officials seemed to assume that the claims made by Mr. Trump's accounting company were legitimate as they attempted to sort through Mr. Trump's confusing tax returns.

The I.R.S.'s surrender to large accounting firms, according to Michael J. Graetz, the deputy assistant secretary for tax policy at the Treasury Department from 1990 to 1991, was startling.

“Any return with that degree of complexity and those dollars at stake is going to be prepared by professionals, and so if that was the Good Housekeeping seal of approval, then there would be very little need to be auditing those kinds of returns,” Mr. Graetz explained.

The committee report, however, made it very evident that, for the most part, the I.R.S. was simply outmanned.

The story cited an agency document in which the manager of the audit team emphasized the challenging nature of Mr. Trump's returns.

“This return has about 400 flow-through returns reported on Schedule E and, since some of these are tiered, report a total of about 500 flow-through returns,” said the auditor.

The document continued by noting that additional funds were required to "do a thorough review of these returns, we would need a team much larger than the current team."