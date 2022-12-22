The United States Deploying Patriots Systems to Ukraine as Part of The $1.85 Billion Aid Package

Photo by Cristina Glebova on Unsplash

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington for his first known trip outside of his nation since Russia's invasion in February, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will give Ukraine $1.85 billion in military assistance, including funding for a Patriot missile battery.

Just hours before Zelenskyy's arrival at Joint Base Andrews, a small base outside of Washington, DC, the White House made the news.

The package consists of $850 million in money from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and $1 billion in arms and equipment from Pentagon inventories, including the Patriot battery for the first time.

The critical SpaceX Starlink satellite network system, which is owned by Elon Musk, will most likely be a part of the USAI satellite communications system that will be partially funded by the USAI.

Antony Blinken, the Secretary of States said, “As Russia continues its brutal attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine, the United States welcomes President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington, D.C. today to underscore our enduring commitment to the people of Ukraine,”

"The U.S. will be providing critical new and additional military capabilities to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s ongoing brutal and unprovoked assault,” he added.

To aid their nation in its conflict with Russia, Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials have urged Western leaders to deliver additional cutting-edge armaments, such as the Patriots.

The Patriot would be the most cutting-edge surface-to-air missile system that the West has given Ukraine to help defend against Russian aircraft attacks.

There are two other important items in the package as well. Joint Direct Attack Munitions kits, also known as JDAMs, will be sent to Ukraine by an unspecified number of the Pentagon.

After Musk stated that his business could no longer afford to supply the services for free, the U.S. also agreed to subsidize satellite communications terminals and services to bolster a possible weakness for Ukraine.

By including tail fins and precise navigation systems, the kits will be utilized to transform large explosives so that they may be launched and directed to a target instead of being slipped into a target from a warplane.

If Musk once more threatens to stop funding them, the satellite funding would serve as insurance. In the days following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Musk sent the first Starlink terminals there. By October, more than 2,200 of these low-orbiting satellite systems were delivering internet access to the country.

He claimed that it was charging SpaceX $20 million a month to meet the nation's communication requirements in October and asked the Pentagon to assume responsibility for the price of running Starlink in Ukraine.

According to John Ferrari, a senior scholar and space expert at the American Enterprise Institute, the technology has "been the game changer" in enabling Ukraine's military and infrastructure to continue to function.

Even though Musk's business isn't mentioned in the funding announcement from Wednesday for satellite communications terminals and services, Ferrari said it would be challenging to deploy other technologies on the battlefield since they frequently wouldn't work well together.

The Patriot battery is being sent amid concerns from the Russian Foreign Ministry that the transfer of the sophisticated surface-to-air ballistic missile would be viewed as a qualifying trigger and that the Patriot and any crews escorting it would be a viable target for Moscow's army.

However, the White House contests the claim that the Patriot's delivery represents a step up in American support for Ukraine.

Under the condition of anonymity, a senior administration official briefed the media and stated that Biden had made it plain that his administration would "lean forward" in backing Ukraine but that it was "not seeking to engage in direct war with Russia."

Since American troops would be required to instruct Ukrainian soldiers on how to use the sophisticated system, it is unclear exactly when the Patriot will reach the front lines in Ukraine.

The training, which may last several weeks, will likely be completed at the Grafenwoehr training facility in Germany. The United States and the West have only ever trained the Ukrainian military in Europe.

500 precisely controlled artillery shells for howitzers and more rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, are also part of the aid package.

More than 2,700 rocket launchers and other armaments, an unknown number of HARM air-to-surface anti-radiation rockets, Claymore anti-personnel mines, demolition explosives and other equipment, bulletproof vests, 30 mortar systems, and 10,000 mortar shells.

More than 200,000 shells of different types of weapons, the satellite systems, ongoing training, and upkeep will all be paid for by the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which covers longer-range acquisitions.

This is the 28th occasion that the Pentagon has taken armaments off the shelf to deploy them fast to Ukraine, frequently arriving in Europe and the conflict within days.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the U.S. has given roughly $21.3 billion in military aid and supplies. As part of a huge budget proposal, Congress is about to approve an additional $44.9 billion in aid for Ukraine.

With Republicans taking over the House in January, that would guarantee that U.S. support would continue into the following year. Concerns about the help have been voiced by certain GOP legislators.