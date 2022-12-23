The Senate Approved The $1.7 Trillion Federal Funding Plan by a Vote of 68 to 29

Photo by Viacheslav Bublyk on Unsplash

A $1.7 trillion federal funding plan was approved by the Senate on Thursday by a vote of 68-29. The House will now consider the measure on Friday.

Even before the legislation was approved by the upper house, senators agreed to add more than a dozen changes, including significant policy changes that would increase government safeguards for breastfeeding women and pregnant employees in addition to providing aid to 9/11 families. Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Richard Shelby (R-AL), the top two retiring appropriators, also received a standing ovation from both political parties for their accomplishments in concluding their long careers by skillfully completing one final spending agreement.

Before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer remarked on the floor: “This is one of the most significant appropriations packages we have done in a very long time. The range of people it helps is large and deep.”

The funding deal that increases the Pentagon's budget by 10%, serves approximately $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine, and allocates over $40 billion for disaster response now seems to be headed for passage by Congress. As a winter storm poses a threat to shut down half the country, passing the measure is the last task on lawmakers' to-do lists before they adjourn for the year.

Since the proposed budget runs out at midnight on Friday, the Senate will also pass an interim patch to extend federal funds through December 30 due to the enormity of the package. The customary action gives President Joe Biden more time to formally enroll the measure and deliver it to his desk for signature.

The House will reconvene on Friday to pass the bill, according to a statement made by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Thursday night.

“Unfortunately the process takes a long time to do and it will not be to us before midnight tonight,” he let out on the floor.

In all, the Senate passed eight of the 15 changes it considered during an 18-vote series, a process that would often take hours to complete. Due to Schumer's pleading and the possibility of missing a flight home as snowy weather threatened to ruin holiday travel arrangements, senators mainly remained seated.

Small Santa hats were placed on the hand sanitizer bottles that were positioned on the Senate dais in line with the festive season.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore. PUMP )'s Act, which would improve workplace rights for breastfeeding mothers, is one of the changes that was introduced to the omnibus and was adopted by a vote of 92-5.

In addition, senators attached the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act to the year-end budget package in a 73–24 vote on a proposal by senators Bill Cassidy (R–La.) and Bob Casey (D–Pa.). The GOP's reservations over religious liberty exemptions have caused the upper chamber to postpone this legislation, which mandates companies to give pregnant workers facilities like restroom breaks.

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) proposed a clause that would permit the seizure of Russian assets to be used as an aid for Ukraine, and the upper chamber comfortably approved it in a voice vote. Additionally, a proposal to extend salary and benefits to a Navy officer presently imprisoned in Japan was unanimously passed by senators, as was a change that permits states to use leftover federal pandemic money for infrastructure.

A conservative amendment offered by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) that would have removed money from the package designated for earmarks—federal funds allocated to projects in members' home states—was defeated.

A stark contrast to Wednesday night, when senators departed the Capitol stuck in deadlock over how to handle a politically delicate GOP border amendment, is the swift passage of the massive spending plan. The entire deal could have been undone if the Republican-backed amendment had been accepted, setting off a progressive uprising among House members.

In the end, senators voted against two competing border measures to break the standoff, relieving House Democratic leaders of a significant problem.

The biggest obstacle was a Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) amendment that sought to link financing for the Department of Homeland Security to the maintenance of Title 42, or the pandemic-related border restrictions that were in place during the Trump administration.

To persuade those Democrats who are in favor of the Title 42 legislation, Lee had wanted a lower majority-vote requirement for his proposal. The larger spending agreement would have collapsed if even one Democratic senator had united with all 50 Republicans to add the provision to the package, which would have angered House democrats.

Meanwhile, owing to a rival proposal from Senators Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont. ), who support Title 42, Democrats were able to avoid that politically uncomfortable vote while maintaining Title 42 and increasing financing for immigration cases and other border-related problems.