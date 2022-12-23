Cassidy Hutchinson Gave Testimony That Donald Trump Admitted he Didn't Win The 2020 Election

Photo by Visuals on Unsplash

Based on a recently released document from the House select committee looking into the January 6 uprising, then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows informed Cassidy Hutchinson that President Donald Trump understands he lost but desired to continue rebelling to nullify the outcomes.

This conversation took place briefly after the 2020 election was conducted for Joe Biden. Hutchinson spoke with the committee on September 14, 2022, following her public testimony, and the panel on Thursday made the transcript of that interview available.

It goes into depth about conversations after the election that Hutchinson claimed to have overheard in which several people claimed that Trump was aware he had lost but would not accept defeat.

According to the document, Hutchinson said that Meadows informed her that Trump "has pretty much acknowledged that he's lost" on November 18, 2020.

In her account of the discussion, Hutchinson claims that Meadows told her about Trump that day: “A lot of times he’ll tell me that he lost, but he wants to keep fighting it, and he thinks that there might be enough to overturn the election.”

Hutchinson also stated during her testimony that Meadows complained to her in late December 2020 about how Trump would become agitated whenever he brought up the movement, quoting Meadows as saying something like, “he’s just so angry at me all the time I can’t talk to him about anything post-White House without him getting mad that we didn’t win.”

Hutchinson later informed the committee that she spoke with Meadows right after a call with Georgian officials on January 2, 2021, during which Trump pressed them to assist in overturning the state's election results.

“He said something to the effect of, ‘he knows it’s over. He knows he lost. But we are going to keep trying. There’s a chance he didn’t lose. I want to pull this off for him,’” recalling what Meadows had told her about Trump, Hutchinson stated.

According to a deposition document from September 15, Hutchinson reiterated her statement that she had heard about Trump fighting with his security detail on January 6.

Hutchinson, who shared the account she was given about Trump allegedly lunging at the driver of his presidential SUV on January 6, 2021, because he was irate that they wouldn't transport him to the US Capitol, was met with a barrage of public criticism and opposition from Trump supporters.

She claimed that Tony Ornato, who was at the time the deputy White House chief of staff, told her the tale during that open hearing. Hutchinson claimed she had "no doubts" about her earlier testimony following her public meeting and the barrage of criticism.

“I have no doubts in the conversation that I had with Mr. Ornato on January 6th. I have no doubts in how I’ve relayed that story privately and publicly” according to the document, which was made public on Thursday, Hutchinson remarked.

According to the document, she also stated that Ornato made "sarcastic offhand remarks" to her about the incident at least twice more after he first brought it up on January 19 and April 16.

“I have no doubts about the two instances on January 19th and April 16th about the conversation,” Hutchinson continued.

Hutchinson told committee investigators about a phone conversation on April 16 in which Ornato said, “it could be worse. The president could have tried to kill – he didn’t say kill – the president could have tried to strangle you on January 6.”

Although Hutchinson admitted that Ornato did not make it clear that he was alluding to the incident on January 6, she nonetheless stated: “I assumed from the context of our phone call and from the conversations that we had had while still at the White House that he was referencing that incident. I have no reason to believe that he was referencing any other incident.”

Hutchinson stated in court in June that Ornato had informed her of the previous president's argument with the chief of his Secret Service detail on January 6 after he was informed he could not visit the Capitol.

According to the board's report summary, which was made public on Monday, Ornato was unable to support Hutchinson's evidence regarding the purported argument in the presidency SUV.

According to the committee report, Hutchinson and a White House official both asserted before the committee regarding the Ornato discussion. However, "Ornato professed that he did not recall either communication, and that he had no knowledge at all about the president's anger."