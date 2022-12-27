Donald Trump's Audit Reveals The Abyss of I.R.S. Budgetary Issues

Elizabeth A. Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEywg_0jsdEmlj00
Photo byShaneonUnsplash

Lack of funding prevents the IRS from going after wealthy taxpayers. A single revenue agent handled Donald J. Trump's audits for many years.

Both before and after he was elected president, Donald J. Trump's extremely intricate and extensive tax filings were often audited by the Internal Revenue Service. One agent has been assigned to the audit team.

The I.R.S. announced after he left office that it was expanding the audit team to three. Despite its admissions, the tax authority is nevertheless overburdened by Mr.

Trump's financial situation as well as the opposition put up by the former president and his knowledgeable team of accountants and attorneys, which included a former I.R.S. top counsel, prompted inquiries early last year about why even three revenue agents were chosen to audit him.

The Internal Revenue Service stated regarding Mr. Trump's tax returns in an internal memo that was made public this week by the House Ways and Means Committee as part of its oversight of the required presidential audit procedure: “With over 400 flow-thru returns reported on the Form 1040, it is not possible to obtain the resources available to examine all potential issues.”

An audit report can make the majority of taxpayers nervous because the I.R.S. is a large organization. The I.R.S. has been starved of resources by Republicans for the past ten years, as evidenced by the committee reports that were made public this week. They also highlight the agency's growing incapacity to take action against wealthy taxpayers who skirt the law to reduce their tax obligations and are equipped to avoid audits if they are discovered.

This has caused a $7 trillion "tax gap" over the past ten years, with much of it coming from extremely wealthy taxpayers like Mr. Trump, who has boasted that he fights to pay as little tax as possible. However, the I.R.S.'s ability to match the capabilities of a sector devoted to tax minimization and avoidance is being constrained by a partisan and ideological war that is taking place in the background as the resource shortage plays out.

About 80,000 people work for the agency, which is the same number as in 1970. Since 2010, the number of employees responsible for enforcement has decreased by more than 30%, and millionaire audits have decreased by more than 70%. When adjusted for inflation, its budget has decreased by almost 20% over the past ten years.

Republicans have long charged the IRS with political discrimination and unfairly singled out conservatives. They have battled to reduce the agency's budget or, in certain circumstances, urged for its complete abolition because of this.

Republicans applauded the reduction in the base budget levels for the Internal Revenue Service to $12.32 billion in the spending plan that Congress is debating this week.

That doesn't regrettably, not include the $80 billion in additional cash the I.R.S. received through the Inflation Reduction Act this year to bolster its resources over the next ten years and hire more than 80,000 agents and staff members. The Biden administration has an extensive choice over how and when to use that money to update the organization and increase its capabilities for enforcement.

Some of those monies will be used by the Treasury Department, which is in charge of the I.R.S., to increase the number of auditors who can handle complex tax returns.

The former I.R.S. commissioner Charles P. Rettig, who was Mr. Trump's choice for the position and who resigned this month, has denied any involvement in the audits of the former president. However, he asserted in an email to The New York Times that the agency's increased funds will enable it to carry out such difficult inspections.

“I.R.S. desperately needs additional specialized examiners and related support to conduct additional meaningful examinations of complex individual returns involving partnerships and tiered arrangements of partnerships and similar pass-through entities, foreign transactions, complex financial arrangements, and similar. Many decisions within the I.R.S. have long been resource-driven,” Mr. Rettig said.

Republicans are anticipated to take control of the House in 2019, and Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, who is running for speaker, hinted that funding for the Internal Revenue Service would be one of the first major issues on the agenda.

Mr. McCarthy said, “On that very first day that we’re sworn in, you’ll see that it all changes. Because on our very first bill, we’re going to repeal 87,000 I.R.S. agents. Our job is to work for you, not go after you.”

Republican senator from Texas Ted Cruz made it clear in November that Republicans think Democrats would suffer politically from a strengthened I.R.S: “I think we ought to fight an epic, knock-down, drag-out fight over stopping the Democrats from funding 87,000 new I.R.S. agents to harass and intimidate and persecute Americans and their political enemies.”

Additionally, Democrats are emphasizing the discoveries. The Ways and Means Committee's chairman, Congressman Richard E. Neal, has proposed legislation that would compel the Internal Revenue Service to release presidential tax returns, audit them "in a timely manner," and inform the public of the findings. Despite having little chance of being enacted by the Senate, the House approved the bill on Thursday.

The I.R.S.'s outdated technology needs to be modernized, and the Biden administration has placed a strong emphasis on doing so. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen stated that the department would be focusing on clamping down on wealthy tax evaders and large corporations that have long avoided paying what they owe to the federal government in an August statement outlining how the money would be spent.

She further pledged that middle-class households would neither endure more onerous oversight nor see an increase in audit rates.

Ms. Yellen wrote, “These investments will not result in households earning $400,000 per year or less or small businesses seeing an increase in the chances that they are audited relative to historical levels. Instead, they will allow the I.R.S. to work to end the two-tiered tax system, where most Americans pay what they owe, but those at the top of the distribution often do not.”

