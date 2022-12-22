Senate Debate on The Massive $1.7 Trillion Budget Proposal Curtailed By The Title 42 Immigration Dispute

Elizabeth A. Godwin

Democrats, according to Sen. Mike Lee, are opposing his immigration proposal because it might succeed.

The debate over whether to relax immigration laws spilled onto the Senate floor on Wednesday night, causing Democrats trying to quickly pass a $1.7 trillion budget bill to falter.

In exchange for the GOP's promise to enable an earlier vote on the package, Republicans and Democrats had been discussing a trade-off that permitted some votes on legislative changes to the massive spending initiative.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, put forth one of those changes to keep the Title 42 policy, which has resulted in millions of immigrants being turned away at the border to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Republicans, border states, and other groups are concerned that the immigration issue may worsen as a result of that policy's anticipated phase-out, which is due to happen any day now.

Late on Wednesday, Senate Republicans charged that Democrats had blocked a vote on Lee's amendment and had instead allowed it to be added with a simple majority. According to Lee, Democrats are concerned that it would pass if those circumstances were to materialize.

"Title 42 authority is the only thing standing between us and absolute pandemonium on the border. The Democrats won’t let us do it. Why? Because they’re afraid it might pass," Lee informed Fox News.

"It is outrageous that Senate Democrats are refusing to allow a vote on @SenMikeLee amendment to extend Title 42 expulsion authority, but not at all costs," Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a tweet. The Republican from South Carolina stated he was in favor of the comprehensive budget proposal.

"If the omnibus – which dramatically increases military spending and funds the government – fails because Democrats care more about letting Title 42 lapse than funding the federal government, so be it.

If this bill fails because Senator Lee was not allowed a vote on extending Title 42, it will be one of the lowest points in the history of the United States Senate," he stated in a tweet.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, was compelled to admit that the bill lacks the necessary votes because of this conflict.

"We’re still working on an agreement to vote on amendments and pass the omnibus tonight. We aren’t there yet, we’re making progress," said Schumer.

He added that if there was no consensus, he would drop the concept of a quicker vote in exchange for modifications and schedule a vote for Friday.

Because of concerns about an impending winter storm and legislators' eagerness to get home, Democrats expected the package to pass the Senate considerably earlier than that.

The way forward was not obvious late on Wednesday night, despite some senators' claims that an agreement could still be saved.

A short-term financing package for a few weeks may need to be passed fast by lawmakers if the deal fails, which is what House Republicans in particular have been pressing for.

When the GOP takes control of the House next year, they claim they'll have more power to rewrite a spending bill how they see fit.

On that course, several of the $1.7 trillion bill's provisions, including the approximately $45 billion for Ukraine, additional cash for disaster assistance, higher budgets for defense backed by Republicans, and higher budgets for non-defense items backed by Democrats, could be in peril.

Source: Fox News.

