Transcripts Show a Connection Between Trump And Nevada's Phony Electors

Elizabeth A. Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xaolh_0jscsLLV00
"Negro voting in Cardoza [i.e., Cardozo] High School in [Washington,] D.C. / [MST]."

The Nevada Republican Party's plot to present a fake election certificate to Congress in 2020 to keep the former president in office is revealed in new transcripts of testimony given in private to a House committee on January 6.

Interviews with Jim DeGraffenreid, a member of the Republican National Committee, and state party leader Michael McDonald from February were included in the papers made public on Wednesday evening. On December 14, 2020, both guys acted as fictitious electors in Carson City.

On that day, six Nevada GOP lawmakers signed and forwarded certificates to Congress and the National Archives falsely claiming that Trump would have won Nevada in the 2020 presidential election. The House committee looking into the Capitol attack on January 6 is focusing on the part that these fictitious electors in crucial swing states played in Trump's bid to maintain power after his loss in the 2020 election.

In their separate interviews with the committee on January 6, McDonald and DeGraffenreid invoked the Fifth Amendment hundreds of times, declining to respond to inquiries about their role and the degree to which Trump's closest allies had assisted in planning the plot.

However, the transcripts offer a previously unheard-of look at the coordinated efforts made in Nevada by the Trump campaign to annul the election results. These efforts involved direct communication between McDonald's and the president.

For instance, on November 4, 2020, the day following the election, McDonald held a conference call with Trump, his son Eric Trump, his then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and Meadows.

McDonald later described that call in a text message: “They want full attack mode. We’re gonna have a war room meeting in about an hour.”

The committee's communications about the false elector plot were given to the committee on January 6 by both McDonald and DeGraffenreid. McDonald's smartphone was also taken by the FBI in June as part of the investigation into the plan.

These documents, which are extensively described in the transcripts, included talking points "explaining the rationale for the electors," text messages, emails, and internal memos distributed by the national GOP arm. They also included handwritten charts, templates for press releases, and the fake certificate on its own.

The recordings demonstrate how detailed the planning was and how it started four days before the election when state party officials started debating whether Barbara Cegavske, the Republican secretary of state for Nevada, would approve the alternate slate of electors.

Cegavske "might do a lot of things, but sending a slate of Republican electors without them being the winners of the popular vote is not one of them," DeGraffenreid stated in a text message exchange with party officials.

Despite criticism from Trump and other members of her party, Cegavske ultimately certified President Joe Biden's victory in Nevada, defending the results as accurate and reliable. This prompted the Nevada Republican Party to censure her. She later carried out an investigation, and it turned up no solid proof of widespread voter fraud in the state.

The transcripts reveal that McDonald was increasingly irritated with the RNC's direction regarding how to execute the certificate signing the day before the slate of fictitious electors convened. He seemed to have argued back and forth with the RNC about the details of the ceremony, including the venue, how to publicize it, and what to say in the speeches.

“RNC essentially put us in a box on what we can say, but doesn’t sound too bad,” One of the impostor electors, Shawn Meehan, texted DeGraffenreid.

Meehan further explained to DeGraffenreid that McDonald wanted a smaller group to finalize the plans over breakfast and that he is "stressing on the optics." Many of the fake electors could see it because, later that day, one of them contacted DeGraffenreid to say that McDonald was concerned about "mixed messages and direction on publicity for tomorrow."

“He’s very concerned RNC will cut cord if it looks bad and steal credit if we do well,” Meehan said in a message.

“I know. He’s concerned that we look like foolish crybabies,” DeGraffenreid retorted.

In the end, the Nevada Republican Party would proceed, and after almost two months of preparation, McDonald, DeGraffenreid, and the other fictitious electors assembled in Carson City for a ceremony outside the Capitol building.

The state party declared on social media following the event: "History made today in Carson City, Nevada as @McDonaldNV leads our electors in casting Nevada's 6 electoral votes for the winner of Nevada, @realDonaldTrump and @Mike Pence!"

Requests for comment on Thursday evening were not immediately answered by McDonald's. DeGraffenreid reportedly declined to speak, according to his attorney.

When the Republicans win control of the House next month, the nine-member committee looking into the Capitol disturbance on January 6, 2021, will be disbanded. The committee on Thursday released the full 800-plus page report of its 18-month investigation, which they hope will result in criminal charges being brought against Trump and his top aides.

Source: AP News.