The I.R.S. has struggled to audit the wealthy, as revealed by the findings of Mr. Trump's audits. The former president's team had a particularly lackadaisical attitude by failing to offer information necessary to settle some difficulties and threatening to protest or challenge the proceedings.

According to reports, the examination of Mr. Trump became argumentative. The committee provided information from a confidential IRS memo: “There has been some animosity between our counsel and taxpayer’s counsel.”

Based on the study, tax officials seemed to assume that the claims made by Mr. Trump's accounting company were legitimate as they attempted to sort through Mr. Trump's confusing tax returns.

The I.R.S.'s surrender to large accounting firms, according to Michael J. Graetz, the deputy assistant secretary for tax policy at the Treasury Department from 1990 to 1991, was startling.

“Any return with that degree of complexity and those dollars at stake is going to be prepared by professionals, and so if that was the Good Housekeeping seal of approval, then there would be very little need to be auditing those kinds of returns,” Mr. Graetz explained.

The committee report, however, made it very evident that, for the most part, the I.R.S. was simply outmanned.

The story cited an agency document in which the manager of the audit team emphasized the challenging nature of Mr. Trump's returns.

“This return has about 400 flow-through returns reported on Schedule E and, since some of these are tiered, report a total of about 500 flow-through returns,” said the auditor.

The document continued by noting that additional funds were required to "do a thorough review of these returns, we would need a team much larger than the current team."

Source: The New York Times.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# USA# Donald Trump# Funding Issues

Comments / 101

Published by

A writer who loves to write about what's happening in the world. I'm interested in how we can make it a better place.

Los Angeles, CA
279 followers

More from Elizabeth A. Godwin

New York Lawmakers Endorse A 29% Pay Rise For Themselves

The New York state legislature gathered at the Capitol on Thursday to consider giving themselves a gift: a $32,000 pay raise paid for by taxpayers. The festive season was in full effect.

Read full story
106 comments
Nevada State

Transcripts Show a Connection Between Trump And Nevada's Phony Electors

"Negro voting in Cardoza [i.e., Cardozo] High School in [Washington,] D.C. / [MST]."Photo byUnseen HistoriesonUnsplash. The Nevada Republican Party's plot to present a fake election certificate to Congress in 2020 to keep the former president in office is revealed in new transcripts of testimony given in private to a House committee on January 6.

Read full story
229 comments

Donald Trump's Defense Will be Outlined in The Final Report of The Capitol Riot Panel

Late on Thursday, the congressional board looked into the incursion on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and issued its final report, making the case that former President Donald Trump should be charged with arousing the violent riot.

Read full story
43 comments

Cassidy Hutchinson Gave Testimony That Donald Trump Admitted he Didn't Win The 2020 Election

Based on a recently released document from the House select committee looking into the January 6 uprising, then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows informed Cassidy Hutchinson that President Donald Trump understands he lost but desired to continue rebelling to nullify the outcomes.

Read full story
327 comments

The Senate Approved The $1.7 Trillion Federal Funding Plan by a Vote of 68 to 29

A $1.7 trillion federal funding plan was approved by the Senate on Thursday by a vote of 68-29. The House will now consider the measure on Friday. Even before the legislation was approved by the upper house, senators agreed to add more than a dozen changes, including significant policy changes that would increase government safeguards for breastfeeding women and pregnant employees in addition to providing aid to 9/11 families. Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Richard Shelby (R-AL), the top two retiring appropriators, also received a standing ovation from both political parties for their accomplishments in concluding their long careers by skillfully completing one final spending agreement.

Read full story
42 comments

A New Study Reveals That Regular Exercise Guards Against Deadly Covid

The study discovered that exercise decreased people's risks of developing a serious coronavirus infection in nearly any quantity. According to the study, exercise, in nearly any form, lowers people's risk of developing a serious coronavirus infection.

Read full story
12 comments
Washington, DC

The United States Deploying Patriots Systems to Ukraine as Part of The $1.85 Billion Aid Package

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington for his first known trip outside of his nation since Russia's invasion in February, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will give Ukraine $1.85 billion in military assistance, including funding for a Patriot missile battery.

Read full story
3 comments

Senate Debate on The Massive $1.7 Trillion Budget Proposal Curtailed By The Title 42 Immigration Dispute

Democrats, according to Sen. Mike Lee, are opposing his immigration proposal because it might succeed. The debate over whether to relax immigration laws spilled onto the Senate floor on Wednesday night, causing Democrats trying to quickly pass a $1.7 trillion budget bill to falter.

Read full story
4 comments

President Zelensky Of Ukraine Seeks Assistance From The United States In Defeating Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, declared in a bold speech to US senators on his first overseas trip since Russia's invasion that his country is "alive and kicking" and will never capitulate.

Read full story
14 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In Jail

Following his conviction for manslaughter for killing Atatiana Jefferson in her own house in 2019, a former Texas police officer was sentenced to a term of roughly 12 years in prison on Tuesday.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy